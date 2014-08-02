Oakland Athletics - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - INSIDE PITCH

OAKLAND -- After a wild trade deadline day on Thursday, the A’s had some details to sort out on Friday.

The first question was answered when the lineup card was posted with right-hander Jesse Chavez listed in the bullpen. Chavez moves from the rotation to become the long reliever, a job he handled well for Oakland in 2013, but manager Bob Melvin said he wouldn’t hesitate to use Chavez in other relief roles, too, particularly if some of his regulars are unavailable.

That means Jason Hammel, 0-4 with a 9.53 ERA in four starts with Oakland, is the fifth starter. Melvin said Hammel’s track record indicates he will turn things around; it’s apparent that Chavez could be an option in that spot, however, should Hammel continue to struggle.

Melvin said before Friday’s 1-0 loss that Jonny Gomes and Stephen Vogt will platoon, Gomes starting against left-handers and Vogt against right-handers -- however Gomes will play left when he is in the lineup, and Vogt will play first base until a recent foot injury heals.

Brandon Moss will play left when Vogt is at first and he will be at first base when Gomes is in left. On Friday, Moss made two good plays in left, a sliding grab in the second inning and a dash into the corner in the fifth.

Sam Fuld, acquired one day before from the Twins, will be in center and will lead off while filling in for Coco Crisp, who remained out with a neck injury. Crisp is unlikely to be available on Saturday after recent trigger-point injections.

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 66-42

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Royals (LHP Jason Vargas, 8-4, 3.31 ERA) at A’s (LHP Jon Lester, 10-7, 2.52 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Evan Scribner was designated for assignment to clear roster space for the A’s new acquisitions, but the reliever remained on Oakland’s 40-man roster. Scribner must clear optional assignment waivers, which is strictly procedural. He is expected to rejoin the A’s when rosters expand at the latest.

--RHP Jim Johnson was released eight days after he was designated for assignment. Johnson, who lost his closer spot less than two weeks into the season, may now join any team he chooses for the pro-rated major-league minimum, while Oakland is responsible for the remainder of his $10 million deal.

--OF Coco Crisp remained out of the lineup with a neck injury that has limited him on and off for two months. Crisp received trigger-point injections for the problem recently, according to manager Bob Melvin, who said Crisp is unlikely to be available on Saturday against the Royals. Sam Fuld, acquired Thursday, will be in center and will hit leadoff when Crisp is not available.

--OF Sam Fuld made his first start since being reacquired by the A’s one day earlier, and he went 1-for-3 with a double and a walk. Fuld, who led off for Oakland and played center, is 16-for-46 with 16 walks over his past 17 games.

--RHP Sonny Gray had his six-game winning streak snapped when the A’s were shut out on Friday night. Gray worked seven innings and allowed only one run, a solo homer by Raul Ibanez in the fifth; he has not allowed more than one earned run in each of his past six starts. The A’s have been shut out five times this year, and Gray has been on the mound for four of them.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “You could tell early on it might be a low-scoring game.” -- A’s manager Bob Melvin, of Oakland’s 1-0 loss to Kansas City Friday.

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--CF Coco Crisp (sore neck) has been limited on and off for two months. An MRI exam found no significant damage, and he is not expected to land on the disabled list. On Aug. 1, manager Bob Melvin said Crisp is unlikely to be available on Aug. 2.

--OF Craig Gentry (broken right hand) went on the 15-day disabled list July 28. He might be able to return in mid-August.

--1B Kyle Blanks (torn left calf) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 23. An MRI revealed that Blanks’ calf has a small tear and not is not merely strained, the initial diagnosis. As of July 23, Blanks was still not running full speed, but he was hitting, fielding and getting close to starting a rehab assignment.

--RHP A.J. Griffin (right flexor tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 4. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 30.

--RHP Jarrod Parker (torn right ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 60-day disabled list March 20. He had a second Tommy John surgery March 24, and he will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

LHP Jon Lester

RHP Sonny Gray

LHP Scott Kazmir

RHP Jeff Samardzija

RHP Jason Hammel

BULLPEN:

LHP Sean Doolittle (closer)

RHP Dan Otero

LHP Eric O‘Flaherty

RHP Ryan Cook

RHP Luke Gregerson

LHP Fernando Abad

RHP Jesse Chavez

CATCHERS:

John Jaso

Derek Norris

INFIELDERS:

1B Alberto Callaspo

2B Eric Sogard

SS Jed Lowrie

3B Josh Donaldson

INF Nick Punto

INF/OF Stephen Vogt

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Jonny Gomes

CF Coco Crisp

RF Brandon Moss

OF Sam Fuld

OF Josh Reddick