Oakland Athletics - TeamReport

OAKLAND, Calif. -- The Oakland Athletics bullpen got deeper and, presumably, better Thursday, and the improvement had nothing to do with a midseason trade.

Left-hander Eric O‘Flaherty was reinstated from the disabled list, 408 days after undergoing Tommy John surgery.

“It’s cool, man,” O‘Flaherty said before the A’s 4-1 victory against Toronto. “It’s a big deal for me. Really exciting. It’s a long ride trying to get through that whole rehab process. Kind of flew by at times and kind of dragged at times, but here we are.”

The A’s signed O‘Flaherty on Jan. 22 to a two-year contract as a free agent. In five seasons with Atlanta he went 13-7 with a 1.99 ERA in 295 relief appearances. For his career with Seattle and the Braves, he’s 20-9 with a 2.85 ERA in 373 games, all in relief.

“It’s great,” A’s manager Bob Melvin said of having O‘Flaherty in his bullpen. “We knew it was coming. I talked early about you have deadline moves and midseason moves that you feel like enhance your team. We knew this one was coming but certainly getting him on the roster make us look a lot deeper and really does make us deeper.”

To make room for O‘Flaherty on their 25-man roster, the A’s designated left-handed pitcher Jeff Francis for assignment. The A’s claimed Francis off waivers from Cincinnati on May 18. He made nine relief appearances, going 0-1 with a 6.08 ERA.

Melvin said O‘Flaherty has great “late movement” on his two- and four-seam fastballs.

“He’s got a really good slider that he can throw down-and-in to a righty, away from a lefty,” Melvin said. “It’s basically three pitches, but two of them are with the fastball. Gets righties out, gets lefties out, can do it all. The numbers speak for themselves.”

Did O‘Flaherty ever doubt he’d be back in the big leagues?

“My mindset’s always kind of been that in this game you just take every day and enjoy it and never take a day for granted,” O‘Flaherty said. “Sure in the back of your head during this process you know the odds. They’re actually pretty good, but when it’s you in the operating room, when you’re getting worked on, it’s like you never really know how it’s going to turn out. Those odds sound great when it’s everybody else, but when it’s you, you got to just try to be as positive as you can and believe in it.”

O‘Flaherty made eight rehab appearances, one at Single-A Stockton and seven at Triple-A Sacramento. He went a combined 1-1 with a 3.86 ERA and .188 opponents’ batting average.

“I feel good,” O‘Flaherty said. “It’s bouncing back nice, it’s loosening up good when I try to get up for the game. Everything’s good.”

O‘Flaherty said he has yet to throw in back-to-back games. As for his role with the A‘s, Melvin said that’s to be determined.

“I’d like to get him in some games before we get him pitching in the seventh or eighth inning with two on,” Melvin said. “Having said that, you never know how the game’s going to play out. He’s ready for just about anything. I‘m not sure how I‘m going to use him yet. ... He obviously hasn’t pitched in a big league game and in a perfect I’d like to get him in a couple of settings where it’s a little bit of a soft landing, but we’ll see if that transpires.”

O‘Flaherty will welcome any opportunity after his long road back to the big leagues.

“I couldn’t sleep last night for sure,” O‘Flaherty said. “This is a big day. This feels like Opening Day, I guess, and it’s cool just to join a team this good and a bullpen this deep where there’s not going to be too much pressure on me to really shoulder too much of a load. I can just get in where I fit in and help any way I can.”

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 52-33

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Blue Jays (RHP Marcus Stroman, 4-2, 4.01 ERA) at Athletics (LHP Tommy Milone, 6-3, 3.79 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Sonny Gray (8-3) allowed just one run on four hits in seven innings Thursday night in a 4-1 victory against the Toronto Blue Jays. Gray struck out five, walked three and won his second straight decision. In his previous start he allowed five runs on seven hits in a season-low five innings and got a no-decision in Oakland’s 14-inning, 7-6 victory against Miami. “His curveball was disgusting tonight,” A’s catcher Stephen Vogt said. “It was back to the Sonny Gray I’ve known for the last year and a half. He has one of the best curveballs in baseball, and it showed. Sonny’s never going to get down. That’s what I love about him. No matter how things are going for him, he’s going to bounce back.”

--LF Yoenis Cespedes went 0-for-4 and snapped his 15-game hitting streak Thursday night in Oakland’s 4-1 victory against Toronto. The streak was the longest by an Athletic since Hideki Matsui had a 15-game streak in 2011 from July 23-Aug. 7. Cespedes batted .344 with 13 RBIs and 14 runs scored during his streak.

--1B/OF Brandon Moss went 1-for-2 with a double, scored a run and walked twice Thursday night in Oakland’s 4-1 win against Toronto. He also produced a huge double play in the top of the eighth inning, catching SS Jose Reyes’ drive on the warning track in right field then wheeling and throwing to 1B Nate Freiman, who tagged out C Josh Thole before he could back get to first base. “I had a good read on it, and as I was going back, out of the corner of my eye I could sort of see Thole taking off to second,” Moss said. “Plus, if you don’t play here a lot then you don’t really know that the ball doesn’t carry very well. He probably thought that was going to get over my head or over the fence.”

--3B Josh Donaldson was out of the starting lineup Thursday night for the second straight game with “a little bit of back stiffness,” A’s manager Bob Melvin said before the A’s 4-1 victory against Toronto. “We’ll give him another day and see how he feels tomorrow.”

--LHP Eric O‘Flaherty, who underwent Tommy John surgery on May 21, 2013, was reinstated from the disabled list Thursday. The A’s signed O‘Flaherty on Jan. 22 to a two-year contract as a free agent. In five seasons with Atlanta he went 13-7 with a 1.99 ERA in 295 relief appearances. For his career with Seattle and the Braves, he went 20-9 with a 2.85 ERA in 373 games, all in relief.

--LHP Jeff Francis was designated for assignment Thursday, opening a roster spot for LHP Eric O‘Flaherty, who came off the 60-day disabled list. The A’s claimed Francis off waivers from Cincinnati on May 18. He made nine relief appearances for Oakland, going 0-1 with a 6.08 ERA.

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--3B Josh Donaldson (back stiffness) missed the July 2 and July 3 games. He took batting practice July 3 and is day-to-day.

--LHP Scott Kazmir (leg cramps) left his June 30 start due to the ailment. He is likely to be ready for his next scheduled start.

--RF Josh Reddick (strained right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list June 29. He will rest the first week of July before resuming baseball activities.

--1B Kyle Blanks (left calf strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 23.

--RHP A.J. Griffin (right flexor tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 4. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 30.

--RHP Jarrod Parker (torn right ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 60-day disabled list March 20. He had a second Tommy John surgery March 24, and he will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Sonny Gray

LHP Scott Kazmir

RHP Jesse Chavez

LHP Tommy Milone

LHP Brad Mills

BULLPEN:

LHP Sean Doolittle (closer)

RHP Ryan Cook

RHP Luke Gregerson

RHP Jim Johnson

RHP Dan Otero

LHP Fernando Abad

LHP Eric O‘Flaherty

CATCHERS:

John Jaso

Derek Norris

Stephen Vogt

INFIELDERS:

1B Nate Freiman

2B Eric Sogard

SS Jed Lowrie

3B Josh Donaldson

INF Nick Punto

INF Alberto Callaspo

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Yoenis Cespedes

CF Coco Crisp

RF Brandon Moss

OF Craig Gentry