Oakland Athletics - TeamReport

SEATTLE -- Righty Jeff Samardzija got his chance to match up with one of the American League’s elite pitchers on Friday night, and the newest Athletic proved he was up for the task.

Samardzija’s second start as an Oakland A saw him pitch an eight-inning complete game, during which he allowed just five hits and three earned runs.

It just wasn’t enough on a night when Seattle’s Felix Hernandez was just a little bit better than Samardzija.

“Our guy pitched just as well,” A’s manager Bob Melvin said when asked about Hernandez’s performance after a 3-2 loss to Seattle.

Samardzija struck out five batters and seemed in control for most of the night, during which he threw 98 pitches, but his big mistake came on the leadoff home run he served to Seattle designated hitter Logan Morrison in the second inning. Oakland was leading 2-0 at the time, and Morrison’s solo shot seemed to give the home team new life.

“The only bad pitch (Samardzija) made was the one Morrison hit out,” Melvin said. “Every other pitch was a good pitch.”

Even Hernandez, Samardzija’s new AL West pitching rival, was aware of his potential. Hernandez gave up two runs in the first inning and had to give himself a pep talk in the dugout afterward.

“I just said, ‘No more. No more runs,'” Seattle’s ace said after the game. “I knew Samardzija was a tough pitcher, so I couldn’t give up anymore.”

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 58-35

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: A’s (RHP Jesse Chavez, 7-5, 3.06 ERA) at Mariners (RHP Hisashi Iwakuma, 7-4, 3.07 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--CF Coco Crisp was not in the lineup Friday due to a strained neck. Crisp has struggled with neck soreness at times this season, and the injury isn’t believed to be serious.

--1B Alberto Callaspo came out of the game in the top of the second inning after straining his hamstring running out a ground ball. Nate Freiman came on as his replacement when the A’s took the field. After the game, manager Bob Melvin said Callaspo will be re-evaluated on Saturday.

--RF Stephen Vogt extended his hitting streak to 11 games with a first-inning home run off Seattle starter Felix Hernandez on Friday night. Vogt went 2-for-3 and is now hitting .486 (18-for-37) during the streak.

--2B Nick Punto ended a frustrating night with a called third strike on a 3-2 count with a runner on third base to finish the ninth inning Friday. After the called strikeout left Oakland staring at a 3-2 loss to Seattle, Punto slammed his helmet on home plate while arguing the call. He was ejected by home plate umpire James Hoye, officially ending an 0-for-4 evening.

--LF Yoenis Cespedes was not in the lineup Friday because he’s been struggling, but he came on in the ninth inning as a pinch hitter and flew out in his only at-bat.

--RHP Jeff Samardzija was solid in his second start as an Oakland A on Friday night, but he suffered the loss in a 3-2 defeat at Seattle. Samardzija pitched an eight-inning complete game, allowing three runs off five hits, including a solo home run that Mariners DH Logan Morrison hit off him to lead off the second. “The only bad pitch he made was the one Morrison hit out,” manager Bob Melvin said. “Every other pitch was a good pitch.”

--RHP Jesse Chavez has hit a stretch of inconsistency, due in part to a lack of command. He threw six shutout innings of four-hit ball his last time out, marking the second time in four starts that he has held an opponent without a run, but his two starts in between saw Chavez give up a total of nine earned runs. He has walked 13 batters over his past four starts heading into Saturday’s scheduled start at Seattle.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Tough way to end the game.” -- Manager Bob Melvin, after he was ejected from a game that had just ended along with Nick Punto after Punto watched a high fastball from Seattle closer Fernando Rodney get called for a strike to give the Mariners a 3-2 win.

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--CF Coco Crisp (neck) was not in the lineup July 11.

--1B Alberto Callaspo (hamstring) came out of the game in the top of the second inning July 11. Manager Bob Melvin said he will be re-evaluated on July 12.

--RF Josh Reddick (strained right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list June 29. He began doing cardio and weight training work July 3. Reddick took batting practice and shagged balls during batting practice in the outfield July 7. He is wearing a brace on his right knee that increases his stability, and he hopes to go on a rehab assignment during the All-Star Game break, July 14-17.

--LHP Drew Pomeranz (broken right hand) went on the disabled list June 17. He played catch July 7 and 8, using his glove hand for the first time since being injured. Pomeranz previously pitched simulated games. He participated in pitchers’ fielding practice July 9 in San Francisco, and he is likely to be activated shortly after the All-Star break.

--1B Kyle Blanks (torn left calf) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 23. An MRI revealed that Blanks’ calf has a small tear and not is not merely strained, the initial diagnosis.

--RHP A.J. Griffin (right flexor tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 4. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 30.

--RHP Jarrod Parker (torn right ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 60-day disabled list March 20. He had a second Tommy John surgery March 24, and he will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Sonny Gray

LHP Scott Kazmir

RHP Jeff Samardzija

RHP Jesse Chavez

RHP Jason Hammel

BULLPEN:

LHP Sean Doolittle (closer)

RHP Ryan Cook

RHP Luke Gregerson

RHP Jim Johnson

RHP Dan Otero

LHP Fernando Abad

LHP Eric O‘Flaherty

CATCHERS:

John Jaso

Derek Norris

Stephen Vogt

INFIELDERS:

1B Nate Freiman

2B Eric Sogard

SS Jed Lowrie

3B Josh Donaldson

INF Nick Punto

INF Alberto Callaspo

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Yoenis Cespedes

CF Coco Crisp

RF Brandon Moss

OF Craig Gentry