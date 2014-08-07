Oakland Athletics - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - INSIDE PITCH

OAKLAND, Calif. -- You couldn’t blame A’s right-hander Sonny Gray if he wanted to turn back the clock to July.

After going 5-0 with a 1.03 ERA and earning American League Pitcher of the Month honors for July, Gray has lost both of his starts in August.

Gray took a tough loss on Aug. 1 when he allowed just one run over seven innings in a 1-0 defeat to Kansas City. Then on Wednesday against Tampa Bay, he had his worst start of the season in a 7-3 defeat.

Gray gave up seven runs on 10 hits -- both season-highs -- and lasted just 4 1/3 innings, his shortest outing of the year.

“I was a little off and they took advantage,” Gray said. “You try to locate pitches, stay on it and try to fight through it. I thought I was close. It just didn’t have extra life today.”

Gray (12-5) had allowed no more than one earned run and pitched at least six innings in each of his previous six starts, but he struggled with his command from the outset Wednesday. He walked four, tying his season high, and threw 90 pitches, just 50 for strikes. He had three strikeouts, tying his season low.

“He was erratic with his fastball today,” A’s manager Bob Melvin said. “He’s usually able to wiggle out of jams but that wasn’t the case today. We probably haven’t seen a game like this out of him.”

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 69-44

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Twins (RHP Yohan Pino, 1-3, 4.57 ERA) at Athletics (LHP Jon Lester 11-7, 2.59)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Sonny Gray (12-5) gave up seven runs and 10 hits -- both season highs -- in a 7-3 loss Wednesday to Tampa Bay. Gray lasted only 4 1/3 innings, his shortest outing of the season. Gray walked four, tying his season high, and threw 90 pitches, just 50 for strikes. He tied his season low for strikeouts with three. Gray fell to 0-2 in August after going 5-0 in July and earning American League Pitcher of the Month honors for the second time this season.

--INF Eric Sogard hit his first home of the season Wednesday, a solo shot in the sixth inning off RHP Jeremy Hellickson in a 7-3 loss against Tampa Bay. It was his first home run since July 21, 2013, against the Angels. He snapped a career-long 110-game homerless streak.

--SS Jed Lowrie (bruised right index finger) was out of the lineup for the second straight game Wednesday against Tampa Bay, but manager Bob Melvin said he is recovering quickly. “He’s better,” Melvin said before the series-finale. “My guess is he’ll start tomorrow.” Lowrie was hurt Monday night against Tampa Bay while fielding a ground ball in the fourth inning.

--CF Coco Crisp (sore neck) made his first start in center field Wednesday since July 26, going 1-for-4 in a 7-3 loss against Tampa Bay. Crisp had missed seven straight games before pinch hitting Monday night and playing the final three innings in center during a 3-2, 10-inning win against the Rays. He started at designated hitter Tuesday and went 1-for-4 with an RBI in a 3-0 victory against Tampa Bay.

--RF Josh Reddick went 1-for-4 with a two-run double Wednesday in a 7-3 loss to Tampa Bay, continuing his hot streak. Since being reinstated from the disabled list on July 22, Reddick is batting .377 with six doubles, four homers, 10 RBIs and 11 runs scored.

--1B Brandon Moss went 0-for-3 Wednesday in a 7-3 loss to Tampa Bay and is hitless in a career-high tying 17 straight at-bats. Moss hasn’t homered since July 24, and his average has dipped to .249.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We couldn’t get anything going. Our lineup continues to struggle. We know we have a good lineup with or without (Yoenis) Cespedes. We miss him. Someone has to step up. We haven’t done that yet. We have to keep grinding.” -- A’s RF Josh Reddick, after a 7-3 loss to Tampa Bay on Wednesday.

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--SS Jed Lowrie (sore right index finger) missed games on Aug. 5 and 6. X-rays were negative, and he likely will return to the starting lineup Aug. 7.

--CF Coco Crisp (sore neck) missed his seventh consecutive game Aug. 3. He appeared as a sub Aug. 4 and returned to the starting lineup Aug. 5 at designated hitter. He started in center field Aug. 6.

--1B Kyle Blanks (torn left calf) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 23. An MRI revealed that Blanks’ calf has a small tear and is not merely strained, the initial diagnosis. He ran full speed Aug. 2 and Aug. 5. He is scheduled to run the bases again Aug. 7. If all goes well, he likely will go on a rehab assignment.

--2B Nick Punto (strained right hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 3.

--OF Craig Gentry (broken right hand) went on the 15-day disabled list July 28. He might be able to return in mid-August.

--RHP A.J. Griffin (right flexor tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 4. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 30.

--RHP Jarrod Parker (torn right ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 60-day disabled list March 20. He had a second Tommy John surgery March 24, and he will miss the entire season. He resumed playing catch Aug. 4.

ROTATION:

LHP Jon Lester

RHP Sonny Gray

LHP Scott Kazmir

RHP Jeff Samardzija

RHP Jason Hammel

BULLPEN:

LHP Sean Doolittle (closer)

RHP Dan Otero

LHP Eric O‘Flaherty

RHP Ryan Cook

RHP Luke Gregerson

LHP Fernando Abad

RHP Jesse Chavez

CATCHERS:

John Jaso

Derek Norris

INFIELDERS:

1B Alberto Callaspo

2B Eric Sogard

SS Jed Lowrie

3B Josh Donaldson

INF Nate Freiman

INF/OF Stephen Vogt

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Jonny Gomes

CF Coco Crisp

RF Brandon Moss

OF Sam Fuld

OF Josh Reddick