Oakland Athletics - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - INSIDE PITCH

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Manager Bob Melvin was not thinking bunt in the ninth inning Monday.

Catcher Derek Norris was coming to the plate with runners on first and second and no outs. The Athletics were trailing by a run, and they had Kansas City Royals closer Greg Holland on the ropes.

Norris hit his 10th home run Saturday, and he drove in seven runs in the weekend series against the Minnesota Twins.

“Norris has been as good as we have in situations like that,” Melvin said. “We’ve already got a guy on second. You just hope you don’t hit into a double play, and that’s what happened.”

Norris rolled one to third baseman Mike Moustakas, who stepped on the bag and fired across the diamond to complete the double play.

“I pride myself in situational hitting,” Norris said. “I felt I’ve done a damn good job of it. But I didn’t cash in. I’ve got to be better.”

Norris, who also grounded into a double play to end the sixth, was hitting .514 (18-for-35) with runners in scoring position and fewer than two outs entering the ninth inning.

Holland got first baseman Stephen Vogt to fly out to center, completing the Royals’ 3-2 win.

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 72-46

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Athletics (LHP Jon Lester, 12-7, 2.44 ERA) at Royals (RHP Jeremy Guthrie, 8-9, 4.35 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RF Josh Reddick batted second for the first time this season. He was hitting .328 with seven doubles, four home runs and eight multi-hit games in 19 games since coming off the disabled list July 22. However, Reddick went 0-for-4 and committed a throwing error in the first inning. “It’s not a good feeling,” Reddick said of his error. “It’s pretty embarrassing especially since it cost us a run. And we end up losing by one run, so it doesn’t make you feel any better. Defensive mistakes are pretty big right now. For me, it something that’s never happened. It just takes that much more of a toll on you.”

--RHP Sonny Gray allowed just one hit after the second inning, a two-out RBI single by SS Alcides Escobar on an 0-2 pitch in the seventh inning. “The right pitch, the wrong location,” Gray said of his curveball that he wanted in the dirt but left up. After going 5-0 with a 1.03 ERA in July to be selected the AL Pitcher of the Month, Gray is winless in three August starts, two of them against the Royals.

--LF Brandon Moss drove in both A’s runs with a two-out, two-strike, third-inning single. Moss was in a 4-for-45 slump in 12 games before the hit.

--LHP Jon Lester, who starts Tuesday at Kansas City, is 8-3 with a 165 ERA in 12 career starts against Royals. He is 2-0 with a 1.84 ERA in two starts this season against Kansas City. This will be his third A’s start since being acquired in a July 31 trade with the Red Sox.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It was his third curveball in a row,” A’s manager Bob Melvin said. “He’s trying to get him to bounce it for a chase and just didn’t get it all the way to the ground.” -- Manager Bob Melvin, on the 0-2 pitch that RHP Sonny Gray threw to Royals SS Alcides Escobar with two outs in the seventh inning. Escobar hit an RBI single that lifted Kansas City to a 3-2 win over Oakland.

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--1B Kyle Blanks (torn left calf) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 23. An MRI revealed that Blanks’ calf has a small tear and is not merely strained, the initial diagnosis. He ran full speed Aug. 2 and ran the bases Aug. 5 and 7. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Sacramento on Aug. 9.

--2B Nick Punto (strained right hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 3.

--OF Craig Gentry (broken right hand) went on the 15-day disabled list July 28. He might be able to return in mid-August.

--RHP A.J. Griffin (right flexor tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 4. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 30.

--RHP Jarrod Parker (torn right ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 60-day disabled list March 20. He had a second Tommy John surgery March 24, and he will miss the entire season. He resumed playing catch Aug. 4.

ROTATION:

LHP Jon Lester

RHP Sonny Gray

LHP Scott Kazmir

RHP Jeff Samardzija

RHP Jason Hammel

BULLPEN:

LHP Sean Doolittle (closer)

RHP Dan Otero

LHP Eric O‘Flaherty

RHP Ryan Cook

RHP Luke Gregerson

LHP Fernando Abad

RHP Jesse Chavez

CATCHERS:

John Jaso

Derek Norris

INFIELDERS:

1B Stephen Vogt

2B Eric Sogard

SS Jed Lowrie

3B Josh Donaldson

INF Alberto Callaspo

INF Nate Freiman

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Jonny Gomes

CF Coco Crisp

RF Brandon Moss

OF Sam Fuld

OF Josh Reddick