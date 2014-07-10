Oakland Athletics - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - INSIDE PITCH

SAN FRANCISCO -- The way the A’s have been playing, it’s hard to find any faults in their lineup.

But here’s something that might hold Oakland back should it reach the World Series this season: A’s pitchers can’t hit.

Right-hander Jason Hammel continued an A’s slump in his Oakland debut Wednesday night, going 0-for-1 against Giants counterpart Matt Cain. That made the A’s 0-for-28 since their last hit, which came on June 3 of last season.

At least Hammel didn’t strike out. Before his trip to the plate in the third inning of the 5-2 loss Wednesday, A’s pitchers had whiffed in eight of their 14 at-bats this season.

Of course, having to bat a pitcher means no designated hitter for the American League team in a National League park. That prompted A’s manager Bob Melvin to use Stephen Vogt at first base for just the third time this season, and Brandon Moss in right field for the 18th time.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 57-34

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: A’s (LHP Scott Kazmir, 10-3, 2.53 ERA) at Giants (RHP Tim Hudson, 7-5, 2.53 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Jason Hammel was rocky in his A’s debut, allowing six hits and three walks in five innings. But he kept the damage to a minimum in a 5-2 loss to the San Francisco Giants, allowing only three runs, just two of which were earned. Hammel stranded four Giants in scoring position, including the bases loaded in the third after San Francisco had scored a run with just one out.

--C/INF/OF Stephen Vogt made his third start of the season at first base Wednesday as manager Bob Melvin looked for a way to keep his hot bat in the lineup. Vogt has started games at four positions this season: 12 in right field, eight at catcher, three at first base and one in left field. It’s clear why Melvin went out of his way to get Vogt a start. He had a home run, single and walk in three plate appearances, extending his hitting streak to nine games. He’s hitting .467 (14-for-30) over that stretch.

--SS Jed Lowrie enjoyed his fifth consecutive multi-hit game. The streak is a career-best. He had fifth- and sixth-inning singles off Giants starter RHP Matt Cain, giving him 10 hits in 20 at-bats (.500) in his last five games. Lowrie also is hitting .340 (17-for-50) in his last 12 games.

--RHP Jim Johnson kept the San Francisco Giants within arm’s length Wednesday night with two innings of shutout relief. The one-hit appearance was a welcome relief for the high-priced A’s newcomer, who got bombed for four runs in 1/3 inning in his previous outing. Throw out that outing and he’s allowed just three runs in his last 14 1/3 innings.

--LHP Scott Kazmir has been great this season. He’s been even better in day games. When Kazmir toes the slab for the series finale against the San Francisco Giants on Thursday, he will do so with the best ERA in the majors in day games (1.09). Not coincidentally, he’s also unbeaten (4-0) in those starts. Kazmir has never faced the Giants and has been only so-so in interleague matchups, going 12-6 with a 4.67 ERA in 24 starts.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I thought he threw the ball pretty well. This is probably not what he had hoped for, but we didn’t do him any favors in the field or at the bat.” -- Manager Bob Melvin, after RHP Jason Hammel lost his A’s debut, 5-2 vs. San Francisco on Wednesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RF Josh Reddick (strained right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list June 29. He began doing cardio and weight training work July 3. Reddick took batting practice and shagged balls during batting practice in the outfield July 7. He is wearing a brace on his right knee that increases his stability, and he hopes to go on a rehab assignment during the All-Star Game break, July 14-17.

--LHP Drew Pomeranz (broken right hand) went on the disabled list June 17. He played catch July 7 and 8, using his glove hand for the first time since being injured. Pomeranz previously pitched simulated games.

--1B Kyle Blanks (torn left calf) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 23. An MRI revealed that Blanks’ calf has a small tear and not is not merely strained, the initial diagnosis.

--RHP A.J. Griffin (right flexor tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 4. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 30.

--RHP Jarrod Parker (torn right ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 60-day disabled list March 20. He had a second Tommy John surgery March 24, and he will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Sonny Gray

LHP Scott Kazmir

RHP Jeff Samardzija

RHP Jesse Chavez

RHP Jason Hammel

BULLPEN:

LHP Sean Doolittle (closer)

RHP Ryan Cook

RHP Luke Gregerson

RHP Jim Johnson

RHP Dan Otero

LHP Fernando Abad

LHP Eric O‘Flaherty

CATCHERS:

John Jaso

Derek Norris

Stephen Vogt

INFIELDERS:

1B Nate Freiman

2B Eric Sogard

SS Jed Lowrie

3B Josh Donaldson

INF Nick Punto

INF Alberto Callaspo

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Yoenis Cespedes

CF Coco Crisp

RF Brandon Moss

OF Craig Gentry