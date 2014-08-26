Oakland Athletics - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - INSIDE PITCH

HOUSTON -- With left-hander Sean Doolittle landing on the 15-day disabled list with a strained right intercostal on Sunday, the Athletics were forced to revisit their closer situation for a second time this season.

Doolittle excelled filling the void left by ineffective offseason acquisition Jim Johnson, going 1-3 with a 2.28 ERA and 20 saves. His 80 strikeouts against just five walks over 55 1/3 innings revealed his extraordinary acclimation to the role, something the Athletics are unlikely to replicate given their current bullpen options.

“I‘m not going to say who is going to close at this point,” Athletics manager Bob Melvin said pregame Monday. “We have a short bullpen to start. I do have a guy in mind. We want to keep some guys in their roles as much as possible so I‘m not prepared to say, ‘This is my closer,’ but we have an idea. I spoke to the group and they’re comfortable with it.”

Left-hander Eric O‘Flaherty appeared first in line after the Astros scored twice off right-hander Jeff Samardzija in the eighth inning to cut the Oakland lead to 3-2. That was before the Athletics rallied for five runs in the ninth for an 8-2 victory. O‘Flaherty pitched the ninth still.

“Either way it was good to get him in in the ninth today,” Melvin said. “He was up, he was hot (and) we’re still dealing with a guy that’s a year-plus off Tommy John so you don’t want to pump fake a guy in that situation. Just to get out there in the ninth inning to have that feeling.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 77-53

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Athletics (RHP Jason Hammel, 1-5, 6.75 ERA) at Astros (LHP Dallas Keuchel, 10-9, 3.12 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--C John Jaso was placed on the seven-day disabled list retroactive to Sunday with a concussion. Jaso was batting .264 with nine home runs and 40 RBIs in 99 games with the Athletic. He made 79 starts for Oakland, all against right-handed pitching, and was 6-for-16 with three RBIs and three walks as a pinch hitter. This marks the second time he has landed on the DL with a concussion. Jaso missed the final two months of last season after landing on the DL July 25, 2013.

--RHP Jeff Samardzija earned his fourth win with the Athletics, matching his season high of 10 strikeouts while allowing two runs on six hits and one walk over eight innings. He has four quality starts in his last five outings and has walked two or fewer batters in each of his 10 starts with Oakland. The Athletics improved to 7-3 in Samardzija starts.

--RF Josh Reddick smacked a two-run home run in the fourth inning and also walked twice. He is batting .304 (31-for-102) with six home runs and 15 RBIs in 29 games since being reinstated from the disabled list on July 22. In 14 games against the Astros this season, Reddick is batting .378 (17-for-45) with three home runs.

--3B Josh Donaldson finished 3-for-4 with three RBIs, two doubles and a stolen base. He is batting .392 (20-for-51) with 14 extra-base hits (five home runs, nine doubles) and 18 RBIs in 14 games against the Astros this season. Donaldson leads all active players with a career OPS of 1.185 against the Astros.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I felt pretty good. I was able to get a couple of pitches to hit and had a couple of strong at-bats. I just tried to lock it in, and Coco (Crisp) and Sogey (Eric Sogard) and those guys did a good job of getting on base in front of me.” -- 3B Josh Donaldson, who is dealing with a sore left knee but finished 3-for-4 with three RBIs, two doubles and a stolen base Monday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--C John Jaso (concussion symptoms) was placed on the seven-day disabled list Aug. 25, retroactive to Aug. 24. He battled concussion symptoms since Aug. 8, when he took a hard foul ball off his mask. This marks the second time he has landed on the DL with a concussion. Jaso missed the final two months of last season after landing on the DL July 25, 2013.

--3B Josh Donaldson (sore left knee) felt pain in his final at-bat Aug. 23. He did not play Aug. 24, and he underwent an MRI exam that showed no structural damage. He returned to the lineup Aug. 25.

--LHP Sean Doolittle (strained right intercostal muscle) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 24.

--SS Jed Lowrie (hairline fracture of right index finger) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 14.

--1B Kyle Blanks (torn left calf, left Achilles tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 23, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 24. Initially out due to the calf ailment, Blanks began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Sacramento on Aug. 9. He experienced a setback Aug. 20 when he developed left Achilles tendinitis. He was shut down, and there is no timetable for him to resume his rehab assignment.

--2B Nick Punto (strained right hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 3.

--OF Craig Gentry (broken right hand) went on the 15-day disabled list July 28. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Sacramento on Aug. 18. The timetable for his return was uncertain as of Aug. 19.

--RHP A.J. Griffin (right flexor tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 4. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 30.

--RHP Jarrod Parker (torn right ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 60-day disabled list March 20. He had a second Tommy John surgery March 24, and he will miss the entire season. He resumed playing catch Aug. 4.

ROTATION:

LHP Jon Lester

RHP Sonny Gray

LHP Scott Kazmir

RHP Jeff Samardzija

RHP Jason Hammel

BULLPEN:

RHP Ryan Cook

RHP Luke Gregerson

LHP Eric O‘Flaherty

RHP Dan Otero

LHP Fernando Abad

RHP Jesse Chavez

CATCHERS:

Derek Norris

Geovany Soto

INFIELDERS:

1B Stephen Vogt

2B Alberto Callaspo

SS Eric Sogard

3B Josh Donaldson

INF Nate Freiman

INF Andy Parrino

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Brandon Moss

CF Coco Crisp

RF Josh Reddick

OF Jonny Gomes

OF Sam Fuld

OF Craig Gentry