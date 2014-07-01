Oakland Athletics - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - INSIDE PITCH

DETROIT -- The Oakland-Detroit rivalry shows signs of getting some flavor to it.

The Athletics and Tigers met in each of the last two postseasons, with Detroit coming out on top both times, sealing both series wins in Oakland.

Going back further, it was Oakland that Detroit beat to reach the 2006 World Series.

And further, the Athletics edged the Tigers in 1972 to get into the World Series.

The prelude to a potential revisiting of the postseason took on some spice Monday night when Detroit left fielder Rajai Davis reached Oakland closer Sean Doolittle for a grand slam with one out in the ninth inning to give the Tigers a 5-4 win over the A‘s.

“I hung the (heck) out of it,” Doolittle said. “I threw some good pitches and I threw some bad pitches, but it was the pitch to Davis that cost us the game.”

”He got behind,“ manager Bob Melvin of Oakland said of Doolittle’s third blown save this season. ”And they got on him early, too. That breaking ball that Davis hit, I don’t think he was trying to throw it for a strike there.

“He gave up a couple hits the other night and ended up not getting the save. But with a three-run lead, you definitely felt comfortable.”

The killer for Doolittle and Oakland, however, was when the A’s closer issued only his second walk of the season. In 39 1/3 innings this season, he has 57 whiffs to go with those two lonely walks.

Detroit center fielder Austin Jackson coaxed the walk out of Doolittle to load the bases and set Davis up for his game-winning hit.

”I wasn’t aware of that,“ Jackson said when he learned Doolittle had walked just one prior to Monday. ”That’s an unbelievable stat. It seemed like a long at-bat.

“I was stepping out after every pitch to make my plan in my head. I wanted to keep the same aggressiveness. That’s a guy who throws 97 (mph), and he’s got that nasty slider, too.”

The teams play two more times in the current series between the American League West and Central leaders.

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 51-31

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: A’s (LHP Brad Mills, 1-0, 4.35 ERA) at Tigers (RHP Rick Porcello, 10-4, 3.41 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Scott Kazmir had to come out of Monday night’s start at Detroit due to leg cramps. Kazmir allowed just one run on four hits with seven strikeouts in 5 1/3 innings. Manager Bob Melvin and Oakland’s trainer came out after Kazmir spiked a pitch to Detroit 3B Nick Castellanos. Kazmir threw one more pitch and was taken out. It was likely but not certain that Kazmir would be able to make his next start.

--LF Yoenis Cespedes is a doubtful starter for Tuesday night at Detroit due to a sore left hamstring. Cespedes came out of Monday night’s game after the top of the eighth. “His left hamstring started bothering him,” manager Bob Melvin said. “I‘m not sure if it’s a cramp or not. He probably can’t play Tuesday.” Cespedes edged into third place in balloting for a starting outfield spot in the All-Star Game. Cespedes overtook Melky Cabrera of Toronto, 1,941,553 to 1,929,506. The Angels’ Mike Trout and the Blue Jays’ Jose Bautista are 1-2 in the outfield voting for the July 15 game in Minnesota.

--RHP Dan Otero is a workhorse for Oakland this season. Otero retired all five batters he faced Monday night, and he has logged a league-high 51 1/3 relief innings this season. He is a key reason why the A’s have the second-lowest bullpen ERA thus far this season.

--RF Josh Reddick recently aggravated his bad right knee, but an MRI exam Monday showed it to be about the same as the first time he hurt it. “Nothing in there any worse than before, structurally,” manager Bob Melvin said. Reddick was placed on the disabled list Sunday after being taken out of Saturday’s game in Miami when he hurt the knee again. He was out three weeks the last time he hurt the knee. Reddick will rest about a week before resuming baseball activities. “It is a relief,” said Melvin, “because after a second time and him having to pull himself out of the game, it was, at the time, a bit worrisome. And I‘m glad we got better news.”

--3B Josh Donaldson looks to be the likely starter at his position for the American League in the July 15 All-Star game. Donaldson was more than a million votes ahead of Adrian Beltre of Texas (2.9 million-1.7 million) when the latest voting was revealed Monday. The starters will be announced Sunday.

--C Derek Norris, second at his position in voting for the July 15 All-Star game at Minnesota, missed a third consecutive game Monday. Norris was removed from Friday night’s game with lower back soreness. “Backs just take time,” Norris said. “There’s no quick fix, nothing you can really do to take the time to let the muscles that were (ticked) off cool down. I took some swings, about 60 or 70 percent, and everything felt OK. Not great, not bad. Overall, I just felt OK. I’ll stretch and throw and start knocking off the rust, and if my body responds positively from today, then we’ll go from there.” In the last voting before the All-Star starters are announced Sunday, Norris claimed second place behind injured Matt Wieters of Baltimore. Wieters had 2.1 million votes to 1.9 for Norris.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He got behind, and they got on him early, too. That breaking ball that Davis hit, I don’t think he was trying to throw it for a strike there. He gave up a couple hits the other night and ended up not getting the save. But with a three-run lead, you definitely felt comfortable.” -- Manager Bob Melvin, on LHP Sean Doolittle, who gave up a walk-off grand slam to Tigers LF Rajai Davis on Monday in Detroit’s 5-4 win over Oakland.

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--C Derek Norris (lower-back tightness) sat out June 27-30. He might miss another day or two.

--LF Yoenis Cespedes (sore left hamstring) left the June 30 game. He is unlikely to start July 1.

--LHP Scott Kazmir (leg cramps) left his June 30 start due to the ailment. He is likely to be ready for his next scheduled start.

--RF Josh Reddick (strained right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list June 29. He will rest the first week of July before resuming baseball activities.

--1B Kyle Blanks (left calf strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 23.

--LHP Eric O‘Flaherty (Tommy John surgery in May 2013) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 17. He threw 35 pitches in a bullpen session April 22. He threw a 30-pitch bullpen session May 6 and threw to hitters May 10 and May 13. He pitched to hitters again May 20. He threw 15 pitches in a simulated inning in Arizona on May 24. He pitched a simulated game May 29 and pitched an inning June 2 in a game at extended spring training in Arizona. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Stockton on June 6, then moved his rehab to Triple-A Sacramento on June 11.

--RHP A.J. Griffin (right flexor tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 4. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 30.

--RHP Jarrod Parker (torn right ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 60-day disabled list March 20. He had a second Tommy John surgery March 24, and he will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Sonny Gray

LHP Scott Kazmir

RHP Jesse Chavez

LHP Tommy Milone

LHP Brad Mills

BULLPEN:

LHP Sean Doolittle (closer)

RHP Ryan Cook

RHP Luke Gregerson

RHP Jim Johnson

RHP Dan Otero

LHP Fernando Abad

LHP Jeff Francis

CATCHERS:

John Jaso

Derek Norris

Stephen Vogt

INFIELDERS:

1B Nate Freiman

2B Eric Sogard

SS Jed Lowrie

3B Josh Donaldson

INF Nick Punto

INF Alberto Callaspo

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Yoenis Cespedes

CF Coco Crisp

RF Brandon Moss

OF Craig Gentry