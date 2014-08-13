Oakland Athletics - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - INSIDE PITCH
KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Shortstop Jed Lowrie has a hairline fracture on his right index finger, but is confident he can play through the pain and avoid a trip to the disabled list.
An MRI revealed the fracture Tuesday. The injury occurred on Aug. 4 while fielding a grounder and he missed the next three games, while an X-ray found no break. Lowrie played four games, but acknowledged there was pain.
”It might mean a day off a little more frequently, but he’s able to play with it, manager Bob Melvin said. “There’s nothing to suggest, unless he gets hit again, that it would worsen, but if there’s a day something happens or it’s bothering him more than others, then we’ll have to give him a day off.”
Eric Sogard made his sixth start at shortstop Tuesday in the 13-3 rout of the Royals. Lowrie has started 102 games at shortstop.
“He knows where his team is and he wants to be a part of it and he wants to play,” Melvin said. “You give him a lot of credit for that. He wants to win, obviously, and he wants to be there for his team.”
Lowrie said it bothers him more throwing than swinging.
MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - NOTES, QUOTES
STREAK: Won one
NEXT: Athletics (LHP Scott Kazmir, 13-4, 2.73 ERA) at Royals (LHP Jason Vargas, 8-5, 3.68 ERA)
--LHP Jon Lester is 3-0 with a 2.55 ERA in three starts since the A’s acquired him in a July 31 trade with the Red Sox. He is 9-3 with a 1.84 ERA in 13 career starts against the Royals.
--3B Josh Donaldson extended his hitting streak to nine games with a pair of home runs and a double, driving in four runs. He is hitting .406 in the hitting streak. It was his third multi-homer game this season. The first two were April 24 at Houston and May 30 against the Angels.
--LF Brandon Moss matched his career high with four hits. It was his fourth career four-hit game. He has four RBIs in the first two games of this series at Kansas City after driving in just one run in his previous 14 games.
--LHP Scott Kazmir, who starts Wednesday, has the highest run support in the majors, 6.27 runs per start. Kazmir is 4-2 with a 4.02 ERA in his past eight starts after going 9-2 with a 2.08 ERA in his first 15 starts.
--SS Jed Lowrie has a fractured right index finger, a MRI revealed Tuesday. Lowrie is hoping to play through the pain and avoid going on the disabled list.
QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s great. Guys are swinging the bats really well since I’ve been here. Hopefully we can continue to do that.” -- LHP Jon Lester, 3-0 in three starts since the A’s acquired him July 31, of the run support.
MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - ROSTER REPORT
--SS Jed Lowrie (fractured right index finger) underwent an MRI Aug. 12. Lowrie is hoping to play through the pain and avoid going on the disabled list.
--1B Kyle Blanks (torn left calf) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 23. An MRI revealed that Blanks’ calf has a small tear and is not merely strained, the initial diagnosis. He ran full speed Aug. 2 and ran the bases Aug. 5 and 7. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Sacramento on Aug. 9.
--2B Nick Punto (strained right hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 3.
--OF Craig Gentry (broken right hand) went on the 15-day disabled list July 28. He might be able to return in mid-August.
--RHP A.J. Griffin (right flexor tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 4. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 30.
--RHP Jarrod Parker (torn right ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 60-day disabled list March 20. He had a second Tommy John surgery March 24, and he will miss the entire season. He resumed playing catch Aug. 4.
LHP Jon Lester
RHP Sonny Gray
LHP Scott Kazmir
RHP Jeff Samardzija
RHP Jason Hammel
LHP Sean Doolittle (closer)
RHP Dan Otero
LHP Eric O‘Flaherty
RHP Ryan Cook
RHP Luke Gregerson
LHP Fernando Abad
RHP Jesse Chavez
John Jaso
Derek Norris
1B Stephen Vogt
2B Eric Sogard
SS Jed Lowrie
3B Josh Donaldson
INF Alberto Callaspo
INF Nate Freiman
LF Jonny Gomes
CF Coco Crisp
RF Brandon Moss
OF Sam Fuld
OF Josh Reddick