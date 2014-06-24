Oakland Athletics - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - INSIDE PITCH

OAKLAND, Calif. -- After getting hit in the head Sunday for at least the fourth time this season on a hitter’s backswing, A’s catcher Derek Norris said he’ll have to adjust his positioning behind the plate.

Norris had to leave Sunday’s game against Boston in the top of the 10th after being hit in the side of the head with the bat on infielder Jonathan Herrera’s backswing.

“Ultimately because the hitters aren’t (using) any shorter of a backswing, I think I‘m going to have to make the adjustment,” Norris said after the A’s 7-6, 10-inning loss to the Red Sox. “A tick here and there off the mask or the glove is one thing but this one got me in a pretty good part of the head and not the helmet or the mask. For my own health, I think I‘m just going to have to take a step back.”

A’s manager Bob Melvin said Norris showed “no signs of a concussion at this point,” but he was scheduled to undergo a CT scan at a hospital.

Norris had missed Saturday’s game with a left forearm contusion after being hit Friday with a foul ball.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 47-29

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Athletics (LHP Scott Kazmir, 9-2, 2.08 ERA) at Mets (RHP Bartolo Colon, 7-5, 3.88 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--C/OF Stephen Vogt went 1-for-4 and hit a solo home run in the bottom of the ninth inning Sunday in a 7-6, 10-inning loss to Boston. Vogt is 13-for-33 (.394) with nine RBIs over his past 11 games.

--C John Jaso hit his third career pinch-hit home run Sunday, a game-tying solo shot with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning in a 7-6, 10-inning loss to Boston. That marked his second pinch-hit homer of the season. He hit one April 14 against the Angels at Anaheim.

--RHP Sean Doolittle had his first major league at-bat Sunday in Oakland’s 7-6, 10-inning loss to Boston. He grounded out in the bottom of the 10th inning against RHP Koji Uehara, ending the game. Doolittle, a former minor league first baseman who had 30 home runs in 233 games, pinch hit for LHP Fernando Abad. The A’s had lost their DH spot after C Derek Norris left the game in the top of the 10th with an injury, forcing them to juggle their already limited lineup and move Josh Donaldson from DH to third base. Doolittle, Oakland’s closer, became the first A’s pitcher to pinch-hit since the late Bob Welch on May 13, 1994, against Kansas City.

--C Derek Norris had to leave Sunday’s game against Boston in the top of the 10th after being hit in the head by INF Jonathan Herrera’s backswing at the plate. A’s manager Bob Melvin said Norris showed no signs of a concussion, but he was scheduled to undergo a CT scan. He has been hit on backswings at least four times this season. Norris had missed Saturday’s game against Boston with a left forearm contusion he suffered Friday when he was hit with a foul ball.

--1B Kyle Blanks left Sunday’s game against Boston after the bottom of the second inning with a left calf strain. Blanks had singled in the inning and was thrown out at home by Red Sox SS Jonathan Herrera when trying to score from third on a ground ball. Blanks limped back to the dugout and was replaced in the top of the third by 1B/OF Brandon Moss.

--RHP Sonny Gray was moved back in the rotation from Tuesday against the Mets to Saturday against Miami. “Just giving Sonny a little bit of a break,” A’s manager Bob Melvin said. LHP Scott Kazmir will pitch on Tuesday, LHP Brad Mills on Wednesday against the Mets and RHP Jesse Chavez on Friday against Miami.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “They never quit. That’s as hard as we fought all year in what looked like a game we weren’t in for a little while. A testament to the fight these guys have. They really never feel like they’re going to lose a game until the last out is made.” -- A’s manager Bob Melvin, of his team, which rallied from a 6-1 deficit Sunday only to lose in 10 innings.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--1B Kyle Blanks (left calf strain) left the June 22 game and is day-to-day.

--C Derek Norris (left forearm contusion/head) left the June 20 game after being hit by a foul ball. After missing the June 21 game, he returned to the lineup June 22 but left in the top of the 10th inning after being hit in the head on a hitter’s backswing. He showed no signs of a concussion after the game, according to manager Bob Melvin, but underwent CT scan June 22.

--LHP Eric O‘Flaherty (Tommy John surgery in May 2013) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 17. He threw 35 pitches in a bullpen session April 22. He threw a 30-pitch bullpen session May 6 and threw to hitters May 10 and May 13. He pitched to hitters again May 20. He threw 15 pitches in a simulated inning in Arizona on May 24. He pitched a simulated game May 29 and pitched an inning June 2 in a game at extended spring training in Arizona. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Stockton on June 6, then moved his rehab to Triple-A Sacramento on June 11.

--RF Josh Reddick (hyperextended right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 1. He played catch June 10. He took batting practice June 14, and he began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Sacramento on June 18. He hopes to be activated June 24.

--RHP A.J. Griffin (right flexor tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 4. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 30.

--RHP Jarrod Parker (torn right ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 60-day disabled list March 20. He had a second Tommy John surgery March 24, and he will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Sonny Gray

LHP Scott Kazmir

RHP Jesse Chavez

LHP Tommy Milone

LHP Brad Mills

BULLPEN:

LHP Sean Doolittle (closer)

RHP Ryan Cook

RHP Luke Gregerson

RHP Jim Johnson

RHP Dan Otero

LHP Fernando Abad

LHP Jeff Francis

CATCHERS:

John Jaso

Derek Norris

Stephen Vogt

INFIELDERS:

1B Brandon Moss

2B Eric Sogard

SS Jed Lowrie

3B Josh Donaldson

INF Nick Punto

INF Alberto Callaspo

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Yoenis Cespedes

CF Coco Crisp

RF Craig Gentry

OF/INF Kyle Blanks