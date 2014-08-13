FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Oakland Athletics - TeamReport
Sections
Featured
Argentina's late subsidy payments hurt gas producers
Energy & Environment
Argentina's late subsidy payments hurt gas producers
U.S. allies force NSA to back down in encryption row
Cyber Risk
U.S. allies force NSA to back down in encryption row
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
Reuters Newsmaker
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
August 14, 2014 / 2:46 AM / 3 years ago

Oakland Athletics - TeamReport

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - INSIDE PITCH

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Shortstop Jed Lowrie has a hairline fracture on his right index finger, but is confident he can play through the pain and avoid a trip to the disabled list.

An MRI revealed the fracture Tuesday. The injury occurred on Aug. 4 while fielding a grounder and he missed the next three games, while an X-ray found no break. Lowrie played four games, but acknowledged there was pain.

”It might mean a day off a little more frequently, but he’s able to play with it, manager Bob Melvin said. “There’s nothing to suggest, unless he gets hit again, that it would worsen, but if there’s a day something happens or it’s bothering him more than others, then we’ll have to give him a day off.”

Eric Sogard made his sixth start at shortstop Tuesday in the 13-3 rout of the Royals. Lowrie has started 102 games at shortstop.

“He knows where his team is and he wants to be a part of it and he wants to play,” Melvin said. “You give him a lot of credit for that. He wants to win, obviously, and he wants to be there for his team.”

Lowrie said it bothers him more throwing than swinging.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 73-46

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Athletics (LHP Scott Kazmir, 13-4, 2.73 ERA) at Royals (LHP Jason Vargas, 8-5, 3.68 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Jon Lester is 3-0 with a 2.55 ERA in three starts since the A’s acquired him in a July 31 trade with the Red Sox. He is 9-3 with a 1.84 ERA in 13 career starts against the Royals.

--3B Josh Donaldson extended his hitting streak to nine games with a pair of home runs and a double, driving in four runs. He is hitting .406 in the hitting streak. It was his third multi-homer game this season. The first two were April 24 at Houston and May 30 against the Angels.

--LF Brandon Moss matched his career high with four hits. It was his fourth career four-hit game. He has four RBIs in the first two games of this series at Kansas City after driving in just one run in his previous 14 games.

--LHP Scott Kazmir, who starts Wednesday, has the highest run support in the majors, 6.27 runs per start. Kazmir is 4-2 with a 4.02 ERA in his past eight starts after going 9-2 with a 2.08 ERA in his first 15 starts.

--SS Jed Lowrie has a fractured right index finger, a MRI revealed Tuesday. Lowrie is hoping to play through the pain and avoid going on the disabled list.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s great. Guys are swinging the bats really well since I’ve been here. Hopefully we can continue to do that.” -- LHP Jon Lester, 3-0 in three starts since the A’s acquired him July 31, of the run support.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--SS Jed Lowrie (fractured right index finger) underwent an MRI Aug. 12. Lowrie is hoping to play through the pain and avoid going on the disabled list.

--1B Kyle Blanks (torn left calf) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 23. An MRI revealed that Blanks’ calf has a small tear and is not merely strained, the initial diagnosis. He ran full speed Aug. 2 and ran the bases Aug. 5 and 7. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Sacramento on Aug. 9.

--2B Nick Punto (strained right hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 3.

--OF Craig Gentry (broken right hand) went on the 15-day disabled list July 28. He might be able to return in mid-August.

--RHP A.J. Griffin (right flexor tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 4. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 30.

--RHP Jarrod Parker (torn right ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 60-day disabled list March 20. He had a second Tommy John surgery March 24, and he will miss the entire season. He resumed playing catch Aug. 4.

ROTATION:

LHP Jon Lester

RHP Sonny Gray

LHP Scott Kazmir

RHP Jeff Samardzija

RHP Jason Hammel

BULLPEN:

LHP Sean Doolittle (closer)

RHP Dan Otero

LHP Eric O‘Flaherty

RHP Ryan Cook

RHP Luke Gregerson

LHP Fernando Abad

RHP Jesse Chavez

CATCHERS:

John Jaso

Derek Norris

INFIELDERS:

1B Stephen Vogt

2B Eric Sogard

SS Jed Lowrie

3B Josh Donaldson

INF Alberto Callaspo

INF Nate Freiman

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Jonny Gomes

CF Coco Crisp

RF Brandon Moss

OF Sam Fuld

OF Josh Reddick

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.