Oakland Athletics - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - INSIDE PITCH

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Oakland Athletics have a feast or famine offense.

On Tuesday night, they collected a season-high 20 hits, including two Josh Donaldson home runs, to crush the Royals 11-3.

On Wednesday night, they managed three hits, none after the second inning, and were shutout 3-0 by left-hander Jason Vargas, who needed only 97 pitches, 65 for strikes, to dispose of the A‘s.

“You just have to keep after it,” A’s manager Bob Melvin said of his inconsistent offense. “At times, you’re going to get well pitched games against you and today was one of those. I don’t think our approach was any worse today than it was yesterday. It was counter acted by a guy that pitched a great game.”

Vargas retired the final 23 batters he faced after shortstop Jed Lowrie led off the second with a single. He walked none and struck out four. After a 23-pitch first inning, he did not throw more than 13 pitches in any of the next eight innings and threw only five pitches in the ninth.

This is the same Vargas the As beat 8-3 on Aug. 2 at Oakland. He lasted just 4 1/3 innings, his shortest outing of the season, and gave up seven runs on seven hits.

“I thought he pitched in a lot better today,” Melvin said. “We made him work a little better in our place and hit some changeups to right field. He made the adjustments today and pitched inside a lot better, not only for effect, but strikes as well.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 73-47

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Athletics (RHP Jeff Samardzija, 3-1, 3.08 ERA) at Royals (James Shields, 11-6, 3.25 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Scott Kazmir limited the Royals to three runs on seven hits over seven innings, but took the loss. One of the hits was a two-run homer to Omar Infante. “I was able to add and subtract my fastball,” Kazmir said. “The important thing was I was able to get my changeup back. That’s positive going forward. The last couple of games I was a little inconsistent and got hurt on a couple of changeups I left up that weren’t quality pitches. But today it was good.”

--3B Josh Donaldson doubled in the first and was the only A’s to get beyond first base off Royals LHP Jason Vargas. “If it’s the first pitch or sixth pitch, you’ve got to be ready for contact for a pitch to show up in your area,” Donaldson said. “He did a good job of keeping us off balance all night.”

--SS Jed Lowrie returned to the A’s lineup, although a MRI revealed a hairline fracture of his right index finger Tuesday. Lowrie singled in his first at-bat.

--1B Kyle Blanks, who missed 43 games with a left calf tear, is 3-for-5 with three walks and a home run in two rehab games with Triple-A Sacramento and has been playing every other day. Manager Bob Melvin wants Blanks to be able to play nine innings, which has not yet done, before he rejoins Oakland.

--OF Craig Gentry, who went on the disabled July 28 with a broken right hand, took swings off the tee and soft toss before the game Wednesday. Gentry could not grip a bat last week, but was swinging comfortably.

--RHP Jeff Samardzija, who starts the series finale Thursday, has one career appearance against the Royals -- a loss in relief on June 25, 2011, giving up a run on a hit and two walks in a third of an inning. The A’s are 6-1 in his seven starts since he was acquired in a July 5 trade with the Cubs.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “One pitch, other than that he really gave up nothing. A ground ball we don’t make a play at first and that ends up being the third run. He did his job. It was just one pitch was a two-run homer.” -- A’s manager Bob Melvin on LHP Scott Kazmir after a loss to Kansas City on Wednesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--1B Kyle Blanks (torn left calf) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 23. An MRI revealed that Blanks’ calf has a small tear and is not merely strained, the initial diagnosis. He ran full speed Aug. 2 and ran the bases Aug. 5 and Aug. 7. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Sacramento on Aug. 9.

--2B Nick Punto (strained right hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 3.

--OF Craig Gentry (broken right hand) went on the 15-day disabled list July 28.

--RHP A.J. Griffin (right flexor tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 4. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 30.

--RHP Jarrod Parker (torn right ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 60-day disabled list March 20. He had a second Tommy John surgery March 24, and he will miss the entire season. He resumed playing catch Aug. 4.

ROTATION:

LHP Jon Lester

RHP Sonny Gray

LHP Scott Kazmir

RHP Jeff Samardzija

RHP Jason Hammel

BULLPEN:

LHP Sean Doolittle (closer)

RHP Dan Otero

LHP Eric O‘Flaherty

RHP Ryan Cook

RHP Luke Gregerson

LHP Fernando Abad

RHP Jesse Chavez

CATCHERS:

John Jaso

Derek Norris

INFIELDERS:

1B Stephen Vogt

2B Eric Sogard

SS Jed Lowrie

3B Josh Donaldson

INF Alberto Callaspo

INF Nate Freiman

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Jonny Gomes

CF Coco Crisp

RF Brandon Moss

OF Sam Fuld

OF Josh Reddick