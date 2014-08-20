Oakland Athletics - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - INSIDE PITCH

OAKLAND, Calif. -- Struggling right-hander Jason Hammel’s turn in the rotation will be skipped Friday when the A’s open a three-game series against the Los Angeles Angels.

The A’s have an off day Thursday, which allowed manager Bob Melvin to skip his No. 5 starter and line up Sonny Gray, Jon Lester and Scott Kazmir for the weekend.

Hammel said he will make the most out of his brief time out of the rotation.

“I see a lot of positives,” Hammel said Tuesday before the Athletics’ 6-2 victory against the New York Mets. “Hey, I could take it as a negative thing, but I‘m not going to. That’s not what I do. I‘m a positive guy. It’s maybe a little mental break for me, and it’s an opportunity to maybe work some kinks out.”

Hammel will rejoin the rotation next week during Oakland’s three-game series at Houston, which begins Monday.

“We still know that this is a guy that’s very important to us, and we’ve got to get him going,” A’s manager Bob Melvin said.

Hammel is 1-5 with a 6.75 ERA in seven starts for the A’s since being acquired July 5 in a trade with the Chicago Cubs. He lost his first four starts for Oakland before pitching seven scoreless innings in a 3-0 win against the Tampa Bay Rays on Aug. 5. In his next start, he allowed just one run over 6 1/3 innings against the Minnesota Twins, getting a no-decision. Hammel appeared to be back on track, but at Atlanta on Friday he lasted just three innings, allowing six runs on five hits, including three home runs.

“It’s a very minor fix,” Hammel said. “Even in my last (bullpen session), I saw a big difference. The two (starts before), things were moving in the right direction, and then the last one was an abbreviated start where three balls got hit out of the yard. ... It’s a matter of just sticking with the game plan and continue to stay the course, not try to reinvent the wheel.”

According to Melvin, Hammel will be available out of the bullpen throughout most of this homestand.

“I know he’s going to do some things in the bullpen, throw some bullpens a little bit harder than when you’re on schedule for your fifth day to keep yourself ready,” Melvin said. “So there will be certain days he’ll be available in the bullpen and certain days not.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 74-51

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Mets (RHP Zack Wheeler, 8-8, 3.49 ERA) at Athletics (RHP Jeff Samardzija, 3-2, 3.21 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Scott Kazmir gave up one run on four hits over six innings in Oakland’s 6-2 victory Tuesday night against the Mets, earning his career-high 14th win of the season. He went 13-9 for Tampa Bay in 2007. Kazmir said getting his 14th win was special, “but where we’re at right now, that’s the last thing I‘m thinking about. We’ve got to take care of business. All I can think about is tomorrow.” Kazmir (14-5) struck out six, walked one and avenged a 10-1 loss to the Mets on June 24 at Citi Field when he gave up eight hits and a season-high seven runs in just three innings. Kazmir threw 25 pitches in the first inning Tuesday and 105 over six innings.

--CF Coco Crisp went 2-for-5 with a bases-loaded triple Tuesday night in Oakland’s 6-2 victory against the Mets. Crisp went 2-for-23 on the Athletics’ seven-game road trip that ended Sunday at Atlanta. Before facing the Mets, he went 6-for-46 (.130) in his previous 13 games. Tuesday was his first multi-hit game since July 8 against the Giants.

--RF Josh Reddick hit his ninth home run of the season Tuesday night, a two-run shot in the eighth inning of Oakland’s 6-2 victory against the New York Mets. Reddick went 1-for-3 with a walk and scored twice. In 26 games since coming off the disabled list July 22, Reddick is batting .304 with five home runs, eight doubles, one triple, 13 RBIs and 17 runs. He has 10 multi-hit games during that stretch.

--OF Craig Gentry (broken right hand) played his second rehab game Tuesday night for Triple-A Sacramento, starting in right field and going 0-for-3 with a sacrifice fly. In his first rehab game Monday night, Gentry went 0-for-4 as the designated hitter. “He felt good,” A’s manager Bob Melvin said of reports after Gentry’s first rehab game. “No issues as far as the hand goes.” Melvin said he wasn’t sure whether Gentry would be activated for the Athletics’ three-game series against the Angels that begins Friday. “We want to make sure he’s comfortable when he plays several games in a row,” Melvin said. “Certainly would like to see him have some confidence. I‘m not sure what the timetable is as far as him coming back yet.”

--RHP Jason Hammel’s turn in the rotation Friday will be skipped. Hammel is 1-5 with a 6.75 ERA in seven starts for the A’s since being acquired July 5 from the Chicago Cubs. He will return to the rotation next week during Oakland’s three-game series against Houston, which begins Monday. RHP Sonny Gray will pitch Friday night when the A’s open a three-game series against the Angels. LHP Jon Lester will pitch Saturday and LHP Scott Kazmir on Sunday.

--C Derek Norris went 2-for-3 with a double and scored twice Tuesday night in Oakland’s 6-2 against the Mets, even though he was playing with a sore back. According to manager Bob Melvin, the back didn’t affect Norris while catching, but it limited his running to three-quarters speed. The right-handed hitter will get a planned day off Wednesday against New York, which will have RHP Zack Wheeler on the mound, then the A’s have an off day Thursday. Melvin said he hopes Norris is back to full speed by Friday when the A’s open a three-game series against the Angels.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I had to change my game plan a little bit. I had to get them off the fastball a little bit. Threw a lot of off-speed early in the counts. If I had a little bit better feel for it, I think maybe I would have cut down the pitches a little bit.” -- LHP Scott Kazmir, who was hammered by the New York Mets in June but beat the 6-2 Tuesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--C Derek Norris (sore back) was in the lineup Aug. 19 but was only able to run at three-quarters speed. He will be out of the lineup Aug. 20, and the A’s have an off day Aug. 21. Manager Bob Melvin said he hopes Norris will be back to full speed Aug. 22.

--SS Jed Lowrie (hairline fracture of right index finger) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 14.

--1B Kyle Blanks (torn left calf) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 23. An MRI revealed that Blanks’ calf has a small tear and is not merely strained, the initial diagnosis. He ran full speed Aug. 2 and ran the bases Aug. 5 and Aug. 7. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Sacramento on Aug. 9.

--2B Nick Punto (strained right hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 3.

--OF Craig Gentry (broken right hand) went on the 15-day disabled list July 28. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Sacramento on Aug. 18. The timetable for his return was uncertain as of Aug. 19.

--RHP A.J. Griffin (right flexor tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 4. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 30.

--RHP Jarrod Parker (torn right ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 60-day disabled list March 20. He had a second Tommy John surgery March 24, and he will miss the entire season. He resumed playing catch Aug. 4.

ROTATION:

LHP Jon Lester

RHP Sonny Gray

LHP Scott Kazmir

RHP Jeff Samardzija

RHP Jason Hammel

BULLPEN:

LHP Sean Doolittle (closer)

RHP Dan Otero

LHP Eric O‘Flaherty

RHP Ryan Cook

RHP Luke Gregerson

LHP Fernando Abad

RHP Jesse Chavez

CATCHERS:

John Jaso

Derek Norris

INFIELDERS:

1B Stephen Vogt

2B Alberto Callaspo

SS Eric Sogard

3B Josh Donaldson

INF Nate Freiman

INF Andy Parrino

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Brandon Moss

CF Coco Crisp

RF Josh Reddick

OF Jonny Gomes

OF Sam Fuld