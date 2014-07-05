Oakland Athletics - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - INSIDE PITCH

OAKLAND, Calif. -- The pitching rich Oakland Athletics just got a whole lot wealthier.

The A’s reportedly acquired Chicago Cubs starters Jeff Samardzija and Jason Hammel in a blockbuster deal Friday for three minor-leaguers, including shortstop Addison Russell, Oakland’s top prospect.

Outfielder Billy McKinny, Oakland’s No. 1 pick last year, and right-hander Dan Straily are also part of the deal.

Samardzija and Hammel will bolster an A’s rotation that lost right-handers Jarrod Parker and A.J. Griffin to Tommy John surgery.

Samardzija has a 2-7 record, but he also has a 2.83 ERA and 103 strikeouts in 108 innings this year. Hammel is 8-5 with a 2.98 ERA and 104 strikeouts in 108 2/3 innings.

Samardzija and Hammel will likely join right-hander Sonny Gray and left-hander Scott Kazmir in the rotation. Left-hander Tommy Milone won six straight games and pitched six shutout innings Friday in a 1-0, 12-inning win against Toronto. He could be in line to stay in the rotation in the fifth spot.

Jesse Chavez and, left-hander Drew Pomeranz, once he recovers from a broken right hand, are other options.

In Russell, the A’s are giving up a player with a huge future upside. But they have the best record in baseball and are obviously making a move to win it all this year.

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 53-33

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Blue Jays (LHP Mark Buehrle, 10-5, 2.50 ERA) at Athletics (LHP Scott Kazmir, 9-3, 2.61 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Tommy Milone pitched six shutout innings and got a no-decision Friday in Oakland’s 1-0, 12-inning victory against Toronto. Milone gave up four hits while striking out six and walking one intentionally. He kept his six-game winning streak alive and allowed no runs over six or more innings for the third time this season. “I felt really good,” Milone said. “Really from the beginning I was able to work the counts, go in and out, up and down when I needed to.”

--LHP Eric O‘Flaherty made his A’s debut Friday, pitching a scoreless seventh inning in a 1-0, 12-inning victory against Toronto. He gave up one hit and threw 11 pitches. O‘Flaherty, who underwent Tommy John surgery on May 21, 2013, was activated from the disabled list Thursday. “He looked very comfortable out there on the mound,” A’s manager Bob Melvin said.

--OF/1B Brandon Moss injured his left ankle while grounding into a double play in the eighth inning Friday against Toronto and left the game. Moss, who wasn’t able to run to first, said he “rolled” his ankle trying to get out of the batter’s box but doesn’t believe the injury is serious. A’s manager Bob Melvin said Moss “potentially” could get a day off Saturday. Moss went 0-for-4 in the A’s 1-0, 12-inning victory against Toronto.

--RHP Dan Otero (7-1) pitched a painful but scoreless 12th inning Friday and got the victory in Oakland’s 1-0 win against Toronto. Pinch hitter Adam Lind drilled a one-hopper off the side of Otero’s lower right leg. The ball caromed to first baseman Alberto Callaspo for the out, and Otero stayed in the game. “I call it a shin muscle, but apparently that doesn’t exist,” Otero said. “Luckily it hit the muscle, and I‘m glad it stayed in the infield for an out. It feels good now. We’ll see how it feels tomorrow.”

--3B Josh Donaldson returned to the lineup Friday against Toronto after missing two games with back stiffness and went 1-for-5 with a bloop double in Oakland’s 1-0, 12-inning victory. Donaldson took batting practice on the field Thursday and in the cage Friday. “There’s no issues,” A’s manager Bob Melvin said before the game.

--1B Kyle Blanks underwent an MRI that revealed a torn left calf, A’s manager Bob Melvin said before Friday’s 1-0, 12-inning victory against Toronto. Blanks went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 23 with what was initially diagnosed as a calf strain. “He’s going to be a while,” Melvin said. “He had an MRI and there’s a ... slight tear. So he’s going to be (out) considerably longer than we were originally thinking.” Melvin did not have a specific timetable for Blanks’ return. In 21 games with the A‘s, Blanks is hitting .333 with two home runs and seven RBIs.

--RF Josh Reddick (strained right knee) has gone from total rest to doing cardio work and weight training, but he has yet to resume baseball activities. He went on the 15-day disabled list on June 29. He was on the DL from June 1-23 with a hyper-extended right knee. “No issues right now,” A’s manager Bob Melvin said before Friday’s 1-0, 12-inning victory against Toronto. “They’re bringing him along, I wouldn’t say slowly, but at a pace where we’re trying not to have any repercussions from what happened last time. He feels good.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I don’t know one guy that thinks we’re going to lose a game when we go into extra innings. We have that confidence. We have the track record. We’ve been able to get it done in the past. I think that’s what helps us when we do get into extras.” -- A’s LHP Tommy Milone, who pitched six shutout innings in a 1-0 win over Toronto on Friday.

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--1B Kyle Blanks (torn left calf) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 23. An MRI revealed that Blanks’ calf has a small tear and not is not merely strained, the initial diagnosis.

--OF/1B Brandon Moss (sprained left ankle) left the July 4 game. He’s day-to-day.

--RF Josh Reddick (strained right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list June 29. He began doing cardio and weight training work July 3 but had yet to resume baseball activities.

--LHP Scott Kazmir (leg cramps) left his June 30 start due to the ailment. He is likely to be ready for his next scheduled start.

--RHP A.J. Griffin (right flexor tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 4. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 30.

--RHP Jarrod Parker (torn right ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 60-day disabled list March 20. He had a second Tommy John surgery March 24, and he will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Sonny Gray

LHP Scott Kazmir

RHP Jesse Chavez

LHP Tommy Milone

LHP Brad Mills

BULLPEN:

LHP Sean Doolittle (closer)

RHP Ryan Cook

RHP Luke Gregerson

RHP Jim Johnson

RHP Dan Otero

LHP Fernando Abad

LHP Eric O‘Flaherty

CATCHERS:

John Jaso

Derek Norris

Stephen Vogt

INFIELDERS:

1B Nate Freiman

2B Eric Sogard

SS Jed Lowrie

3B Josh Donaldson

INF Nick Punto

INF Alberto Callaspo

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Yoenis Cespedes

CF Coco Crisp

RF Brandon Moss

OF Craig Gentry