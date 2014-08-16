Oakland Athletics - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - INSIDE PITCH

ATLANTA -- Jon Lester has certainly done his best so far to win over any Oakland fans who were upset that the Athletics had to give up slugger Yoenis Cespedes to get the left-hander from Boston.

Lester becomes a free agent at the end of the season, but Oakland could be celebrating a World Series championship by then.

The former Red Sox ace will take a 3-0 record and a 2.55 ERA into his fourth Oakland start on Sunday night against the Braves in Atlanta, and there is no question he has made the A’s the team to beat.

Lester, who lives just outside Atlanta in Sharpsburg, hasn’t lost a game since June 7 and is 7-0 in his past 11 overall starts. He has allowed just one homer over 80 1/3 innings while striking out 73 and walking 14.

In his second outing with Oakland, the 30-year-old pitched a three-hit shutout against Minnesota at O.Co Coliseum. The Twins didn’t have a base runner until the sixth inning.

“The biggest thing is to feel welcome,” Lester said. “We all know what Cespedes did for this organization and how well he was liked. Speaking for myself coming over here, you just don’t want to screw that up. You want to make the trade look like it had a purpose and it was good.”

The chances aren’t good of Oakland being able to re-sign Lester, but that is something to worry about later.

Lester won two games for Boston in the World Series last fall and one in 2007, posting a 0.43 ERA.

“Every once in a while, you kind of look over and you’re like, ‘Holy cow, Jon Lester’s pitching.’ To have a guy with his experience and his ability, it’s pretty special to have that every five days.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 73-49

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT: Athletics (RHP Sonny Gray, 12-6, 2.86 ERA) at Braves (RHP Julio Teheran, 10-9, 3.06 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Jason Hammel, who was 0-4 with 9.53 ERA in his first four games with the A‘s, went 1-0 with a 0.75 ERA in his next two starts. But he struggled again Friday against the Braves and was pulled after an opening walk in the fourth inning Friday. Three of the six hits he allowed were homers and accounted for the five runs. Hammel, 1-5 with a 6.75 ERA for the A‘s, has given up nine homers in 32 innings with Oakland.

--RHP Sonny Gray will try to snap a three-game losing streak when he faces the Braves on Saturday night in Atlanta. He lost at Kansas City on Monday despite yielding only two earned runs over seven innings. Gray’s losing streak follows a six-game winning streak and he is 12-6 with a 2.86 ERA.

--SS Andy Parrino, recalled from Triple-A Sacramento, was 0-for-3 with a strikeout Friday against the Braves in the first game since SS Jed Lowrie had to go on the disabled list. Parrino has now played in six games with the A’s this year and is batting .200 with two double and an RBI.

--1B Nate Freiman hit his second homer Friday, connecting with a runner on in the fourth inning. He is batting .205 in 18 games with Oakland, with four doubles also among his nine hits. Freiman has driven in nine runs.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I’ve got to keep the ball in the yard. That’s the bottom line. Two fastballs that were outer third that were hittable and then a slider to Freeman with guys on base. Three-run homers do some damage, solo homers you can deal with. That third one was obviously a big one, so once again, the execution on those three pitches just wasn’t good.” -- RHP Jason Hammel, after three of the six hits he allowed Friday were homers and accounted for five runs.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--SS Jed Lowrie (hairline fracture of right index finger) was placed on the disabled list on Aug. 14.

--1B Kyle Blanks (torn left calf) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 23. An MRI revealed that Blanks’ calf has a small tear and is not merely strained, the initial diagnosis. He ran full speed Aug. 2 and ran the bases Aug. 5 and Aug. 7. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Sacramento on Aug. 9.

--2B Nick Punto (strained right hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 3.

--OF Craig Gentry (broken right hand) went on the 15-day disabled list July 28.

--RHP A.J. Griffin (right flexor tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 4. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 30.

--RHP Jarrod Parker (torn right ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 60-day disabled list March 20. He had a second Tommy John surgery March 24, and he will miss the entire season. He resumed playing catch Aug. 4.

ROTATION:

LHP Jon Lester

RHP Sonny Gray

LHP Scott Kazmir

RHP Jeff Samardzija

RHP Jason Hammel

BULLPEN:

LHP Sean Doolittle (closer)

RHP Dan Otero

LHP Eric O‘Flaherty

RHP Ryan Cook

RHP Luke Gregerson

LHP Fernando Abad

RHP Jesse Chavez

CATCHERS:

John Jaso

Derek Norris

INFIELDERS:

1B Stephen Vogt

2B Alberto Callaspo

SS Eric Sogard

3B Josh Donaldson

INF Nate Freiman

INF Andy Parrino

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Jonny Gomes

CF Coco Crisp

RF Brandon Moss

OF Sam Fuld

OF Josh Reddick