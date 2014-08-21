Oakland Athletics - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - INSIDE PITCH

OAKLAND, Calif. -- The Oakland A’s announced a change in their rotation Tuesday, then didn’t start All-Stars Josh Donaldson and Derek Norris on Wednesday.

Both things were done with the upcoming three-game showdown series against the Los Angeles Angels in mind.

Is it any wonder the A’s went out and laid an egg in an 8-5 home loss to the New York Mets on Wednesday?

The A’s did their best to downplay the upcoming series after Wednesday’s game. However, their actions spoke louder than words in one of their uglier performances of the season, especially at home, where they had won 35 of their previous 47 games.

Hired gun Jeff Samardzija struggled through his worst game in an Oakland uniform. Meanwhile, the Oakland offense failed to capitalize on six walks, three Mets errors and a rare subpar performance by New York ace Zack Wheeler.

The A’s got into the Mets’ depleted bullpen (two relievers were unavailable because of injuries) in the sixth inning, but managed to add only one run -- and it was unearned.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 74-52

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Friday -- Angels (LHP Hector Santiago, 3-7, 3.46) at A’s (RHP Sonny Gray, 12-7, 2.99)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Sonny Gray brings a career-worst, four-game losing streak into the opener of the Athletics’ showdown series with the Los Angeles Angels on Friday night. Just about everything else about the matchup is a positive for the 12-game winner. Gray has gone 10-2 in his career against the American League West, including 1-0 against the Angels. That win came earlier this season, when he allowed three runs in 6 2/3 innings in a 6-3 A’s victory. Gray has a 2.45 ERA in three career starts against the Angels.

--RHP Jeff Samardzija was the victim of two-out hits in by far his shortest outing as a member of the A’s in Wednesday’s 8-5 loss to the New York Mets. Samardzija couldn’t get out of the fourth inning, giving up seven runs on seven hits. Six of the hits came with two outs, including a half-swing blooper that landed near third base and yet resulted in a single by RF Curtis Granderson against a shifted Oakland defense. Three batters after what could have been the third out, Mets 1B Lucas Duda belted a three-run homer, turning what might have been a 1-0 game into a 5-0 runaway.

--3B Josh Donaldson did not start the Athletics’ 8-5 loss the New York Mets on Wednesday, but he did finish it. In fact, the All-Star had what might have been the most important at-bat of the game, with two outs and the bases loaded in the bottom of the eighth inning and the A’s down by three. He hit the ball hard, but right at Mets SS Wilmer Flores, who was able to knock it down and record the game-saving, inning-ending out at first base.

--C Derek Norris can expect a busy few days with the Los Angeles Angels starting left-handers in the first two games of the American League West showdown Friday and Saturday. Norris sat and watched left-handed-hitting John Jaso get the start Wednesday against the New York Mets. But instead of getting the full day off that manager Bob Melvin hoped, Norris had to be pressed into action late in a game the A’s were losing. Norris went 0-for-2, once grounding into a double play.

--LHP Eric O‘Flaherty is cleared to pitch in consecutive games, A’s manager Bob Melvin announced before Wednesday’s game against the New York Mets. O‘Flaherty, who debuted for the A’s on July 3 after undergoing Tommy John surgery on his left elbow, has pitched only 13 1/3 innings in his first 14 appearances, and never two days in a row. O‘Flaherty pitched in Tuesday’s 6-2 win over the New York Mets, striking out the only hitter he faced, and then was declared available had Melvin needed him Wednesday. As it turns out, LHP Fernando Abad and RHP Dan Otero were able to finish out the 8-5 loss.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Usually your team gets you five runs, it ends in a victory. A big game today and I didn’t do my part. It stings.” -- RHP Jeff Samardzija, after the Athletics’ 8-5 loss to the New York Mets on Wednesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--C Derek Norris (sore back) was in the lineup Aug. 19 but was only able to run at three-quarters speed. He appeared as a sub Aug. 20, and the A’s have an off day Aug. 21. Manager Bob Melvin said he hopes Norris will be back to full speed Aug. 22.

--SS Jed Lowrie (hairline fracture of right index finger) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 14.

--1B Kyle Blanks (torn left calf) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 23. An MRI revealed that Blanks’ calf has a small tear and is not merely strained, the initial diagnosis. He ran full speed Aug. 2 and ran the bases Aug. 5 and Aug. 7. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Sacramento on Aug. 9.

--2B Nick Punto (strained right hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 3.

--OF Craig Gentry (broken right hand) went on the 15-day disabled list July 28. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Sacramento on Aug. 18. The timetable for his return was uncertain as of Aug. 19.

--RHP A.J. Griffin (right flexor tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 4. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 30.

--RHP Jarrod Parker (torn right ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 60-day disabled list March 20. He had a second Tommy John surgery March 24, and he will miss the entire season. He resumed playing catch Aug. 4.

ROTATION:

LHP Jon Lester

RHP Sonny Gray

LHP Scott Kazmir

RHP Jeff Samardzija

RHP Jason Hammel

BULLPEN:

LHP Sean Doolittle (closer)

RHP Dan Otero

LHP Eric O‘Flaherty

RHP Ryan Cook

RHP Luke Gregerson

LHP Fernando Abad

RHP Jesse Chavez

CATCHERS:

John Jaso

Derek Norris

INFIELDERS:

1B Stephen Vogt

2B Alberto Callaspo

SS Eric Sogard

3B Josh Donaldson

INF Nate Freiman

INF Andy Parrino

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Brandon Moss

CF Coco Crisp

RF Josh Reddick

OF Jonny Gomes

OF Sam Fuld