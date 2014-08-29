Oakland Athletics - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - INSIDE PITCH

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- With left-hander Sean Doolittle on the disabled list because of a strained ribcage muscle on his right side, Oakland A’s manager Bob Melvin decided to go with lefty Eric O‘Flaherty as his closer.

Melvin said the club tried to mix and match the closer’s spot earlier this season when right-hander Jim Johnson was struggling but didn’t have the success he hoped for.

So Melvin went with O‘Flaherty, who earned his first major league save Wednesday against the Houston Astros. A big reason for the decision was O‘Flaherty’s record of success against right-handed hitters. Righties are batting just .176 (6-for-34) against him this year.

O‘Flaherty missed the first half of the season while recovering from Tommy John surgery, and he still has not seen his velocity return to normal. However, Melvin said the speed of O‘Flaherty’s fastball is not of the utmost importance.

“We don’t want him going out there and overdoing it, being fixated on the radar gun,” Melvin said. “It’s more about location and movement on the pitch.”

O‘Flaherty didn’t pitch Thursday as the A’s lost the opener of a four-game series against the Los Angeles Angels, falling 4-3 in 10 innings.

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 78-55

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: A’s (LHP Jon Lester, 13-8, 2.53 ERA) at Angels (RHP Jered Weaver, 14-7, 3.72 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--INF Nick Punto (strained right hamstring) is taking batting practice and fielding ground balls but is not yet running at full speed. He has been on the disabled list since Aug. 3.

--SS Jed Lowrie (fractured right index finger) took live batting practice Thursday for the first time since going on the disabled list Aug. 14. If he comes out of it OK, he could begin a rehab assignment this weekend.

--LHP Scott Kazmir will pitch Sunday instead of Saturday against the Angels, with up RHP Jeff Samardzija moving up to start Saturday. Manager Bob Melvin said it was done to give Kazmir an extra day of rest. The Angels lit up Kazmir for seven runs on 10 hits in three-plus innings last Sunday. In five August starts, Kazmir is 2-3 with a 6.28 ERA.

--LHP Drew Pomeranz was optioned to Class A Beloit on Thursday, one day after holding the Astros to one unearned run in 5 1/3 innings. Pomeranz, 5-4 with a 2.66 ERA in 18 games for the A‘s, was sent down so the club could add an arm to the bullpen for the series against the Angels, calling up RHP Evan Scribner from Triple-A Sacramento. Pomeranz is expected to rejoin the big league team when rosters can be expanded Monday.

--RHP Even Scribner was called up from Triple-A Sacramento on Thursday for his fourth stint with the A’s this season. He is 1-0 with a 1.69 ERA in six games with Oakland. He was 4-1 with a 3.06 ERA in 40 appearances for Sacramento.

--OF Craig Gentry has been successful on 20 of 21 stolen base attempts. His 95.2 percent success rate is the best in the majors this season, and it is tied for the best single-season mark in Athletics history (Stan Javier, 1988).

--RHP Sonny Gray gave up three runs on six hits and three walks in seven innings against the Angels on Thursday, getting a no-decision. Gray allowed three runs in the second inning but nothing else over his final five innings.

--LHP Jon Lester will start Friday against the Angels. He is 3-1 with a 2.59 ERA in five starts since he was acquired from the Red Sox on July 31. He is 4-2 with a 4.04 ERA in nine career starts against the Angels.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I thought he recovered really well. He was having some issues with command early and then recovered beautifully and gave us seven innings. That’s a sign of a true competitor. Maybe early on you don’t have your best stuff, but you’re able to recover and give us seven.” -- Manager Bob Melvin, RHP Sonny Gray, who wasn’t involved in the decision Thursday as the A’s fell 4-3 to the Los Angeles Angels in 10 innings.

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--C John Jaso (concussion symptoms) went on the seven-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 24. He battled concussion symptoms since Aug. 8, when he took a hard foul ball off his mask.

--LHP Sean Doolittle (strained right intercostal muscle) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 24.

--SS Jed Lowrie (hairline fracture of right index finger) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 14. He played catch Aug. 26. He took live batting practice for the first time Aug. 28. If he comes out of it OK, he could begin a rehab assignment during Labor Day weekend.

--1B Kyle Blanks (torn left calf, left Achilles tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 23, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 24. Initially out due to the calf ailment, Blanks began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Sacramento on Aug. 9. He experienced a setback Aug. 20 when he developed left Achilles tendinitis. He was shut down, and there is no timetable for him to resume his rehab assignment.

--2B Nick Punto (strained right hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 3. As of Aug. 28, Punto was taking batting practice and fielding ground balls but was not yet running at full speed.

--RHP A.J. Griffin (right flexor tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 4. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 30.

--RHP Jarrod Parker (torn right ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 60-day disabled list March 20. He had a second Tommy John surgery March 24, and he will miss the entire season. He resumed playing catch Aug. 4.

ROTATION:

LHP Jon Lester

RHP Sonny Gray

LHP Scott Kazmir

RHP Jeff Samardzija

RHP Jason Hammel

BULLPEN:

LHP Eric O‘Flaherty (closer)

RHP Ryan Cook

RHP Luke Gregerson

RHP Dan Otero

LHP Fernando Abad

RHP Jesse Chavez

RHP Evan Scribner

CATCHERS:

Derek Norris

Geovany Soto

INFIELDERS:

1B Stephen Vogt

2B Alberto Callaspo

SS Eric Sogard

3B Josh Donaldson

INF Andy Parrino

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Brandon Moss

CF Coco Crisp

RF Josh Reddick

OF Jonny Gomes

OF Sam Fuld

OF Craig Gentry