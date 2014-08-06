Oakland Athletics - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - INSIDE PITCH

OAKLAND, Calif. -- It took him five starts to do it, but right-hander Jason Hammel finally got his first victory Tuesday night for the Oakland A‘s.

Hammel threw 5 2/3 scoreless innings in a 3-0 win against the Tampa Bay Rays at the O.co Coliseum and left the mound to a standing ovation in the sixth inning.

Hammel went 0-4 with a 9.53 ERA in his first four starts for the A’s after being traded to Oakland by the Chicago Cubs on July 5. In his fifth start, Hammel finally showed some signs of being the pitcher who went 8-5 with a 2.98 ERA in 17 outings for the Cubs.

“Obviously I wanted to come in and make an immediate impact,” Hammel said. “It didn’t work out that way. But it goes to show you how good of baseball fans we have here. Obviously not the start that I wanted, but to know that they’re still for me there, even when I‘m not at my best, very appreciative. It only boosts my confidence.”

Hammel allowed seven hits, all singles, and consistently pitched his way out of trouble. He struck out two and walked four.

Hammel mixed in more curves and changeups to go with his sinking fastball and slider than he had in his previous four starts. That change made a difference.

“It’s a lot harder to hit when you’re trying to think of four different pitches instead of two, which is the same mistakes I’ve been making, getting into fastball counts,” Hammel said. “Obviously I‘m not too happy about the walks, but I‘m going to grind it until I find it, until I find myself again. I‘m going to continue to battle and do what I have to do to keep it close till it looks good. Sometimes it’s going to be ugly. Tonight was one of those times, but some solid defense and I did some good things tonight too.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 69-43

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Rays (RHP Jeremy Hellickson, 0-1, 3.29 ERA) at Athletics (RHP Sonny Gray, 12-4, 2.59 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Jason Hammel (1-4) pitched 5 2/3 scoreless innings and earned his first victory Tuesday night since being traded by the Chicago Cubs to the Oakland A‘s. Hammel allowed seven hits, all singles, while striking out two and walking four in a 3-0 win against the Tampa Bay Rays. Hammel went 0-4 with a 9.53 ERA in his first four starts for the A‘s.

--CF Coco Crisp (sore neck) made his first start Tuesday night since July 26, going 1-for-4 with an RBI and a walk as the A’s designated hitter in a 3-0 victory against Tampa Bay. Crisp had missed seven straight games before coming off the bench Monday night to pinch hit in the seventh inning. He remained in the game in center field. According to A’s manager Bob Melvin, Crisp will likely start in center fielder Wednesday in the series-finale against Tampa Bay. “We all feel better when he’s in the lineup,” Melvin said before the game. “He’s an integral part of what we do. You have to do things a little bit differently when he’s not in the lineup.”

--SS Jed Lowrie (bruised right index finger) missed Tuesday night’s 3-0 victory against Tampa Bay and is day-to-day. Lowrie took a ground ball off his finger in the fourth inning of Monday night’s game against the Rays. Lowrie played all 10 innings of the A’s 3-2 victory and went 3-for-4. X-rays were negative, but Lowrie’s finger is swollen, which hampers his ability to throw.

--INF Eric Sogard started at shortstop for the second time this season Tuesday night, replacing regular Jed Lowrie, who was out with a sore right index finger. Sogard made his 30th career start at shortstop and 46th career appearance. He has started 163 games at second base. INF Nick Punto has been the A’s backup shortstop this season, but Punto is on the 15-day disabled list with a strained right hamstring. Sogard played a flawless defensive game and made one spectacular play in the fifth inning during the A’s 3-0 victory. He fielded a ground ball to his right and quickly threw a strike to third, nailing Rays CF Desmond Jennings, who tried to advance from second. “He’s a guy who hasn’t played (shortstop) for a while,” A’s manager Bob Melvin said. “I thought he looked really comfortable.”

--LHP Sean Doolittle pitched a perfect ninth inning Tuesday night in a 3-0 victory against Tampa Bay and recorded his 17th save, tying a franchise saves record for left-handers. LHP Alan Embree saved 17 games for the A’s in 2007.

--1B Kyle Blanks (torn left calf) ran the bases Tuesday for the first time since being injured and will run them again Thursday. If all goes well, he’s expected to go on a rehab assignment. Blanks has on been on the disabled list since June 23. A’s manager Bob Melvin said that Blanks “felt good” during his base running drills Tuesday. Blanks has been able to take batting practice throughout most of his stint on the DL and hit numerous shots over the fence Tuesday. He might not need a length rehab assignment before being activated. “He’s stayed up to speed as far as the baseball stuff. It’s been the running that’s been the last thing for him,” Melvin said before the A’s 3-0 victory against Tampa Bay. “Once we send him out, we like guys to perform some and feel good when we go to the next step.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Oh yeah. Get the first one out of the way, definitely. The ovation, they care. It’s nice that they know I care, too. I‘m looking forward to the next one.” -- Oakland RHP Jason Hammel (1-4) pitched 5 2/3 scoreless innings and earned his first victory Tuesday night since being traded by the Chicago Cubs to the A‘s.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--SS Jed Lowrie (sore right index finger) missed the Aug. 5 game. X-rays were negative. He’s day to day.

--CF Coco Crisp (sore neck) missed his seventh consecutive game Aug. 3. He appeared as a sub Aug. 4 and returned to the starting lineup Aug. 5 at designated hitter. He’s expected to start in center field Aug. 6.

--1B Kyle Blanks (torn left calf) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 23. An MRI revealed that Blanks’ calf has a small tear and is not merely strained, the initial diagnosis. He ran full speed Aug. 2 and Aug. 5. He is scheduled to run the bases again Aug. 7. If all goes well, he likely will go on a rehab assignment.

--2B Nick Punto (strained right hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 3.

--OF Craig Gentry (broken right hand) went on the 15-day disabled list July 28. He might be able to return in mid-August.

--RHP A.J. Griffin (right flexor tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 4. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 30.

--RHP Jarrod Parker (torn right ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 60-day disabled list March 20. He had a second Tommy John surgery March 24, and he will miss the entire season. He resumed playing catch Aug. 4.

ROTATION:

LHP Jon Lester

RHP Sonny Gray

LHP Scott Kazmir

RHP Jeff Samardzija

RHP Jason Hammel

BULLPEN:

LHP Sean Doolittle (closer)

RHP Dan Otero

LHP Eric O‘Flaherty

RHP Ryan Cook

RHP Luke Gregerson

LHP Fernando Abad

RHP Jesse Chavez

CATCHERS:

John Jaso

Derek Norris

INFIELDERS:

1B Alberto Callaspo

2B Eric Sogard

SS Jed Lowrie

3B Josh Donaldson

INF Nate Freiman

INF/OF Stephen Vogt

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Jonny Gomes

CF Coco Crisp

RF Brandon Moss

OF Sam Fuld

OF Josh Reddick