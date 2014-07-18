Oakland Athletics - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - INSIDE PITCH

They would never admit it publicly, but you have to know Oakland Athletics general manager Billy Beane and manager Bob Melvin aren’t bothered at all to see the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim hanging around in the American League West race.

The A’s take the major league’s best record 59-36 but just a 1 1/2-game lead in the West into the All-Star break. The competitive nature of the latter belies the common belief that the A‘s, bolstered by the acquisition of front-line pitchers Jeff Samardzija and Jason Hammel from the Chicago Cubs, already are setting their postseason rotation for the inevitable rematch with the Detroit Tigers.

Beane and Melvin went out of their way in the wake of the July 5 blockbuster to insist the A’s have a lot of work to do over the final 10 1/2 weeks of the season just to qualify for the playoffs.

“The narrative that this was a postseason move,” Beane claimed, “was a bit presumptuous.”

A pitcher might be the driving force for the A’s in the second half. But it won’t be Samardzija or Hammel. Or even Sonny Gray or Scott Kazmir.

It’s Felix Hernandez.

You see, if the Angels win the West ahead of the A‘s, relegating Oakland to the wild-card game, it’s quite possible it would run into Seattle Mariners ace Hernandez in that loser-is-done, wild-card contest. With 18 career wins against the A‘s, one as recently as Friday night, that’s an even scarier vision for Oakland than possibly seeing Justin Verlander again in October.

So when Beane insists the big trade was made with the regular season in mind, it’s easy to see why. For a while there, he was watching a team with Jesse Chavez, Tommy Milone and Brad Mills composing a majority of his rotation attempting to hold off the red-hot Angels.

Now most teams will see some combination of Gray, Samardzija, Kazmir and Hammel coming at them in a three-game series. To say nothing of Coco Crisp, Brandon Moss, Yoenis Cespedes and Josh Donaldson.

Bring on the Tigers. Anybody but Hernandez.

NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 59-36

STREAK: Won one

FIRST-HALF MVP: Derek Norris, John Jaso and Stephen Vogt, Oakland’s three catchers, share the award. The Athletics’ catching situation was so shaky last season that GM Billy Beane had to go out and reacquire old pal Kurt Suzuki for the stretch run. Now, the club features such a potent trio, manager Bob Melvin has nights when he pencils Jaso and Vogt atop the batting order ... and neither is catching. Jaso often serves as the designated hitter with Vogt at first base. Norris, Jaso and Vogt combined to hit a Johnny Bench-like .299 with 19 home runs and 82 RBIs in the first half of the season. Who needs Suzuki?

FIRST-HALF GRADE: A -- The Athletics came out of spring training staggering, having lost two of their best pitchers -- RHP Jarrod Parker and RHP A.J. Griffin -- to season-ending injuries. Those picking the two-time division champs to three-peat were focusing more on the perennial underachieving Los Angeles Angels than the A‘s. Well, the Angels aren’t underachieving anymore, and yet the A’s are halfway to that third title. Oakland boasts a major league high six All-Stars, and that doesn’t include RHP Jeff Samardzija, selected for his work with the Chicago Cubs before he was acquired by the A‘s.

PIVOTAL POST-BREAK PLAYER: The A’s have so much depth in both starting and relief pitching, it is hard to imagine any one injury derailing either unit. That cannot be said of the Oakland outfield. CF Coco Crisp was only healthy enough to play 73 of the team’s 95 games before the break, part of the reason manager Bob Melvin was forced to use the likes of Brandon Moss and Stephen Vogt in the outfield far more than he would like. If Crisp, the table-setting leadoff man, were to go down with another of his seemingly annual injuries, no doubt the A’s would do down in the standings as well.

BUY OR SELL: GM Billy Beane insisted shortly after acquiring RHP Jeff Samardzija and RHP Jason Hammel that he wasn’t done considering moves. He likely would take a bucket of batting-practice balls for RHP Jim Johnson right now. However, unloading the reliever, who is making $10 million this year, probably would rank as his most likely move before the July 31 deadline. A rental second baseman (Chase Utley?) would trump even the Samardzija deal for the low-budget team.

INJURY STATUS: LHP Drew Pomeranz (broken right hand) is healthy and now pitching in the minors, while RF Josh Reddick (strained right knee) could be activated shortly after the All-Star break. Not that any A’s fan cares. They hardly were missed. Oakland lost RHPs Jarrod Parker and A.J. Griffin to Tommy John surgery in March and April, respectively, but the rotation carried on impressively before the team added RHPs Jeff Samardzija and Jason Hammel in a July 5 trade with the Chicago Cubs.

TOP PROSPECT: Here is why teams don’t hesitate to draft the same position with their first two picks: They never know when one of the guys will get traded. One reason the A’s were able to dangle SS Addison Russell, their top pick in 2012, in the deal that brought RHP Jeff Samardzija from the Chicago Cubs is they drafted another shortstop, Daniel Robertson, in the second round. The sweet-swinging 20-year-old rates as the top prospect in the Oakland organization. Robertson is hitting .303 with a .405 on-base percentage, a .472 slugging percentage, 12 homers and 42 RBIs in 91 games for Class A Stockton.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I hope we’re still active.” -- A’s general manager Billy Beane

ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--INF Alberto Callaspo (strained right hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list July 12.

--RF Josh Reddick (strained right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list June 29. He began doing cardio and weight training work July 3. Reddick took batting practice and shagged balls during batting practice in the outfield July 7. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Stockton on July 14, and he could be activated shortly after the All-Star break.

--1B Kyle Blanks (torn left calf) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 23. An MRI revealed that Blanks’ calf has a small tear and not is not merely strained, the initial diagnosis.

--RHP A.J. Griffin (right flexor tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 4. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 30.

--RHP Jarrod Parker (torn right ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 60-day disabled list March 20. He had a second Tommy John surgery March 24, and he will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Sonny Gray

LHP Scott Kazmir

RHP Jeff Samardzija

RHP Jesse Chavez

RHP Jason Hammel

BULLPEN:

LHP Sean Doolittle (closer)

RHP Ryan Cook

RHP Luke Gregerson

RHP Jim Johnson

RHP Dan Otero

LHP Fernando Abad

LHP Eric O‘Flaherty

CATCHERS:

John Jaso

Derek Norris

Stephen Vogt

INFIELDERS:

1B Nate Freiman

2B Eric Sogard

SS Jed Lowrie

3B Josh Donaldson

INF Nick Punto

INF Andy Parrino

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Yoenis Cespedes

CF Coco Crisp

RF Brandon Moss

OF Craig Gentry