Oakland Athletics - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - INSIDE PITCH

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Shortstop Jed Lowrie was unable to play through the pain of a hairline fracture of his right index finger and was placed on the disabled list after the game Thursday.

Lowrie originally injured the finger Aug. 4 while fielding a grounder at Tampa Bay. It was first diagnosed as a bruise, but a MRI on Tuesday detected the break.

“It’s not going to get better,” Lowrie said. “I tried to go as long as I could. It’s not what I wanted to do but I tried playing with it for 10 days and realized it’s not going to get better. This needs to heal.”

“If we didn’t have time to get away with it, if it were just a week or two left in the season, we probably wouldn’t (go on the DL), but it’s tough to play with a broken finger for six weeks.”

Lowrie talked to manager Bob Melvin after the game Wednesday about how the finger was impacting his game. Lowrie said if healthy he likely could have thrown out Omar Infante on an infield single Wednesday that led to a run, but could not put any zip on it.

“It’s more throwing than hitting,” Melvin said. “If you watch him, it’s more between innings and you see that he only takes a couple of warm-up throws, too. During an inning he tends to hump it up a bit, but you can tell it’s hurting him.”

The A’s are optimistic Lowrie will be ready to come off the disabled list in early September when rosters can be expanded to 40.

“We are in the middle of August and if it takes us to the first of September we still have a month to play,” Melvin said. “If we take care of it now than try to wait to the end of the season that is better.”

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 73-48

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Athletics (RHP Jason Hammel, 1-4, 5.90 ERA) at Braves (LHP Alex Wood, 8-9, 3.08 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--INF Andy Parrino was recalled from Triple-A Sacramento, where he was hitting .286 with 19 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 52 RBIs. Parrino went 3-for-12 in five games with Oakland earlier this season. He has a .189 batting average in 98 games in the majors with the A’s and Padres. Parrino, a switch hitter, can also play the outfield if necessary and was used there in spring training. He will join the club Friday in Atlanta.

--C Derek Norris, who is hitless in his past 15 at-bats, was not in the lineup Thursday, but struck out as a pinch hitter in the seventh. Norris went 0-for-14 with six strikeouts and grounded into two double plays in the series against the Royals.

--RHP Jason Hammel, who starts the series opener Friday at Atlanta, is 1-0 with a 0.75 ERA in his past two starts. In his first four Oakland starts, he was 0-4 with a 9.53 ERA. He was acquired in a July 5 trade from the Cubs.

--RF Josh Reddick batted in the sixth slot Thursday, his fourth different slot in the batting order in the series at Kansas City. He has hit in every slot in the batting order except leadoff, third and cleanup. “It’s great,” A’s manager Bob Melvin said of being able to write Reddick’s name in various spots. “It’s based upon a particularly lineup. You can hit him anywhere. He’s the one guy I don’t mind moving up and down the lineup and he’s OK with that. Some guys aren’t as comfortable moving up and down.” Reddick went 2-for-4 with a double and triple in the 7-3 loss.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “They have a lot of different ways to beat you. They are hitting on all cylinders. We’ve just got to get out of here. We lost the series and now we’ll play the Braves.” -- A’s manager Bob Melvin after a loss to Kansas City on Thursday.

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--SS Jed Lowrie (hairline fracture of right index finger) was placed on the disabled list on Aug. 14.

--1B Kyle Blanks (torn left calf) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 23. An MRI revealed that Blanks’ calf has a small tear and is not merely strained, the initial diagnosis. He ran full speed Aug. 2 and ran the bases Aug. 5 and Aug. 7. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Sacramento on Aug. 9.

--2B Nick Punto (strained right hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 3.

--OF Craig Gentry (broken right hand) went on the 15-day disabled list July 28.

--RHP A.J. Griffin (right flexor tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 4. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 30.

--RHP Jarrod Parker (torn right ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 60-day disabled list March 20. He had a second Tommy John surgery March 24, and he will miss the entire season. He resumed playing catch Aug. 4.

ROTATION:

LHP Jon Lester

RHP Sonny Gray

LHP Scott Kazmir

RHP Jeff Samardzija

RHP Jason Hammel

BULLPEN:

LHP Sean Doolittle (closer)

RHP Dan Otero

LHP Eric O‘Flaherty

RHP Ryan Cook

RHP Luke Gregerson

LHP Fernando Abad

RHP Jesse Chavez

CATCHERS:

John Jaso

Derek Norris

INFIELDERS:

1B Stephen Vogt

2B Alberto Callaspo

SS Eric Sogard

3B Josh Donaldson

INF Nate Freiman

INF Andy Parrino

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Jonny Gomes

CF Coco Crisp

RF Brandon Moss

OF Sam Fuld

OF Josh Reddick