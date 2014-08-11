Oakland Athletics - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - INSIDE PITCH

OAKLAND, Calif. -- The A’s ended their 10-game home stand Sunday with a 6-1 loss to the Minnesota, but it wasn’t all bad news for Oakland.

Right-hander Jason Hammel had his best start since being traded to the A’s on July 5 from the Chicago Cubs. Hammel allowed just one run on four hits over 6 1/3 innings, getting a no-decision. He struck out five and walked two.

“This is the best he’s pitched from what I’ve seen,” A’s manager Bob Melvin said. “He kept the ball down in the zone, and his slider was sharper. He was getting a lot of groundballs, and that’s typically what you see from him when he’s on. He got off to a rough start, but he’s settled in. You get one good start under your belt and you feel a lot more confident.”

After being traded to Oakland, Hammel went 0-4 with 9.53 ERA in his first four starts. But he won start No. 5 on Tuesday against Tampa Bay, allowing seven hits over 5 2/3 scoreless innings, then backed that up with another strong start Sunday.

“I had to stay the course,” Hammel said. “I’ve pitched enough to know you just keep going, you keep working at it and pitching through it. It was just a matter of going out there, trusting my stuff and keep competing.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 72-45

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Athletics (RHP Sonny Gray, 12-5, 2.87 ERA) at Royals (RHP Yordano Ventura, 9-8, 3.47)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Jason Hammel allowed just one run on four hits over 6 1/3 innings Sunday, getting a no-decision in Oakland’s 6-1 loss to Minnesota. He struck out five and walked two, pitching his best game since being traded July 5 from the Chicago Cubs to the A‘s. Hammel went 0-4 with a 9.53 ERA over his first four starts with the A‘s. He’s gone 1-0 with an 0.75 ERA in his past two starts.

--3B Josh Donaldson went 1-for-4 Sunday in a 6-1 loss to Minnesota, extending his hitting streak against the Twins to 17 games. That’s the second longest A’s hitting streak vs. the Twins, two shy of former OF Terrance Long’s 19-game streak. Donaldson is batting .424 with 10 doubles, two homers and 13 RBIs during his streak.

--1B/OF Brandon Moss went 0-for-2 Sunday in the A’s 6-1 loss to Minnesota and remained mired in a batting slump. He has four hits in his past 44 at-bats (.090) over 12 games. Moss is tied with 3B Josh Donaldson for the team lead in homers with 23 and has 72 RBIs, second on the team to Donaldson’s 80.

--RHP Luke Gregerson (2-2) gave up three runs on three hits in the eighth inning and took the loss Sunday in a 6-1 defeat against Minnesota. Gregerson hadn’t allowed a run since June 25 against the Mets, a span of 15 appearances.

--SS Jed Lowrie (bruised right index finger) was out of the lineup Sunday after playing back-to-back games. “At this point in time when you play it really doesn’t get any better,” manager Bob Melvin said before the A’s 6-1 loss against Minnesota. “He’s good enough to play, but it has been bothering him some, so if we give him a day off hopefully we gain a little ground with it come tomorrow.” Lowrie had missed three straight starts after being injured Monday night against Tampa Bay. The injury affects his throwing, but it has not hindered his hitting.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I had to stay the course. I’ve pitched enough to know you just keep going, you keep working at it and pitching through it. It was just a matter of going out there, trusting my stuff and keep competing.” -- RHP Jason Hammel, after his best outing with the Athletics since being acquired from the Chicago Cubs.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--SS Jed Lowrie (sore right index finger) missed games Aug. 5-6. X-rays were negative. He pinch-hit Aug. 7, and returned to the starting lineup Aug. 8, but then missed the Aug. 10 game.

1B Kyle Blanks (torn left calf) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 23. An MRI revealed that Blanks’ calf has a small tear and is not merely strained, the initial diagnosis. He ran full speed Aug. 2 and ran the bases Aug. 5 and 7. He began a rehab assignment Aug. 9 with Triple-A Sacramento.

--2B Nick Punto (strained right hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 3.

--OF Craig Gentry (broken right hand) went on the 15-day disabled list July 28. He might be able to return in mid-August.

--RHP A.J. Griffin (right flexor tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 4. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 30.

--RHP Jarrod Parker (torn right ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 60-day disabled list March 20. He had a second Tommy John surgery March 24, and he will miss the entire season. He resumed playing catch Aug. 4.

ROTATION:

LHP Jon Lester

RHP Sonny Gray

LHP Scott Kazmir

RHP Jeff Samardzija

RHP Jason Hammel

BULLPEN:

LHP Sean Doolittle (closer)

RHP Dan Otero

LHP Eric O‘Flaherty

RHP Ryan Cook

RHP Luke Gregerson

LHP Fernando Abad

RHP Jesse Chavez

CATCHERS:

John Jaso

Derek Norris

INFIELDERS:

1B Stephen Vogt

2B Eric Sogard

SS Jed Lowrie

3B Josh Donaldson

INF Alberto Callaspo

INF Nate Freiman

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Jonny Gomes

CF Coco Crisp

RF Brandon Moss

OF Sam Fuld

OF Josh Reddick