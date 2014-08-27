Oakland Athletics - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - INSIDE PITCH

HOUSTON -- Oakland Athletics manager Bob Melvin remains noncommittal on how long he will stick with a six-man rotation, but in the interim left-hander Drew Pomeranz will start on Wednesday against the Houston Astros.

Pomeranz (5-4, 2.91 ERA) served the Athletics well prior to his being optioned to Triple-A Sacramento on July 13. He opened the season in the bullpen before handling the transition to the rotation with aplomb by working three consecutive scoreless starts of five innings. Pomeranz was 4-3 with a 3.21 ERA before landing on the 15-day disabled list with a fractured right hand on June 17.

“We talk often about 25-man roster and then maybe 30-plus guys who you really feel like are a part of your team and he’s definitely one of those guys,” Melvin said. “He’s really been important to us whether it was in a starting role earlier on or in relief. He’s done a nice job for us. Just because of the trades we made he got pushed out.”

When the Athletics acquired right-handers Jeff Samardzija and Jason Hammel from the Chicago Cubs on July 5, then followed those trades by getting left-hander Jon Lester from the Red Sox on July 31, it dramatically altered their rotation. The composition of that rotation remains unchanged, with Pomeranz back to provide relief for a group that has assumed a heavy workload with the stretch run approaching.

“We’ll take it day to day on this one,” Melvin said. “We’ll see how he pitches (Wednesday) and then we’ll make our decision accordingly.”

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 77-54

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Athletics (LHP Drew Pomeranz, 5-4, 2.91 ERA) at Astros (RHP Brad Peacock, 3-8, 5.30 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--SS Jed Lowrie played catch Tuesday, taking another step toward his anticipated reinstatement from the 15-day disabled list. Lowrie landed on the disabled list on Aug. 15 with a fractured right index finger, leaving the Athletics without a fixture who started 103 games at short. Lowrie is batting .238/.317/.354 with five home runs and 42 RBIs. The Athletics haven’t determined whether he will make a rehab assignment.

--RHP Jason Hammel delivered his best start with the Athletics, allowing one run on three hits and one walk with six strikeouts over seven innings. He has allowed one run or fewer in three of his last four starts, posting a 2.86 ERA over that span. His innings pitched and strikeouts marked a personal best since his trade from the Chicago Cubs.

--3B Josh Donaldson finished 1-for-3 with a walk and continued his stellar season against the Astros. He’s batting .389 (21-for-54) with 13 runs, nine doubles, five home runs, 18 RBIs and 15 walks in 15 games against Houston.

--RHP Luke Gregerson recorded his American League-leading seventh blown save by allowing three runs (two earned) on one hit and one hit batsman in the eighth inning. Gregerson had recorded three consecutive scoreless outings prior to Tuesday night and had not allowed a run against the Astros in six games this season, recording a win and a save.

--LHP Drew Pomeranz (5-4, 2.91 ERA) will be recalled and start for the A’s Wednesday against the Astros. When the Athletics acquired RHPs Jeff Samardzija and Jason Hammel from the Chicago Cubs on July 5, then followed those trades by getting LHP Jon Lester from the Red Sox on July 31, it dramatically altered their rotation. The composition of that rotation remains unchanged, with Pomeranz back to provide relief for a group that has assumed a heavy workload with the stretch run approaching. “We’ll take it day to day on this one,” manager Bob Melvin said. “We’ll see how he pitches (Wednesday) and then we’ll make our decision accordingly.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “That’s about as well as he’s pitched, certainly in the later innings. And it’s huge for his confidence because certainly he’s going to have some big starts for us down the stretch.” -- Athletics manager Bob Melvin on RHP Jason Hammel after a loss to Houston on Tuesday.

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--C John Jaso (concussion symptoms) went on the seven-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 24. He battled concussion symptoms since Aug. 8, when he took a hard foul ball off his mask.

--LHP Sean Doolittle (strained right intercostal muscle) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 24.

--SS Jed Lowrie (hairline fracture of right index finger) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 14. He played catch Aug. 26.

--1B Kyle Blanks (torn left calf, left Achilles tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 23, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 24. Initially out due to the calf ailment, Blanks began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Sacramento on Aug. 9. He experienced a setback Aug. 20 when he developed left Achilles tendinitis. He was shut down, and there is no timetable for him to resume his rehab assignment.

--2B Nick Punto (strained right hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 3.

--OF Craig Gentry (broken right hand) went on the 15-day disabled list July 28. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Sacramento on Aug. 18. The timetable for his return was uncertain as of Aug. 19.

--RHP A.J. Griffin (right flexor tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 4. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 30.

--RHP Jarrod Parker (torn right ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 60-day disabled list March 20. He had a second Tommy John surgery March 24, and he will miss the entire season. He resumed playing catch Aug. 4.

ROTATION:

LHP Jon Lester

RHP Sonny Gray

LHP Scott Kazmir

RHP Jeff Samardzija

RHP Jason Hammel

LHP Drew Pomeranz

BULLPEN:

RHP Ryan Cook

RHP Luke Gregerson

LHP Eric O‘Flaherty

RHP Dan Otero

LHP Fernando Abad

RHP Jesse Chavez

CATCHERS:

Derek Norris

Geovany Soto

INFIELDERS:

1B Stephen Vogt

2B Alberto Callaspo

SS Eric Sogard

3B Josh Donaldson

INF Nate Freiman

INF Andy Parrino

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Brandon Moss

CF Coco Crisp

RF Josh Reddick

OF Jonny Gomes

OF Sam Fuld

OF Craig Gentry