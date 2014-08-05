Oakland Athletics - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - INSIDE PITCH

OAKLAND, Calif. -- After getting off to a fast start this season and earning American League Pitcher of the Month honors in April, A’s right-hander Sonny Gray hit a speed bump in June, going 2-2 with a 5.40 ERA.

It is safe to say Gray is back on track. He went 5-0 with a 1.03 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 35 innings in July and was selected the American League Pitcher of the Month on Monday.

“It’s really exciting to get it,” Gray said Monday before the Athletics’ 3-2, 10-inning victory against the Tampa Bay Rays. “It’s really nice to have a good month, especially after struggling the month before a little bit.”

What were the keys to Gray’s bounce-back month?

“The curveball was really good in that month, but I think it’s more that my changeup got really good,” Gray said. “For the most part, I was putting the ball where I wanted to and forcing contact early and was able to get deeper into games. That was very important, and it was awesome to get the support in July. Overall, it was a pretty good month.”

Gray is now 12-4 with a 2.59 ERA on the season.

“He’s a pretty focused kid,” A’s manager Bob Melvin said. “He’s very hard working, always wants to get better. I know if he has a month that’s not satisfactory for him, to be able to turn it around and be Pitcher of the Month is quite an accomplishment.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 68-43

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Rays (LHP Drew Smyly, 6-9, 3.93 ERA) at Athletics (RHP Jason Hammel, 0-4, 9.53 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--C Derek Norris hit a bases-loaded, walk-off single with two outs in the bottom of the 10th inning off RHP Grant Balfour, leading the A’s to a 3-2 victory Monday night against Tampa Bay. The walk-off hit was Norris’ second of his career. He made amends for a poor at-bat in the first inning with the bases loaded when he flied out to shallow right against RHP Alex Cobb. “I was really irritated with myself that I couldn’t get a couple runs across (in the first),” Norris said. “(Cobb) was struggling, and to get a shallow pop up to right, I got to be better than that. I was preaching the other day about our situational hitting, and there I was in the limelight trying to come through, and I fell right into the pool again.”

--RHP Jeff Samardzija gave up two runs on five hits over seven innings but didn’t figure in the decision Monday night when the A’s beat Tampa Bay 3-2 in 10 innings. Samardzija struck out three, walked one and watched as the A’s produced another walk-off win, this time with C Derek Norris delivering a game-winning single off former A’s closer Grant Balfour with the bases loaded and two outs. “It seems to be my M.O. since I’ve been here,” Samardzija said. “I go out and throw some innings and then watch these guys put on a show at the end of the game.”

--SS Jed Lowrie went 3-for-4 with an RBI double Monday night in Oakland’s 3-2, 10-inning victory against Tampa Bay. Lowrie tied his season high for hits in a game. Over his past 24 games, Lowrie is batting .337 with 13 runs, eight doubles, one triple and 11 RBIs.

--CF Coco Crisp (sore neck) was out of the starting lineup for the eighth consecutive game Monday, but he entered the game against Tampa Bay as a pinch hitter in the seventh and took over in center fielder. Crisp finished 0-for-1 with a walk. Barring a setback, he likely will return to the starting lineup Tuesday night against the Rays.

--RHP Jarrod Parker played catch Monday for the first time since undergoing season-ending Tommy John surgery on March 24. “Big smile on his face,” A’s manager Bob Melvin said. “Out to 45 feet. I asked him if he threw any sliders today, and he said no, he’ll probably wait a little while on that. Just to be able to get out there and actually throw a baseball for the first time gives you some satisfaction based on the hard work you’ve been putting in to get to this point. It’s nice. Put a smile on everyone’s face.”

--RHP Sonny Gray was selected the American League Pitcher of the Month for July. Gray went 5-0 with a 1.03 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 35 innings in July, bouncing back from a 2-2 June. Gray also earned AL Pitcher of the Month honors in April, his first such award.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I love this team. I love how they play. They don’t quit. Every at-bat means the world to each guy, and you see that in their emotions and how they react to each at-bat ... It’s fun to watch, and as a pitcher it makes you go out and battle every inning because you understand every run and every point counts.” -- RHP Jeff Samardzija, on the A‘s, who posted a 3-2, 10-inning win over the Tampa Bay Rays on Monday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--CF Coco Crisp (sore neck) missed his seventh consecutive game Aug. 3. He appeared as a sub Aug. 4, and he might start Aug. 5.

--2B Nick Punto (strained right hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 3.

--1B Kyle Blanks (torn left calf) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 23. An MRI revealed that Blanks’ calf has a small tear and is not merely strained, the initial diagnosis. He ran full speed Aug. 2 and is scheduled to run the bases Aug. 6 and Aug. 8. If all goes well, he likely will go on a rehab assignment.

--OF Craig Gentry (broken right hand) went on the 15-day disabled list July 28. He might be able to return in mid-August.

--RHP A.J. Griffin (right flexor tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 4. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 30.

--RHP Jarrod Parker (torn right ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 60-day disabled list March 20. He had a second Tommy John surgery March 24, and he will miss the entire season. He resumed playing catch Aug. 4.

ROTATION:

LHP Jon Lester

RHP Sonny Gray

LHP Scott Kazmir

RHP Jeff Samardzija

RHP Jason Hammel

BULLPEN:

LHP Sean Doolittle (closer)

RHP Dan Otero

LHP Eric O‘Flaherty

RHP Ryan Cook

RHP Luke Gregerson

LHP Fernando Abad

RHP Jesse Chavez

CATCHERS:

John Jaso

Derek Norris

INFIELDERS:

1B Alberto Callaspo

2B Eric Sogard

SS Jed Lowrie

3B Josh Donaldson

INF Nate Freiman

INF/OF Stephen Vogt

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Jonny Gomes

CF Coco Crisp

RF Brandon Moss

OF Sam Fuld

OF Josh Reddick