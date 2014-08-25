Oakland Athletics - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - INSIDE PITCH

OAKLAND, Calif. -- Crushed 9-4 by the Angels on Sunday night, the Oakland A’s fell one game behind Los Angeles in the American League West race.

That wasn’t even the worst news for the A‘s.

Before the game, Oakland placed closer Sean Doolittle on the 15-day disabled list after an MRI exam revealed a strained right intercostal muscle.

More bad news broke regarding John Jaso. The catcher, whose 2013 season ended July 25 because of a concussion, will go on the seven-day concussion disabled list Monday. He battled concussion symptoms since taking a hard foul ball off his mask Aug. 8 against Minnesota.

Third baseman Josh Donaldson hurt his left knee during his final at-bat Saturday night against the Angels, had an MRI exam Sunday and sat out the series finale. The MRI revealed no structural damage, and he is day-to-day.

“It’s just something you have to deal with,” A’s manager Bob Melvin said of the injuries. “Regardless, we feel like every time we take field no matter who we run out there, we feel like we’re gonna win.”

With Doolittle, who has 20 saves, out for at least 15 days and possibly longer, A’s manager Bob Melvin said he would pick a fill-in closer Monday. Right-handers Ryan Cook and Luke Gregerson are likely the top candidates.

”There are a number of guys who have experience in late-game situations,“ Doolittle said. ”They are more than capable to figure out a way to get it done. One of the strong points of this organization is depth. It’s another one of those scenarios that give guys a chance to step up.

“I‘m (mad), mainly because I can’t be out there helping the team and going on the road with these guys.”

Doolittle was hurt throwing his second-to-last pitch Saturday night during his 20th save. After the game, he said he didn’t believe the injury on his right side was serious, but the MRI showed enough damage to a small muscle between his ribs to land him on the DL.

Jaso said his concussion symptoms aren’t nearly as bad as the ones he had last season, when he couldn’t return to action.

”I got hit pretty hard a while ago, and I’ve been kind of like muscling through the games and just kind of powering through,“ Jaso said. ”But the symptoms kind of like escalated a little bit this past few days and got to the point where it was a little iffy if I could keep going back there behind the plate and catch.

“I think we’re going to give it a little bit of time to calm. It’s one of those things where it takes a few days of being away from the work and being outside and straining my body and mind to let it calm down.”

With Jaso headed for the DL and Stephen Vogt limited to emergency catching duty because of a lingering sore foot, the Oakland front office scrambled Sunday to fill the void. The A’s landed veteran catcher Geovany Soto in a trade with the Texas Rangers for cash. Then in another deal, they acquired minor league catcher Bryan Anderson from the Cincinnati Reds for international-signing-bonus money.

“He’s been a starting catcher before, and he’s a two-way guy,” Melvin said of Soto, who will report Monday when the A’s open a series at Houston. “He’s not one you would say is a defensive specialist or just an offensive guy. He’s able to do both. And based on the last couple years, going from an everyday role to non-everyday role, knows how to deal with that.”

Soto is a .248 career hitter with 92 home runs and 314 RBIs in 666 games, but he spent most of this season on the disabled list.

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 76-53

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Athletics (RHP Jeff Samardzija, 3-3, 4.07 ERA) at Astros (RHP Scott Feldman, 7-9, 4.37 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Sean Doolittle (strained right intercostal muscle) was placed on the 15-day disabled list before Sunday’s game. Doolittle was injured on his second-to-last pitch in the ninth inning Saturday night when he recorded his 20th save of the season. He underwent an MRI exam Sunday morning that revealed he injured a small muscle between his ribs on his right side.

--RHP Dan Otero was called up from Triple-A Sacramento before Sunday’s 9-4 loss against the Angels. He was optioned to the minors Thursday. Otero was 7-1 with a 2.28 ERA in 56 relief appearances for the A’s when he was sent to Sacramento in a move that opened a roster spot for OF Craig Gentry, who came off the disabled list.

--LHP Scott Kazmir gave up seven runs and 10 hits over three innings Sunday in one of his worst starts of the season as the A’s fell 9-4 to the Angels. The seven runs and 10 hits tied his season highs. Kazmir (14-6) walked two, struck out one and gave up a two-run homer to LF Josh Hamilton. He lost for the third time in his past five starts. His ERA went from 2.73 to 3.08.

--C John Jaso will be placed on the seven-day concussion disabled list Monday. Jaso has battled concussion symptoms since he took a hard foul ball off his catcher’s mask Aug. 8 against Minnesota, and the problems intensified over the past week. Last season, he didn’t play after July 24 because of a concussion.

--C Geovany Soto was acquired Sunday by the A’s from the Rangers in a cash deal. Soto has played only 10 games this season, batting .237 with one home run and three RBIs. He opened the season on the 60-day disabled list (torn lateral meniscus cartilage in right knee) and spent another stint on the DL with a groin injury. He is a .248 career hitter with 92 home runs and 314 RBIs in 666 games. Soto will report to the A’s on Monday when they open a three-game series at Houston.

--C Bryan Anderson was acquired Sunday by the A’s from the Reds in exchange for international-signing-bonus space. Anderson opened the season at Double-A Pensacola and hit .343 with five home run and 19 RBIs in 21 games before being promoted to Triple-A Louisville on May 5. He hit .302 with five home runs and 19 RBIs in 52 games with Louisville. Anderson, a left-handed hitter, has played 35 games in the major leagues with the Cardinals and White Sox, batting .210.

--3B Josh Donaldson felt pain in his left knee during his final at-bat Saturday night, and he did not play Sunday against the Angels. Donaldson underwent an MRI exam that revealed no structural damage. He is day-to-day. “It’ll just (depend on) how he feels,” A’s manager Bob Melvin said. “I wasn’t gonna use him today at all, so we’ll see how he does in pregame tomorrow.”

--1B Kyle Blanks (torn left calf, left Achilles tendinitis) was transferred from the 15-day to the 60-day disabled list Sunday, opening a spot on the Athletics’ 40-man roster for C Geovany Soto, who was acquired in a trade with Texas. Blanks went on the DL retroactive to June 23 with a calf injury but developed Achilles tendinitis. He was on a rehab assignment with Triple-A Sacramento since Aug. 9 before being shut down earlier this week. Blanks’ left foot was in a walking boot Sunday, and there is no timetable for him to resume his rehab assignment.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Just location. I maybe hit one spot the whole game. There were times I felt I could take control of the game, get two strikes on a guy and then throw one right down the middle. I felt like I wasn’t aggressive enough.” -- LHP Scott Kazmir, on his problem Sunday during the Athletics’ 9-4 loss to the Los Angeles Angels.

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--3B Josh Donaldson (sore left knee) felt pain in his final at-bat Aug. 23. He did not play Aug. 24, and he underwent an MRI exam that showed no structural damage. He is day-to-day.

--LHP Sean Doolittle (strained right intercostal muscle) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 24.

--C John Jaso (concussion symptoms) will be placed on the seven-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 24. He battled concussion symptoms since Aug. 8, when he took a hard foul ball off his mask.

--SS Jed Lowrie (hairline fracture of right index finger) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 14.

--1B Kyle Blanks (torn left calf, left Achilles tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 23, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 24. Initially out due to the calf ailment, Blanks began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Sacramento on Aug. 9. He experienced a setback Aug. 20 when he developed left Achilles tendinitis. He was shut down, and there is no timetable for him to resume his rehab assignment.

--2B Nick Punto (strained right hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 3.

--OF Craig Gentry (broken right hand) went on the 15-day disabled list July 28. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Sacramento on Aug. 18. The timetable for his return was uncertain as of Aug. 19.

--RHP A.J. Griffin (right flexor tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 4. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 30.

--RHP Jarrod Parker (torn right ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 60-day disabled list March 20. He had a second Tommy John surgery March 24, and he will miss the entire season. He resumed playing catch Aug. 4.

ROTATION:

LHP Jon Lester

RHP Sonny Gray

LHP Scott Kazmir

RHP Jeff Samardzija

RHP Jason Hammel

BULLPEN:

RHP Ryan Cook

RHP Luke Gregerson

LHP Eric O‘Flaherty

RHP Dan Otero

LHP Fernando Abad

RHP Jesse Chavez

CATCHERS:

Derek Norris

Geovany Soto

INFIELDERS:

1B Stephen Vogt

2B Alberto Callaspo

SS Eric Sogard

3B Josh Donaldson

INF Nate Freiman

INF Andy Parrino

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Brandon Moss

CF Coco Crisp

RF Josh Reddick

OF Jonny Gomes

OF Sam Fuld

OF Craig Gentry