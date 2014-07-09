Oakland Athletics - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - INSIDE PITCH

OAKLAND, Calif. -- It’s official. Oakland Athletics left fielder Yonenis Cespedes will defend his title at the Home Run Derby on Monday night at Target Field, on the eve of the All-Star Game.

That’s the good news and the bad news for the A‘s.

“It was so entertaining last year and whenever you get an opportunity to do that as a player, I certainly understand that,” A’s manager Bob Melvin said Tuesday before his team’s 6-1 victory against San Francisco at the O.co Coliseum. “You can’t help but be a little nervous about that. That’s the case with any organization that has a player in it. But at the end of the day it is a very entertaining event. The fact that he won it last year gave us a little more exposure. Probably not a bad thing. You just hope nobody gets hurt.”

Cespedes, who made the AL All-Star team for the first time this year, slugged 32 home runs last year to win the derby. This year he’ll join captain Jose Bautista of the Blue Jays, Minnesota’s Brian Dozier, Baltimore’s Adam Jones and a player who will be selected Thursday for the American League.

Last year Cespedes missed the A’s first four games after the All-Star Game break with soreness in his left wrist. He was scratched from the July 19 game, Oakland’s first post-break game, four days after the derby.

Melvin was asked if participating in the Home Run Derby and taking so many hard swings contributed to Cespedes’ wrist injury.

“I really don’t know,” Melvin said. “It didn’t happen right away. It was a couple days afterward. You’re not really sure. There is a lot of torque in his swing and whether or not it was just one swing after that that affected it or it was affected during the Home Run Derby, I would say probably not based on the fact that when he first came back it wasn’t a problem . It just popped up right after that.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 57-33

STREAK: Won six

NEXT: Athletics (RHP Jason Hammel, 0-0, 0.00) at Giants (RHP Matt Cain, 1-7, 4.27 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Sonny Gray (9-3) pitched his second straight gem Tuesday night, lifting Oakland to 6-1 victory against the San Francisco Giants at the O.co Coliseum, as the A’s capped a perfect six-game homestand. Gray allowed six hits and one run over seven innings. He struck out eight and walked one, turning in the latest brilliant outing by an A’s starting pitcher. A’s starters have allowed one or fewer runs and pitched at least six innings in six straight games, the longest such streak in Oakland history. Gray started that streak Thursday against Toronto, giving up one run over seven innings in a 4-1 victory. “You’re just going out there and trying to keep it going,” Gray said. “I said after my last start when we first came home against Toronto, it was something we needed to get going again and we were able to do it that game and build each and every start. And now we’re just trying to keep it going.”

--OF Craig Gentry doubled in the fifth inning Tuesday night in a 6-1 victory against San Francisco, snapping a streak of 40 games without an extra-base hit. That was the longest active streak in the American League and the longest by an Athletic sine Matt Alexander went 55 straight games without an extra-base hit from May 20, 1975, to Aug. 27, 1977. After doubling, Gentry was caught stealing, snapping his streak of 28 consecutive steals dating to Aug. 14 of last season.

--CF Coco Crisp went 2-for-4 with a double, scored a run and drove in one Tuesday night in a 6-1 victory against the San Francisco Giants. Over his past 32 games, Crisp is batting .366 with eight doubles, four home runs, 17 RBIs and 25 runs scored.

--SS Jed Lowrie went 2-for-4 and had his career-high fourth consecutive multi-hit game Tuesday night in a 6-1 victory against San Francisco. He has multiple hits in seven of his past 11 games, batting .326 during that span.

--RF Josh Reddick (strained right knee) said he experienced no pain Monday while taking batting practice on the field and shagging balls in the outfield for the first time since going on the disabled list June 29. Reddick said his “goal right now” is to go on a rehab assignment during the All-Star Game break, July 14-17, then rejoin the A’s on July 18 when they open a series at home against Baltimore. Reddick was on the DL from June 1-23 with a hyper-extended right knee. He appeared to make a complete recovery but strained his right knee June 28 at Miami while making a throw in his fourth game after being activated. Reddick wore a compression sleeve on his right knee after his first DL stint. This time he’s wearing a large brace that provides much more stability. “It’s bulky,” Reddick said before the A’s 6-1 victory against San Francisco. “It’s necessary. As uncomfortable as it may be, it’s something I’ve got to learn to deal with and get comfortable with. Unfortunately I have to wear it, but I got to do what I got to do to stay in the game.” Reddick said he’ll probably wear the brace for the rest of the season. “It’s not slowing me down or anything like that,” Reddick said.

--LHP Drew Pomeranz played catch Monday and Tuesday for the first times since breaking his right hand on June 16, punching a chair in frustration after a rough start against Texas. “It went all right,” said Pomeranz, who has been on the disabled list since June 17. “Just kind of light catch. Caught it in the web. Didn’t try to squeeze it too much, but it feels all right.” Pomeranz has continued to throw simulated games during his DL stint, keeping his arm strong. “Feeling pretty good as far as throwing,” Pomeranz said. There is still no target date for Pomeranz to being a rehabilitation assignment.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “They’re all so competitive. All five of our guys, and now (Jason) Hammel’s in there tomorrow. I’ve played against him and know how competitive he is. That’s really the key, the competitive nature that our five starters have. I’ll put that against anybody‘s.” -- A’s 2B Nick Punto, on Oakland’s starting pitchers after a win over San Francisco on Tuesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RF Josh Reddick (strained right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list June 29. He began doing cardio and weight training work July 3. Reddick took batting practice and shagged balls during batting practice in the outfield July 7. He is wearing a brace on his right knee that has increased his stability and hopes to go on a rehabilitation assignment during the All-Star Game break, July 14-17.

--LHP Drew Pomeranz (broken right hand) went on the disabled list June 17. He played catch July 7 and 8 for the first time since being injured June 16, punching a chair in frustration after his start. Pomeranz has continued to throw while on the DL and has pitched simulated games, keeping his arm strong.

--1B Kyle Blanks (torn left calf) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 23. An MRI revealed that Blanks’ calf has a small tear and not is not merely strained, the initial diagnosis.

--RHP A.J. Griffin (right flexor tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 4. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 30.

--RHP Jarrod Parker (torn right ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 60-day disabled list March 20. He had a second Tommy John surgery March 24, and he will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Sonny Gray

LHP Scott Kazmir

RHP Jeff Samardzija

RHP Jesse Chavez

RHP Jason Hammel

BULLPEN:

LHP Sean Doolittle (closer)

RHP Ryan Cook

RHP Luke Gregerson

RHP Jim Johnson

RHP Dan Otero

LHP Fernando Abad

LHP Eric O‘Flaherty

CATCHERS:

John Jaso

Derek Norris

Stephen Vogt

INFIELDERS:

1B Nate Freiman

2B Eric Sogard

SS Jed Lowrie

3B Josh Donaldson

INF Nick Punto

INF Alberto Callaspo

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Yoenis Cespedes

CF Coco Crisp

RF Brandon Moss

OF Craig Gentry