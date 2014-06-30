Oakland Athletics - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - INSIDE PITCH

MIAMI -- This weekend marked the Oakland Athletics first trip to Miami in 11 years, and, more than that, it was celebrated as a homecoming for two players with Cuban roots -- Dan Otero and Yoenis Cespedes.

Otero, a third-year MLB reliever, is a Cuban-American who was born in Miami and went to high school at Ransom Everglades. He later played for Duke -- graduating with a degree in history -- before the San Francisco Giants drafted him in the 21st round in 2007.

He pitched five years in the minor leagues before making his MLB debut with the Giants in 2012, building a 5.84 ERA in 12 appearances.

But he has been outstanding the past two years with the A’s -- a 1.38 ERA in 39 innings last season and a 2.27 ERA so far this season as a valued member of Oakland’s bullpen. He entered the weekend leading the majors in relief innings pitched (46 1/3) and even got his first career save earlier this month.

But while Otero is under the radar, Cespedes, Oakland’s left fielder, is part of the recent wave of flashy Cuban-born players that includes Dodgers right fielder Yasiel Puig, White Sox first baseman Jose Abreu and Reds closer Aroldis Chapman.

Cespedes won the Home Run Derby at last year’s All-Star Game, and the 28-year-old produced 23 homers and 82 RBIs as a rookie in 2012 and 26 homers and 80 RBIs last season. This year, he already has 14 homers.

He also finished last season strong, hitting .314 in September and .381 in the postseason.

On Friday, making his debut in Miami -- which has a huge Cuban-American population -- Cespedes put on a show, going 2-for-4 with three runs scored.

By Sunday, Cespedes extended his career-high hit streak to 13 games.

Cespedes also showed off his arm this weekend, gunning down a runner at the plate Friday.

Strong arms are becoming a big deal for players coming over from Cuba, whether it’s Cespedes, Puig or Chapman.

Cespedes, for example, had nine assists as a rookie, 10 last season and already has 10 this year.

Puig, who may have the strongest outfield arm in the game, had eight assists last season as a rookie and five so far this year.

And Chapman, of course, can routinely throw 100 mph from the mound and is averaging an absurd two strikeouts per inning this year.

The A‘s, though, are happy to have their two very different Cuban players -- Duke-educated Otero who is quiet and paid his dues in the minors, and the flashy Cespedes, who went straight from the island to stardom in the majors.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 51-30

STREAK: Won four

NEXT: A’s (LHP Scott Kazmir, 9-3, 2.66 ERA) at Tigers (RHP Anibal Sanchez, 5-2, 2.64 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Scott Kazmir will open the A’s series at the Detroit Tigers on Monday. Kazmir is coming off what was -- by far -- the worst start of his season. He lasted just three innings and allowed seven runs against the team that drafted him, the New York Mets. Before that, though, Kazmir had won four straight decisions. He needs just one more win to get to 10 before the All-Star Game for just the second time in his career. The first time was in 2006.

--LHP Tommy Milone made his 15th start of the season on Sunday, when he held the Marlins to three runs, two of them earned. He allowed just four hits and two walks, striking out three. He has won six straight decisions even though some of his performances in June were not as sharp as what he produced in May. This was a good turnaround performance for Milone.

--RF Josh Reddick was placed on the disabled list on Sunday due to an injury to his right knee. It was a tough break for Reddick, who initially hurt the knee May 31 and was out until his return on June 24. Now, less than a week later, he is back on the DL. And this is after the wrist injuries and a wrist surgery that plagued him last year.

--1B Nate Freiman was promoted from Triple-A Sacramento on Sunday and was immediately put into Oakland’s starting lineup and had the game-winning, three-run homer in the sixth inning even though he slept just 30 minutes on Saturday night. Freeman spent all of 2013 with the A‘s, batting .274 with four homers and 24 RBI in 80 games. This yearin Triple-A, Freiman put up impressive numbers, hitting .277 with 20 doubles, 14 homers and 69 RBIs in 76 games. The 6-foot-8, 250-pounder leads the Pacific Coast League in RBIs.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I was comfortable -- I had a good seat on the plane. I was just too excited (to sleep). I had 11 cups of coffee this morning.” -- 1B Nate Freiman, who was promoted from Triple-A Sacramento on Sunday and was immediately put into Oakland’s starting lineup and had the game-winning, three-run homer vs. Miami.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RF Josh Reddick (right knee injury) was placed on the 15-day disabled list June 29.

--C Derek Norris (lower-back tightness) -- sat out June 27-29. He is day-to-day.

--1B Kyle Blanks (left calf strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 23.

--LHP Eric O‘Flaherty (Tommy John surgery in May 2013) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 17. He threw 35 pitches in a bullpen session April 22. He threw a 30-pitch bullpen session May 6 and threw to hitters May 10 and May 13. He pitched to hitters again May 20. He threw 15 pitches in a simulated inning in Arizona on May 24. He pitched a simulated game May 29 and pitched an inning June 2 in a game at extended spring training in Arizona. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Stockton on June 6, then moved his rehab to Triple-A Sacramento on June 11.

--RHP A.J. Griffin (right flexor tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 4. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 30.

--RHP Jarrod Parker (torn right ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 60-day disabled list March 20. He had a second Tommy John surgery March 24, and he will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Sonny Gray

LHP Scott Kazmir

RHP Jesse Chavez

LHP Tommy Milone

LHP Brad Mills

BULLPEN:

LHP Sean Doolittle (closer)

RHP Ryan Cook

RHP Luke Gregerson

RHP Jim Johnson

RHP Dan Otero

LHP Fernando Abad

LHP Jeff Francis

CATCHERS:

John Jaso

Derek Norris

Stephen Vogt

INFIELDERS:

1B Nate Freiman

2B Eric Sogard

SS Jed Lowrie

3B Josh Donaldson

INF Nick Punto

INF Alberto Callaspo

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Yoenis Cespedes

CF Coco Crisp

RF Brandon Moss

OF Craig Gentry