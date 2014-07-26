Oakland Athletics - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - INSIDE PITCH

ARLINGTON, Texas -- As far as Oakland Athletics manager Bob Melvin is concerned, general manager Billy Beane can stand pat as the non-waiver trade deadline approaches.

“I do like the team we have,” said Melvin. “We made a big trade; it’s made us better. I‘m fine with that. I like the team we have.”

The Athletics have made the biggest move so far, fortifying their starting rotation by trading for right-handed pitchers Jeff Samardzija and Jason Hammel for right-handed pitcher Dan Straily and minor-leaguers Addison Russell, Billy McKinney and a player to be named later.

Speculation has surrounded around Oakland possibly strengthening its middle infield at second base.

Oakland has used a platoon of Nick Punto, Alberto Callaspo and Eric Sogard, who floundered as the original starter. Callaspo is currently on the 15-day disabled list with a strained hamstring.

Sogard has been heating up recently, going 5-for-12 over his last four games. In a 4-1 loss to Texas on Friday, he also made the highlight reel by going to his right to spear a ground ball through the middle of the infield, turning and making a jump throw to get Elvis Andrus at first.

Melvin knows enough about Sogard to know that’s a good thing.

”When he gets hot, he usually runs a string together,“ said Melvin, who added that he’s pleased with all three guys at that position. ”He always brings his glove and helps you in other areas.

“I don’t necessarily think we have to do something there, but that’s me.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 63-39

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Athletics (RHP Sonny Gray, 11-3, 2.72 ERA) at Rangers (RHP Nick Tepesch, 3-6, 4.87 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Jason Hammel fell for a third time in as many starts for Oakland since being acquired in a trade from the Chicago Cubs. Hammel is 0-3 with a 7.38 ERA after giving up three earned runs on seven hits over 5 2/3 innings in the Athletics’ 4-1 loss to Texas on Friday. Hammel, who had three strikeouts and two walks, is 2-5 with a 5.02 ERA in his last seven starts. He went 6-3 with a 2.53 ERA in his first 12 starts with a .191 opponent’s batting average. “I thought he pitched better, a better mix,” Oakland manager Bob Melvin said. “For the first couple of innings it looked like he got the ball down, commanded his fastball better. At times, had a real sharp slider.”

--CF Yoenis Cespedes is hitting .360 in his last six games with six RBIs after going 1-for-4 and driving in Oakland’s only run in a 4-1 loss to the Rangers. Cespedes has eight RBIs in nine games against Texas this season. More importantly for Oakland, he appeared healthy after leaving Wednesday’s game with a sprained right thumb. The A’s are now 60-33 with Cespedes in the starting lineup.

--3B Josh Donaldson was 7-for-18 in his career against right-hander Jerome Williams, but went 0-for-3 with a walk against Texas’ starter in a 4-1 loss on Friday. Since the All-Star break, Donaldson is hitting .320 with seven RBIs.

--1B Stephen Vogt was the only Oakland hitter with multiple hits in the Athletics’ 4-1 loss to Texas on Friday. Vogt, 2-for-4 with a double on Friday, is hitting .400 over his last 20 games. He’s 9-for-24 in his career against Texas.

--RHP Deck McGuire was traded from Toronto to the Oakland Athletics on Friday. McGuire was optioned to Triple-A Sacramento. McGuire is 6-9 with a 4.21 ERA in 20 starts between Double-A New Hampshire and Triple-A Buffalo.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--INF Alberto Callaspo (strained right hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list July 12. He resumed running July 20, and he began baseball activities July 22. He is scheduled to play a minor league rehab game July 26, and there is a chance he could be activated July 27.

--1B Kyle Blanks (torn left calf) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 23. An MRI revealed that Blanks’ calf has a small tear and not is not merely strained, the initial diagnosis. As of July 23, Blanks was still not running full speed, but he was hitting, fielding and getting close to starting a rehab assignment.

--RHP A.J. Griffin (right flexor tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 4. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 30.

--RHP Jarrod Parker (torn right ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 60-day disabled list March 20. He had a second Tommy John surgery March 24, and he will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Sonny Gray

LHP Scott Kazmir

RHP Jeff Samardzija

RHP Jesse Chavez

RHP Jason Hammel

BULLPEN:

LHP Sean Doolittle (closer)

RHP Dan Otero

LHP Eric O‘Flaherty

RHP Ryan Cook

RHP Luke Gregerson

RHP Evan Scribner

LHP Fernando Abad

CATCHERS:

John Jaso

Derek Norris

Stephen Vogt

INFIELDERS:

1B Nate Freiman

2B Eric Sogard

SS Jed Lowrie

3B Josh Donaldson

INF Nick Punto

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Yoenis Cespedes

CF Coco Crisp

RF Brandon Moss

OF Craig Gentry

OF Josh Reddick