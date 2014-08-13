Oakland Athletics - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - INSIDE PITCH

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Shortstop Jed Lowrie has a hairline fracture on his right index finger, but is confident he can play through the pain and avoid a trip to the disabled list.

An MRI revealed the fracture Tuesday. The injury occurred on Aug. 4 while fielding a grounder and he missed the next three games, while an X-ray found no break. Lowrie played four games, but acknowledged there was pain.

”It might mean a day off a little more frequently, but he’s able to play with it, manager Bob Melvin said. “There’s nothing to suggest, unless he gets hit again, that it would worsen, but if there’s a day something happens or it’s bothering him more than others, then we’ll have to give him a day off.”

Eric Sogard made his sixth start at shortstop Tuesday in the 13-3 rout of the Royals. Lowrie has started 102 games at shortstop.

“He knows where his team is and he wants to be a part of it and he wants to play,” Melvin said. “You give him a lot of credit for that. He wants to win, obviously, and he wants to be there for his team.”

Lowrie said it bothers him more throwing than swinging.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 73-46

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Athletics (LHP Scott Kazmir, 13-4, 2.73 ERA) at Royals (LHP Jason Vargas, 8-5, 3.68 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Jon Lester is 3-0 with a 2.55 ERA in three starts since the A’s acquired him in a July 31 trade with the Red Sox. He is 9-3 with a 1.84 ERA in 13 career starts against the Royals.

--3B Josh Donaldson extended his hitting streak to nine games with a pair of home runs and a double, driving in four runs. He is hitting .406 in the hitting streak. It was his third multi-homer game this season. The first two were April 24 at Houston and May 30 against the Angels.

--LF Brandon Moss matched his career high with four hits. It was his fourth career four-hit game. He has four RBIs in the first two games of this series at Kansas City after driving in just one run in his previous 14 games.

--LHP Scott Kazmir, who starts Wednesday, has the highest run support in the majors, 6.27 runs per start. Kazmir is 4-2 with a 4.02 ERA in his past eight starts after going 9-2 with a 2.08 ERA in his first 15 starts.

--SS Jed Lowrie has a fractured right index finger, a MRI revealed Tuesday. Lowrie is hoping to play through the pain and avoid going on the disabled list.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s great. Guys are swinging the bats really well since I’ve been here. Hopefully we can continue to do that.” -- LHP Jon Lester, 3-0 in three starts since the A’s acquired him July 31, of the run support.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--SS Jed Lowrie (fractured right index finger) underwent an MRI Aug. 12. Lowrie is hoping to play through the pain and avoid going on the disabled list.

--1B Kyle Blanks (torn left calf) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 23. An MRI revealed that Blanks’ calf has a small tear and is not merely strained, the initial diagnosis. He ran full speed Aug. 2 and ran the bases Aug. 5 and 7. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Sacramento on Aug. 9.

--2B Nick Punto (strained right hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 3.

--OF Craig Gentry (broken right hand) went on the 15-day disabled list July 28. He might be able to return in mid-August.

--RHP A.J. Griffin (right flexor tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 4. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 30.

--RHP Jarrod Parker (torn right ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 60-day disabled list March 20. He had a second Tommy John surgery March 24, and he will miss the entire season. He resumed playing catch Aug. 4.

ROTATION:

LHP Jon Lester

RHP Sonny Gray

LHP Scott Kazmir

RHP Jeff Samardzija

RHP Jason Hammel

BULLPEN:

LHP Sean Doolittle (closer)

RHP Dan Otero

LHP Eric O‘Flaherty

RHP Ryan Cook

RHP Luke Gregerson

LHP Fernando Abad

RHP Jesse Chavez

CATCHERS:

John Jaso

Derek Norris

INFIELDERS:

1B Stephen Vogt

2B Eric Sogard

SS Jed Lowrie

3B Josh Donaldson

INF Alberto Callaspo

INF Nate Freiman

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Jonny Gomes

CF Coco Crisp

RF Brandon Moss

OF Sam Fuld

OF Josh Reddick