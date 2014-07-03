Oakland Athletics - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - INSIDE PITCH

DETROIT -- The Athletics are just plain tired of it all.

There’s something to be said for travel, but it can be a grind even for millionaire baseball players.

Oakland flew home Wednesday after a 9-3 loss at Detroit, having lost all three games of the series.

The A’s had just completed their fifth three-city trip of the season and all of them were relieved it’s something they won’t have to do again -- until possibly next year.

“It can be a challenge,” manager Bob Melvin said. “Especially that many in a row. We had five three-city trips in a row. You get tired. But the good thing is it gets better from here.”

Seattle is the most-traveled franchise in baseball this season, according to miles flown. But all of the West Coast teams annually get the short end of the travel stick.

Every time a West Division team plays outside its division it has to cross two time zones at a minimum. The East Division teams play most of their schedule shifting from Eastern to Central time.

Whenever an East Coast team goes to the West, it generally goes up and down the same time zone or maybe over to Arizona.

Here’s what Oakland faced:

April 7-16 -- To Minnesota, back to Seattle and then to the Los Angeles Angels before returning home.

April 22-May 4 -- To Houston, then up to Texas and east to Boston before a cross-country flight home.

May 16-25 -- To Cleveland, then down to Tampa Bay, up to Toronto and then home.

June 3-11 -- To New York Yankees and Baltimore and back to Los Angeles to face the Angels before returning home.

June 24-July 2 -- To New York Mets, down to Miami, up to Detroit and then home.

“The last couple of trips we’ve been tired at the end,” Melvin said. “We were a little tired Tuesday.”

That’s why Melvin brought some of his reserves into the starting lineup Wednesday.

“Our energy was good (Wednesday) early,” he said. “This wasn’t a very good series for us. Getting swept doesn’t feel good.”

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 51-33

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT: Blue Jays (RHP R.A. Dickey, 6-7, 4.24 ERA) at A’s (RHP Sonny Gray, 7-3, 3.20 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Jesse Chavez wasn’t especially sharp Wednesday, allowing five runs on eight hits and four walks in five innings. “It was a fight for him from the beginning,” manager Bob Melvin said. “He threw a lot of close pitches that were just out of the strike zone. His stuff was good. But they made him work pretty hard.”

--DH Yoenis Cespedes returned to the starting lineup Wednesday after a one-game absence to nurse a sore left hamstring. He singled to third in the third inning to run his hitting streak to 15 games. He showed no evidence of having a sore leg because his last two times he was hauling it down the line, narrowly getting thrown out by SS Andrew Romine on ground balls.

--C Derek Norris rejoined the starting lineup Wednesday after missing four games due to a sore back. Norris had two hits, including a topped short single down the third-base line that put runners on first and third with nobody out in the sixth. The Athletics didn’t score in that inning nor did they score in the fourth when Norris singled to short to load the bases with two outs.

--1B Nate Freiman got a start Wednesday as part of manager Bob Melvin’s strategy of putting fresh people in the lineup at the end of a three-city road trip. Freiman was hitless in three trips but did get hit by RHP Justin Verlander’s fastball to load the bases with two out in the sixth.

--LF Stephen Vogt, who has largely played catcher, made his debut as a left fielder Wednesday. “He’s played right field here,” manager Bob Melvin said, “some first base here and he’s caught. He played some left field in the minors.” His versatility has gained him playing time because he’s a decent hitter. He did misplay a double to left by CF Austin Jackson in the third, but he kept it from going over the fence, although Jackson wound up scoring in the inning.

--3B Josh Donaldson got a rare day off Wednesday as part of manager Bob Melvin’s lineup shakeup. It was strictly a case of a player getting refreshed, although Donaldson has been in a slump. He was 0-for-8 in Oakland’s first two games at Detroit and 5-for-29 in the first nine games of the A’s three-city road trip.

--LHP Eric O‘Flaherty could be activated at some point during Oakland’s upcoming home stand. O‘Flaherty is recovering from Tommy John surgery and made a rehab appearance Tuesday. “He came in to get two outs,” manager Bob Melvin said, “and then one more to start the next inning. We wanted to see how he would do finishing an inning and then starting the next. From what I heard, he did well.”

--RHP Jim Johnson had been slowly getting his pitching numbers back in line until hitting a bump Wednesday. Johnson came in after RHP Jesse Chavez had walked the first two batters in the sixth. A sacrifice bunt put both runners in scoring position and then Johnson gave up four straight hits, good for five runs. “I put him in a tough spot,” manager Bob Melvin said. “We knew they would be bunting and then we were hoping for a ground ball to get a double play. We got the ground ball, but the infield was drawn in and it went up the middle for a single. Then the ceiling kind of caved in.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Our energy was good early. This wasn’t a very good series for us. Getting swept doesn’t feel good.” -- Manager Bob Melvin, after the A’s were beaten by Detroit for the third straight day.

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--C Derek Norris (lower-back tightness) returned July 2 after missing four games.

--LF Yoenis Cespedes (sore left hamstring) left the June 30 game, sat out July 1 and returned July 2.

--LHP Scott Kazmir (leg cramps) left his June 30 start due to the ailment. He is likely to be ready for his next scheduled start.

--RF Josh Reddick (strained right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list June 29. He will rest the first week of July before resuming baseball activities.

--1B Kyle Blanks (left calf strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 23.

--LHP Eric O‘Flaherty (Tommy John surgery in May 2013) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 17. He threw 35 pitches in a bullpen session April 22. He threw a 30-pitch bullpen session May 6 and threw to hitters May 10 and May 13. He pitched to hitters again May 20. He threw 15 pitches in a simulated inning in Arizona on May 24. He pitched a simulated game May 29 and pitched an inning June 2 in a game at extended spring training in Arizona. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Stockton on June 6, then moved his rehab to Triple-A Sacramento on June 11.

--RHP A.J. Griffin (right flexor tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 4. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 30.

--RHP Jarrod Parker (torn right ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 60-day disabled list March 20. He had a second Tommy John surgery March 24, and he will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Sonny Gray

LHP Scott Kazmir

RHP Jesse Chavez

LHP Tommy Milone

LHP Brad Mills

BULLPEN:

LHP Sean Doolittle (closer)

RHP Ryan Cook

RHP Luke Gregerson

RHP Jim Johnson

RHP Dan Otero

LHP Fernando Abad

LHP Jeff Francis

CATCHERS:

John Jaso

Derek Norris

Stephen Vogt

INFIELDERS:

1B Nate Freiman

2B Eric Sogard

SS Jed Lowrie

3B Josh Donaldson

INF Nick Punto

INF Alberto Callaspo

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Yoenis Cespedes

CF Coco Crisp

RF Brandon Moss

OF Craig Gentry