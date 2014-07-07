Oakland Athletics - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - INSIDE PITCH

OAKLAND, Calif. -- Going into this season, the Oakland Athletics hadn’t had a position player make the American League All-Star team since catcher Ramon Hernandez in 2003, hadn’t had an All-Star starter since first baseman Jason Giambi in 2000 and hadn’t had more than three selections since 1991.

The A’s reversed All-Star course in a huge way Sunday when six of their players made the American League team, including third baseman Josh Donaldson, who was voted in as a starter.

Outfielder Yoenis Cespedes, first baseman Brandon Moss, catcher Derek Norris, starting pitcher Scott Kazmir and closer Sean Doolittle also made the team. This is Kazmir’s third selection, following two All-Star team berths with Tampa Bay. The other five A’s were selected for the first time.

The A’s have had more than six selections just once, in 1975, when seven Oakland players made the team: pitchers Vida Blue and Rollie Fingers, outfielders Reggie Jackson, Joe Rudi and Claudell Washington, shortstop Campy Campaneris and catcher Gene Tenace.

“This is great, just to be represented by so many guys on this team,” Donaldson said. “It’s very deserving and a pretty special moment for every one of us. I’ve been saying this for years that we’ve had guys on this team that are very talented and that obviously you’re going to see the hard work that we put in pay off. I think you’ve seen that by our record the past few years.”

The A’s won the American League West two straight years and own baseball’s best record this year at 55-33 after a 4-2 victory over Toronto on Sunday.

The A’s actually have a seventh current player who was named an All-Star on Sunday. Former Cubs pitcher Jeff Samardzija, who was traded this week to Oakland and earned his first win as an Athletic on Sunday, was named a National League All-Star. He’ll take part in the All-Star Game festivities but won’t play in the game.

“I don’t think it’ ever happened before, and I don’t think anyone knew I was going to be an All-Star before the trade or after. It just happened to be that way. I won’t get to pitch, which is a bummer, but that’s all right. I’ll just go through whatever the ceremonies they have then jump over to the AL dugout with an NL jersey on and have some fun with the six other dudes we have over there, which is exciting. It’s crazy. This many guys in an All-Star game is exciting.”

Cespedes won the Home Run Derby during last year, and he said he’ll compete in the derby again this year.

“It’s something big for me to be part of the All-Star Game, make the team with six more guys, and at the same time I feel so happy to be part again of the Home Run Derby,” Cespedes said.

Donaldson said there’s a chance he could take part in the Home Run Derby, too.

“There’s a couple things that still have to be ironed out,” Donaldson said. “I don’t know if it’s 100 percent for myself. I would love to do it if I get the opportunity.”

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 55-33

STREAK: Won four

NEXT: Giants (RHP Ryan Vogelsong, 5-5, 3.86 ERA) at Athletics (RHP Jesse Chavez, 6-5, 3.23 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Jeff Samardzija made a strong first impression in his debut Sunday afternoon for the Oakland A‘s. Samardzija allowed just one run and four hits over seven innings, leading the A’s to a 4-2 victory against the Toronto Blue Jays at the O.co Coliseum. Samardzija, who came to the A’s from the Chicago Cubs as the centerpiece of a five-player trade, struck out five and walked one. Samardzija struck out the side in the seventh and left the mound to a standing ovation from the crowd of 22,897. Samardzija pitched his way out of trouble in the first inning after giving up one-out singles to second baseman Munenori Kawasaki and left fielder Melky Cabrera. With runners on first and third, Samardzija got first baseman Jose Bautista to hit into a double play. “It wasn’t so much jitters. I was just excited,” said Samardzija. “I had a lot of adrenaline going. When I see that fastball start leaking back over the plate, I know I‘m excited because I‘m not being patient with my mechanics I knew after a couple of hits I needed to bear down. It’s not the way you want to start your first inning with a new club. That double play was probably one of the biggest pitches of the game for me. It allowed me to relax.” On the day he earned his first American League win, Samardzija was named a National League All-Star for his work with the Cubs. He will take part in the All-Star festivities but won’t play in the game.

--3B Josh Donaldson was voted in as a starter for the American League All-Star team. This marks his first time as an All-Star. He’s the first Athletic to be elected a starter by the fans since 1B Jason Giambi in 2000. He’s the first A’s third baseman to make the team since Carney Lansford in 1988. Donaldson is batting .241 with 19 home runs and 62 RBIs.

--OF Yoenis Cespedes made his first American League All-Star team Sunday, as a reserve. Cespedes won the Home Run Derby at the 2013 All-Star Game, and he said he’ll take part in the derby again this year. He’s the first A’s outfielder on the All-Star team since Ben Grieve in 1998. Cespedes is batting .262 with 14 homers and 55 RBIs.

--LHP Scott Kazmir was named to the American League All-Star team for the third time overall Sunday and the first time with Oakland. His first two selections came as a Tampa Bay Ray in 2006 and 2008. Kazmir is 10-3 with a 2.53 ERA.

--1B Brandon Moss was named to the American League All-Star team for the first time Sunday. Moss is batting .272 with 19 home runs and 62 RBIs. Moss was out of the lineup Sunday afternoon against Toronto for the second straight with a sprained left ankle. But an MRI revealed no structural damage, and there’s a chance Moss could return to action Monday against San Francisco. “I ran on it today and it felt fine,” Moss said after the A’s 4-2 victory. “Hopefully they clear me tomorrow.”

--C Derek Norris was named to the American League All-Star team for the first time Sunday. Norris is batting .306. He has eight home runs and 36 RBIs despite appearing in only 65 games and having just 183 at-bats.

--LHP Sean Doolittle was selected to the American League All-Star team Sunday for the first time in his career. Doolittle, who started the season as a set-up man but became Oakland’s closer, has 13 saves. He has 61 strikeouts and only two walks.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It wasn’t so much jitters. I was just excited. I had a lot of adrenaline going.” -- RHP Jeff Samardzija, who came to the A’s from the Chicago Cubs on Saturday as the centerpiece of a five-player trade, after his first start with his new club Sunday, a 4-2 win over Toronto.

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF/1B Brandon Moss (sprained left ankle) left the July 4 game. He missed the July 5 and 6 games. He underwent an MRI on July 6 that revealed no structural damage. He did some running and hopes to return to action July 7. He’s day-to-day.

--1B Kyle Blanks (torn left calf) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 23. An MRI revealed that Blanks’ calf has a small tear and not is not merely strained, the initial diagnosis.

--RF Josh Reddick (strained right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list June 29. He began doing cardio and weight training work July 3 but had yet to resume baseball activities.

--RHP A.J. Griffin (right flexor tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 4. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 30.

--RHP Jarrod Parker (torn right ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 60-day disabled list March 20. He had a second Tommy John surgery March 24, and he will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Sonny Gray

LHP Scott Kazmir

RHP Jeff Samardzija

RHP Jesse Chavez

RHP Jason Hammel

LHP Brad Mills

BULLPEN:

LHP Sean Doolittle (closer)

RHP Ryan Cook

RHP Luke Gregerson

RHP Jim Johnson

RHP Dan Otero

LHP Fernando Abad

LHP Eric O‘Flaherty

CATCHERS:

John Jaso

Derek Norris

Stephen Vogt

INFIELDERS:

1B Nate Freiman

2B Eric Sogard

SS Jed Lowrie

3B Josh Donaldson

INF Nick Punto

INF Alberto Callaspo

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Yoenis Cespedes

CF Coco Crisp

RF Brandon Moss

OF Craig Gentry