Oakland Athletics - TeamReport

OAKLAND, Calif. -- If it looks like A’s right-handed reliever Ryan Cook has recaptured his All-Star form of 2012 as a rookie, there’s a reason.

“I feel good. I‘m confident when I‘m out on the mound,” Cook said before Friday night’s 6-5 victory against Minnesota. “I went back to what I felt I was doing back in 2012. I looked at some film and found a little bit of a mechanical flaw that just kind of developed over time. My delivery didn’t feel exactly the way I wanted it to feel, but I couldn’t really put a finger on where it was at. I was playing catch one day and I felt it. We went back and looked at film and it verified exactly what I was thinking. Since then I’ve just been trying to stay within myself and my delivery and just trust my delivery as opposed to trying to make amazing pitches or trying to make every pitch really, really nasty. I‘m trying to stay within myself a little bit more. So far the results have been great.”

Cook has pitched 18 consecutive scoreless innings over 19 appearances. During that stretch, he struck out 14, walked three and allowed seven hits.

“Just getting back to where he’s fully healthy and confident, and the command’s there right now,” A’s manager Bob Melvin said of Cook. “It really is all about the command for him. When his arm slot’s there, his mechanics are sound, you’re going to see the results that you see. He was an All-Star at a young age for us and is pitching as well as he’s pitched ever here including that year.”

Cook missed spring training and the first week of the regular season with a strained shoulder. Then he went on the disabled list in early May with a strained right forearm and missed a month.

“I didn’t really think in the beginning of all my shoulder stuff in the offseason that I would be set back as far as I was,” Cook said. “I had never not had a spring training, so I guess I didn’t see the value in it as much as was really there. And so only having really two games, and both of them being in high A, before I came back. I thought I was ready. Physically I was ready, but you can’t really simulate a big league game with the big league emotions and adrenaline, and the hitters. There’s obviously a big difference in the hitting. I think it took a while for me to get back. Everyone was patient with me. I can’t say enough about that. I‘m feeling a lot better. I‘m confident about throwing the baseball.”

The A’s bullpen has pitched 28 2/3 consecutive scoreless innings -- including 2 1/3 Friday night -- setting an Oakland record.

“This is how we thought our bullpen would be,” said Cook, who gave up an RBI double to shortstop Eduardo Nunez but struck out left fielder Jordan Schafer to end the seventh inning Friday. “This is kind of how we saw it coming into the season, and it’s really good to be a part of. We’ve literally got six guys of seven who are very experienced throwing late in the game. And obviously we don’t all get to throw in those situations, but having that experience is crucial. ... It’s been a fun run for us down there and something that I‘m really not taking for granted in understanding that it’s fun. We’re having a good time with it down there.”

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 72-44

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Twins (RHP Trevor May, MLB debut) at Athletics (RHP Jeff Samardzija, 2-1, 3.09 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Scott Kazmir (13-4) gave up five runs and five hits in 6 2/3 innings, striking out four and walking one in a 6-5 victory Thursday night against Minnesota. Kazmir blanked the Twins for the first six innings on one hit. But in the top of the seventh inning, Minnesota struck for five runs, knocking him out of the game. “They put some good swings on the ball, but at the same time instead of making those quality pitches when I‘m ahead in the count, I was just leaving it up,” Kazmir said. “It’s frustrating, but, you know, we got the win. That’s all that matters.”

--CF Coco Crisp went 1-for-3 with a three-run triple Friday night in Oakland’s 6-5 win against the Twins. He also walked and scored a run. He tied his season high with three RBIs.

--2B Eric Sogard went 1-for-3 with a two-run double Thursday night in the A’s 6-5 victory against Minnesota. Sogard also scored a run and walked. He’s batting .333 with 11 runs scored in his past 14 games since the All-Star break.

--SS Jed Lowrie (bruised right index finger) started Friday night in Oakland’s 6-5 victory against Minnesota after being out of the lineup for three games. Lowrie was injured Monday night against Tampa Bay while fielding a ground ball. He pinch hit Thursday night, lining out to right. Lowrie said his finger is “feeling better” but is not 100 percent healthy. “You get hit with a ball in the finger it’s not going to feel good for a while,” Lowrie said before the game. “You’re just looking for that window where you can go out there and compete and help the team win and still know that it’s going to continue to get better from there.” The injury did not prevent Lowrie from hitting, but it affected his throwing. Lowrie hit fifth in the order Friday and went 1-for-4 with a triple. He was batting .333 in his previous 25 games before Friday.

--1B Kyle Blanks (torn left calf) will begin a rehab assignment Saturday with Triple-A Sacramento. He has been on the disabled list since June 23. Blanks is batting .333 with two home runs and seven RBIs in 21 games with the A‘s, who acquired him on May 14 from San Diego.

--RHP Angel Castro was reportedly traded Friday by St. Louis to Oakland for cash considerations in a minor-league deal. Castro, 31, was 9-6 with a 4.01 ERA in 26 games, including 14 starts, for Triple-A Memphis. He went 7-4 as a starter and 2-2 as a reliever. Castro was drafted in the 13th round in 2004 by Detroit. He has yet to play a major-league game.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We do it one through nine. We have our power guys and have a lot of speed on this team. Any given night, it could be anybody. Fortunately I was able to find a gap and knock a few runs in.” -- CF Coco Crisp, after Oakland’s 6-5 win over the Twins.

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--SS Jed Lowrie (sore right index finger) missed games Aug. 5-6. X-rays were negative. He pinch-hit Aug. 7, and returned to the starting lineup Aug. 8.

--1B Kyle Blanks (torn left calf) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 23. An MRI revealed that Blanks’ calf has a small tear and is not merely strained, the initial diagnosis. He ran full speed Aug. 2 and ran the bases Aug. 5 and 7. He will begin a rehab assignment Aug. 9 with Triple-A Sacramento.

--2B Nick Punto (strained right hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 3.

--OF Craig Gentry (broken right hand) went on the 15-day disabled list July 28. He might be able to return in mid-August.

--RHP A.J. Griffin (right flexor tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 4. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 30.

--RHP Jarrod Parker (torn right ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 60-day disabled list March 20. He had a second Tommy John surgery March 24, and he will miss the entire season. He resumed playing catch Aug. 4.

ROTATION:

LHP Jon Lester

RHP Sonny Gray

LHP Scott Kazmir

RHP Jeff Samardzija

RHP Jason Hammel

BULLPEN:

LHP Sean Doolittle (closer)

RHP Dan Otero

LHP Eric O‘Flaherty

RHP Ryan Cook

RHP Luke Gregerson

LHP Fernando Abad

RHP Jesse Chavez

CATCHERS:

John Jaso

Derek Norris

INFIELDERS:

1B Stephen Vogt

2B Eric Sogard

SS Jed Lowrie

3B Josh Donaldson

INF Alberto Callaspo

INF Nate Freiman

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Jonny Gomes

CF Coco Crisp

RF Brandon Moss

OF Sam Fuld

OF Josh Reddick