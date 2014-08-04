Oakland Athletics - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - INSIDE PITCH

OAKLAND, Calif. -- The Oakland Athletics, as expected, placed second baseman Nick Punto on the 15-day disabled list Sunday.

“It’s going to be every bit of two weeks and maybe a little bit longer, is my guess,” A’s manager Bob Melvin said before his team’s 4-2 loss against Kansas City. “It’s tough to tell, but he got it pretty good. Guys talk about it pulling a little bit. Other times you feel like someone shot you in the back of the leg. I think it’s probably a little bit more so that for him.”

Punto was injured Saturday against Kansas City in the fifth inning while rounding third base and trying to hold up. He scrambled back to the bag and left the game.

The A’s called up right-handed hitting first baseman Nate Freiman from Triple-A Sacramento to take Punto’s place on the roster Sunday.

With Punto on the DL, Alberto Callaspo, a switch hitter, will see more action than usual at second base. Callaspo has started 32 games at designated hitter, 19 at second base, 16 at first base and 14 at third base.

Punto also served as the A’s backup shortstop, making 10 starts at that spot in place of regular Jed Lowrie. Second baseman Eric Sogard will take over that job, a role he has filled throughout much of his career. Sogard started one game at shortstop this season.

“He’s going to have to do a little bit more as far as getting some ground balls,” Melvin said of Sogard. “Nick was the guy we had do that, but he’s done it in the past and does a nice job with it.”

The A’s could have called up infielder Andy Parrino but opted for Freiman, leaving them with just three middle infielders.

”We’ve got a couple lefties coming up,“ Melvin said. ‘We always take a look at the roster and see based on who we’re facing what the best complement of guys is, but at this point it’s Freiman for now and he’s done a nice job for us.”

Freiman hit .274 with eight doubles, one triple, four home runs and 24 RBIs last year in 80 games for the A‘s. In his first stint this year with the A‘s, he batted .212 with one home run and six RBIs during a 14-game stretch from June 29 to July 26. In 80 games for Sacramento this season, Freiman hit .284 with 15 home runs and 74 RBIs.

RECORD: 67-43

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Rays (RHP Alex Cobb, 7-6, 3.54 ERA) at Athletics (RHP Jeff Samardzija, 2-1, 3.19 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RF Josh Reddick went 2-for-3 with two solo home runs Sunday in Oakland’s 4-2 loss to Kansas City. Reddick broke up Royals RHP James Shields’ perfect game with a leadoff home run in the sixth inning. He homered with two outs in the eighth, giving him eight home runs for the season. Reddick had his sixth career multi-homer game and second this season. “Just trying to not try too hard,” Reddick said. “The effort level has been way down, and even with the two home runs today, I‘m not trying to hit them. It’s just happening. That’s when I‘m the best hitter I can be. Because when I‘m trying to do everything and hit it out of the park -- you can’t do that against a guy like James Shields, or you are going to see what you saw for the first five innings.” Since returning from the disabled list July 22, Reddick is 16-for-41 (.390) with five doubles, four home runs and seven RBIs.

--LHP Scott Kazmir (12-4) allowed a season-high 10 hits and four runs over six innings Sunday in a 4-2 loss to Kansas City. Kazmir had his three-game winning streak snapped. He had gone five straight starts allowing two runs or fewer before Sunday. “He just got a couple balls up, missed location on a couple pitches,” A’s manager Bob Melvin said of Kazmir. “Really not all that bad.”

--CF Coco Crisp (sore neck) missed his eighth consecutive game Sunday against Kansas City but hit in the batting cage before the game. “Not to have him in there, a guy who (gets on base) and creates a little havoc and takes the pitcher’s attention off the hitter, gets big hits for us -- it hurts,” A’s manager Bob Melvin said after his team’s 4-2 loss. “He had a good day today. So that’s good news. We’ll see how he does tomorrow in batting practice. If everything goes well, maybe we can get him in a game.”

--2B Nick Punto was placed on the 15-day disabled list Sunday with a strained right hamstring. Punto was injured Saturday in the fifth inning against Kansas City while running the bases. Punto is batting .207 with two home runs and 13 RBIs in 64 games. He was 8-for-65 (.123) over his past 25 games. This marks his first stint on the disabled list this season.

--1B Nate Freiman was recalled Sunday from Triple-A Sacramento, taking the roster spot that opened when 2B Nick Punto (strained right hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list. This is Freiman’s second stint with the A’s this season. He batted .212 with one home run and six RBIs during a 14-game stretch from June 29 to July 26. In 80 games for Sacramento, Freiman hit .284 with 15 home runs and 74 RBIs. He hit .304 against right-handers for the River Cats and just .233 against lefties.

--1B Kyle Blanks (torn left calf) is scheduled to run the bases on Wednesday and Friday and will likely go on a rehab assignment if he passes those tests, A’s manager Bob Melvin said before Sunday’s game against Kansas City. Blanks, who ran full speed Saturday, hasn’t appeared in a game since June 22 and went on the disabled list June 23.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Just trying to not try too hard. The effort level has been way down, and even with the two home runs today, I‘m not trying to hit them. It’s just happening. That’s when I‘m the best hitter I can be. Because when I‘m trying to do everything and hit it out of the park -- you can’t do that against a guy like James Shields, or you are going to see what you saw for the first five innings.” -- Oakland OF Josh Reddick after a loss to the Royals on Sunday.

MEDICAL WATCH:

--2B Nick Punto (strained right hamstring) left the Aug. 2 game and went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 3.

--CF Coco Crisp (sore neck) has been limited on and off for two months. An MRI exam found no significant damage, and he is not expected to land on the disabled list. He missed his eighth consecutive game Aug. 3 but hit in the batting cage and will take batting practice Aug. 4.

--1B Kyle Blanks (torn left calf) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 23. An MRI revealed that Blanks’ calf has a small tear and is not merely strained, the initial diagnosis. He ran full speed Aug. 2 and is scheduled to run the bases Aug. 6 and Aug. 8. If all goes well, he’ll likely go on a rehab assignment.

--OF Craig Gentry (broken right hand) went on the 15-day disabled list July 28. He might be able to return in mid-August.

--RHP A.J. Griffin (right flexor tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 4. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 30.

--RHP Jarrod Parker (torn right ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 60-day disabled list March 20. He had a second Tommy John surgery March 24, and he will miss the entire season.

