Oakland Athletics - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - INSIDE PITCH

DETROIT -- There might be a few lineup changes for the Oakland Athletics when manager Bob Melvin posts the batting order for Wednesday afternoon’s game in Detroit.

“There might be a different lineup (Wednesday),” Melvin said Tuesday night after Detroit right-hander Rick Porcello notched his second straight shutout, four-hitting the A’s in a 3-0 Tigers’ victory. “This is the end of a long trip and we’ve been looking a little sluggish lately at the end of our road trips.”

One of those changes would probably involve the return of catcher Derek Norris, out three games with a sore back. Norris caught a bullpen session Tuesday and also took batting practice.

“He was available to hit (Tuesday),” Melvin said. “There’s a good chance he’ll catch (Wednesday).”

It wouldn’t be surprising to see Nate Freiman at first base, either. He’s provided some spark in infrequent playing time since being recalled from the minors recently.

Use of Yoenis Cespedes as the designated hitter is another move. Cespedes missed Tuesday’s game with a mild hamstring strain.

Craig Gentry got a start in left Tuesday and went 1-for-3 while Stephen Vogt also got one of Oakland’s four hits. He caught Tuesday but could be squeezed into another spot for the day game.

The Athletics have been a little limited the past couple of games with players to hurt to put on the field but not injured seriously enough to put on the disabled list.

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 51-32

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: A’s (RHP Jesse Chavez, 6-4, 2.94 ERA) at Tigers (RHP Justin Verlander, 6-7, 4.80 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Brad Mills retired the first eight batters he faced Tuesday night and 10 of the first 11. “Most of our guys hadn’t seen him before,” Detroit manager Brad Ausmus said. “And the lighting was kind of tricky. But after the first time around you start to get a better feel for where the ball is coming out of his hand.” “To give up just three runs to a team like that is pretty good,” Oakland manager Bob Melvin said. “One on a ground ball and a two-run home run. He gave up three and didn’t get anything. It was a pretty well pitched game by him. We just didn’t get him anything.” Mills was lifted after giving up a leadoff single in the seventh.

--LF Yoenis Cespedes was withheld from Tuesday night’s starting lineup after suffering a left hamstring strain running the bases the previous night. “He’s not going to do anything on the field for a day,” manager Bob Melvin said before the game. “We’ll see how he is Wednesday.” Cespedes suffered the strain scoring from first in the eighth Monday night. He was removed from the game for the bottom of the inning. After the game Melvin noted Cespedes might start as the DH on Wednesday.

--RHP Jim Johnson lost his role as the A’s closer earlier this season and is trying to work his way back to working the end of games. Johnson was brought in after LHP Brad Mills gave up a leadoff single in the seventh and got a fielder’s choice forceout at second and then a double play grounder. He’s allowed just three earned runs over his last nine games covering 12 1/3 innings.

--C Derek Norris caught LHP Tommy Milone’s bullpen session Tuesday and said he’s close to being able to return to the lineup. “He was available to hit,” manager Bob Melvin said. “There’s a good chance he’ll catch (Wednesday).” A bad back has kept Norris out of action since Saturday. “I can’t go until Nick (trainer Nick Paparesta) says I can,” Norris said. “But I‘m feeling all right.” He took batting practice after catching Milone.

--LHP Drew Pomeranz did some throwing Tuesday back in the Bay Area with a glove on his fractured right hand. Pomeranz had someone else catch the return throws, however. “Based on the time off,” manager Bob Melvin said, “it looks like he’ll go on a rehab assignment for a game or two.” Pomeranz broke his non-throwing hand hitting it on a chair following his June 16 start.

--1B Kyle Blanks, on the disabled list with a strained left calf, can do almost everything playing baseball requires him to do -- except run. “He’s fine on a stationary bike or elliptical,” manager Bob Melvin said, “but when he runs straight ahead, he still feels it.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “To give up just three runs to a team like that is pretty good.” --A’s coach Bob Melvin after a 3-0 loss to Detroit on Tuesday.

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--C Derek Norris (lower-back tightness) sat out June 27-July 1.

--LF Yoenis Cespedes (sore left hamstring) left the June 30 game and sat out July 1.

--LHP Scott Kazmir (leg cramps) left his June 30 start due to the ailment. He is likely to be ready for his next scheduled start.

--RF Josh Reddick (strained right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list June 29. He will rest the first week of July before resuming baseball activities.

--1B Kyle Blanks (left calf strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 23.

--LHP Eric O‘Flaherty (Tommy John surgery in May 2013) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 17. He threw 35 pitches in a bullpen session April 22. He threw a 30-pitch bullpen session May 6 and threw to hitters May 10 and May 13. He pitched to hitters again May 20. He threw 15 pitches in a simulated inning in Arizona on May 24. He pitched a simulated game May 29 and pitched an inning June 2 in a game at extended spring training in Arizona. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Stockton on June 6, then moved his rehab to Triple-A Sacramento on June 11.

--RHP A.J. Griffin (right flexor tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 4. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 30.

--RHP Jarrod Parker (torn right ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 60-day disabled list March 20. He had a second Tommy John surgery March 24, and he will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Sonny Gray

LHP Scott Kazmir

RHP Jesse Chavez

LHP Tommy Milone

LHP Brad Mills

BULLPEN:

LHP Sean Doolittle (closer)

RHP Ryan Cook

RHP Luke Gregerson

RHP Jim Johnson

RHP Dan Otero

LHP Fernando Abad

LHP Jeff Francis

CATCHERS:

John Jaso

Derek Norris

Stephen Vogt

INFIELDERS:

1B Nate Freiman

2B Eric Sogard

SS Jed Lowrie

3B Josh Donaldson

INF Nick Punto

INF Alberto Callaspo

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Yoenis Cespedes

CF Coco Crisp

RF Brandon Moss

OF Craig Gentry