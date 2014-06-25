Oakland Athletics - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK -- Just because Oakland Athletics left-hander Scott Kazmir may have been due for a hiccup didn’t make it any less surprising to witness for manager Bob Melvin.

Kazmir, whose rebirth as a major league ace has been one of baseball’s most surprising stories of the decade, endured his worst start since his return to the bigs on Tuesday night, when he gave up seven runs over three innings as the Athletics fell to the New York Mets, 10-1.

The seven runs were the most Kazmir has allowed since July 10, 2010, when he gave up 13 runs for the Los Angeles Angels against the Athletics.

“It’s almost a shock when you see him give up some runs,” Melvin said afterward.

Kazmir allowed one hit in an uneventful first before the Mets unloaded on him over the next two innings, during which Kazmir served up three homers -- a two-run homer to right fielder Curtis Granderson and a solo shot to center fielder Chris Young in the second and a three-run blast by catcher Travis d‘Arnaud in the third.

Kazmir had thrown just 62 pitches by that point and wasn’t in line to bat in the fourth inning, but Melvin pulled him in favor of right-hander Jim Johnson. It was only the third time in 16 starts this year that Kazmir has failed to pitch at least six innings.

“It was a performance that we haven’t seen,” Melvin said. “For me, it just looked like some balls were up in the zone and he wasn’t locating like he normally does. Usually he’s so unpredictable in his pitches that if he does get a ball up, sometimes he gets away with it. But he didn’t today. At that point, it was time to cut him short for the first time and give him a little bit of a break.”

Kazmir’s ERA, an AL-best 2.08 entering the game, rose to 2.66. He also began the day leading the league with a 0.95 WHIP, but that increased to 1.01.

“It was one of those outings where anything that could go wrong did go wrong,” Kazmir said. “Something I’ll think about tonight but then of course move past it the next day. But this one hurt.”

Of course, Kazmir has been through worse than a single bad outing. He fell out of affiliated ball after posting a 5.54 ERA in 55 starts for Tampa Bay and the Los Angeles and Angels from 2009 through 2011 and spent 2012 in the independent Atlantic League, where he had a 5.34 ERA in 14 starts for Sugar Land.

Kazmir made a surprise comeback last season with Cleveland, for whom he posted a 4.04 ERA in 29 starts, before signing a two-year deal with Oakland.

“I can’t think about that anymore,” Kazmir said of his independent league days. “That’s too depressing, going from the Atlantic League to here. I‘m just happy where I‘m at right now.”

--LHP Brad Mills will make his second start for the Athletics when he takes the mound on Wednesday night in the finale of a brief two-game interleague series against the New York Mets at Citi Field. Mills didn’t factor into the decision in his Athletics debut last Friday, when he allowed three runs (two earned) on four hits and four walks while striking out four over four innings in Oakland’s 4-3 win over the Red Sox. The Athletics acquired Mills from the Milwaukee Brewers for $1 on June 17. Prior to being dealt to Oakland, Mills was 4-2 with a 1.56 ERA in 14 games (12 starts) for Nashville, the Brewers’ Triple-A affiliate. This will be Mills’ first career start against the Mets. He is 0-1 with a 14.09 ERA in two interleague starts.

-- LHP Scott Kazmir gave up seven runs on eight hits and one walk while striking out four over three innings. The seven runs were the most Kazmir has allowed since July 10, 2010, when he surrendered 13 runs for the Los Angeles Angels against the Athletics.

--OF Josh Reddick was activated from the 15-day disabled list Tuesday, when he went 0-for-3 in the Athletics’ 10-1 loss to the Mets. Reddick hadn’t played since May 31 due to a hyperextended right knee. He hit a robust .438 in four rehab games for Triple-A Sacramento but is hitting just .212 with four homers and 22 RBIs in 51 games for the Athletics.

--1B Kyle Blanks was placed on the 15-day disabled list Tuesday, retroactive to Monday, due to a strained left calf. Manager Bob Melvin said Tuesday afternoon that Blanks had been battling the injury for a few days and aggravated it while running the bases in the Athletics’ 7-6 loss to Boston on Sunday. Melvin said he hoped Blanks could return to the Athletics as soon as he is eligible on July 8. Blanks is hitting .333 with two homers and seven RBIs in 16 games for the Athletics, who acquired him from San Diego on May 15.

--OF Craig Gentry sat out the Athletics’ 10-1 loss to the Mets on Tuesday because he recently had a cortisone shot in his knee. Manager Bob Melvin acknowledged Gentry’s injury when explaining why he let pitcher Jeff Francis bat for himself with two outs in the ninth inning. Melvin said he hoped Gentry would be available in Wednesday’s series finale. Gentry is hitting .287 with four RBIs and a team-high 15 stolen bases in 56 games this season.

--C Derek Norris was available to play for the Athletics on Tuesday but did not appear in a 10-1 loss to the Mets. Norris, who was hit in the head by the backswing of an opposing player on Sunday for the third time this month, participated in pre-game activities, but manager Bob Melvin said he didn’t want to use Norris in such a lopsided game. Norris is hitting .302 with eight homes and 35 RBIs in 59 games this season.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I’ve never played in Shea Stadium, I never played in Citi Field. So it’s not really coming back for me. I guess there was a lot of talk about the trade, but that was a long time ago. That was like 10 years ago.” -- LHP Scott Kazmir, who was pitching against the Mets in New York for the first time since the Mets traded the then-20-year-old phenom in 2004.

--1B Kyle Blanks (left calf strain) left the June 22 game and was placed on the disabled list on June 24, retroactive to June 23. The Athletics hope Blanks can return when eligible on July 8.

--RF Josh Reddick (hyperextended right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 1. He played catch June 10. He took batting practice June 14, and he began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Sacramento on June 18. He was activated June 24.

--OF Craig Gentry (knee) did not play June 24 after receiving a cortisone shot. Manager Bob Melvin said he hopes Gentry can play June 25.

--C Derek Norris (left forearm contusion/head) left the June 20 game after being hit by a foul ball. After missing the June 21 game, he returned to the lineup June 22 but left in the top of the 10th inning after being hit in the head on a hitter’s backswing. He showed no signs of a concussion after the game, according to manager Bob Melvin, but he underwent a CT scan June 22. It came back clean. He was available to play on June 24 but did not play.

--LHP Eric O‘Flaherty (Tommy John surgery in May 2013) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 17. He threw 35 pitches in a bullpen session April 22. He threw a 30-pitch bullpen session May 6 and threw to hitters May 10 and May 13. He pitched to hitters again May 20. He threw 15 pitches in a simulated inning in Arizona on May 24. He pitched a simulated game May 29 and pitched an inning June 2 in a game at extended spring training in Arizona. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Stockton on June 6, then moved his rehab to Triple-A Sacramento on June 11.

--RHP A.J. Griffin (right flexor tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 4. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 30.

--RHP Jarrod Parker (torn right ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 60-day disabled list March 20. He had a second Tommy John surgery March 24, and he will miss the entire season.

