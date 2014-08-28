Oakland Athletics - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - INSIDE PITCH

HOUSTON -- When the Athletics optioned first baseman Nate Freiman to Class A Beloit on Wednesday, it was with the understanding that Freiman will return soon, perhaps as early as Sept. 1 when major league rosters expand to 40 players.

The Athletics needed to make room for left-hander Drew Pomeranz, who allowed one unearned run on three hits and one walk with seven strikeouts in a 5-4 win over the Astros on Wednesday.

Freiman was a logical choice to be sent down, with Oakland carrying just 11 pitchers and ample infield depth. Stephen Vogt, Alberto Callaspo and Brandon Moss are all capable options at first base.

Additionally, with Beloit out of the postseason picture, Freiman will have the opportunity to get at-bats while he awaits his recall. That he was made fully aware of this scenario explains in part his enthusiasm accepting the temporary demotion.

“For a guy that’s done what he’s done for us, accepts these assignments and is all about the team, you try to give him as much information as you can because he has been a part of this team for two years now,” manager Bob Melvin said.

Freiman is batting .241 with four home runs and 12 RBIs over 22 games and two stints with the Athletics this season. In eight games since his second recall from Triple-A Sacramento on Aug. 3, he is batting .286 with three home runs and six RBIs.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 78-54

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Athletics (RHP Sonny Gray, 13-7, 3.00 ERA) at Angels (LHP C.J. Wilson, 10-8, 4.59 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Drew Pomeranz was recalled from Triple-A Sacramento and allowed one unearned run on three hits and one walk, with seven strikeouts, over 5 1/3 innings. Pomeranz made his first start since June 16, having spent the past two-plus months on the disabled list and in the minors. It marked his fifth start this season of at least five innings with zero earned runs allowed.

--1B Nate Freiman was optioned to Class A Beloit to make room on the 25-man roster for LHP Drew Pomeranz. Freiman will be recalled when major league rosters expand on Sept. 1. He is batting .241 with four home runs and 12 RBIs in 22 games over two stints with Oakland.

--INF Nick Punto continues to progress with his running program but isn’t ready for a rehab assignment or reinstatement. Punto was placed on the 15-day disabled list with a right hamstring strain on Aug. 3.

--PH/LF Jonny Gomes delivered the first run of the game with his sacrifice fly in the sixth inning off Astros LHP Kevin Chapman. Gomes recorded his seventh pinch RBI of the season. He entered play Wednesday leading the American League in that category.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Had a really good curveball; a lot of his strikeouts came on the curveball. He pitched in effectively enough to do what he did tonight, which is tough to do when you come up for a start like that and the expectations are high and you expect to win.” -- Manager Bob Melvin, on LHP Drew Pomeranz, who allowed one unearned run and one walk while striking out seven in 5 1/3 innings Wednesday against Houston.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--C John Jaso (concussion symptoms) went on the seven-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 24. He battled concussion symptoms since Aug. 8, when he took a hard foul ball off his mask.

--LHP Sean Doolittle (strained right intercostal muscle) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 24.

--SS Jed Lowrie (hairline fracture of right index finger) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 14. He played catch Aug. 26.

--1B Kyle Blanks (torn left calf, left Achilles tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 23, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 24. Initially out due to the calf ailment, Blanks began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Sacramento on Aug. 9. He experienced a setback Aug. 20 when he developed left Achilles tendinitis. He was shut down, and there is no timetable for him to resume his rehab assignment.

--2B Nick Punto (strained right hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 3. As of Aug. 27, Punto was progressing with his running program but wasn’t ready for a rehab assignment.

--OF Craig Gentry (broken right hand) went on the 15-day disabled list July 28. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Sacramento on Aug. 18. The timetable for his return was uncertain as of Aug. 19.

--RHP A.J. Griffin (right flexor tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 4. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 30.

--RHP Jarrod Parker (torn right ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 60-day disabled list March 20. He had a second Tommy John surgery March 24, and he will miss the entire season. He resumed playing catch Aug. 4.

ROTATION:

LHP Jon Lester

RHP Sonny Gray

LHP Scott Kazmir

RHP Jeff Samardzija

RHP Jason Hammel

LHP Drew Pomeranz

BULLPEN:

RHP Ryan Cook

RHP Luke Gregerson

LHP Eric O‘Flaherty

RHP Dan Otero

LHP Fernando Abad

RHP Jesse Chavez

CATCHERS:

Derek Norris

Geovany Soto

INFIELDERS:

1B Stephen Vogt

2B Alberto Callaspo

SS Eric Sogard

3B Josh Donaldson

INF Andy Parrino

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Brandon Moss

CF Coco Crisp

RF Josh Reddick

OF Jonny Gomes

OF Sam Fuld

OF Craig Gentry