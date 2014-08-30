Oakland Athletics - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - INSIDE PITCH

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- The A’s have decided to drop their protest of Thursday’s game, in which Angels shortstop Erick Aybar was awarded first base after colliding with righty Dan Otero while running to first base in the ninth inning.

Plate umpire Greg Gibson ruled first baseman Brandon Moss, who initially bumped into Otero, had obstructed Aybar’s path to first base. Moss did not field the ball, and Aybar did not run into him.

“Based on my conversation with the front office and the front office’s conversation with MLB, it was a judgment call and there’s no chance it’s going to be overturned,” A’s manager Bob Melvin said, adding that he believes it should be a play that is reviewable under the replay rules. “Yeah, if you have instant replay and you have a play like that. When I first saw it, I didn’t think it was as extreme as when I saw it on video.”

Melvin said it appeared to him that Aybar purposefully ran out of the baseline and into Otero, hoping for a call.

The Angels eventually loaded the bases with one out in the inning but failed to score. They won the game in the 10th inning.

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 78-56

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: A’s (RHP Jeff Samardzija, 4-3, 3.86 ERA) at Angels (RHP Cory Rasmus, 3-1, 2.68 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--3B Josh Donaldson has helped turn 40 double plays, most by a third baseman in the majors. It’s also the second most in Oakland history, trailing Eric Chavez’s 43 in 2006.

--INF Jed Lowrie, on the disabled list since Aug. 14 with a fractured right index finger, will begin a two-game rehab assignment Saturday with Triple-A Sacramento. If there are no setbacks, he’ll join the big league club Monday in time for the game against the Mariners.

--LHP Jon Lester gave up three runs (two earned) on six hits and one walk in six innings Friday against the Angels, getting the loss in a 4-0 setback. He gave up a two-run homer to C Chris Iannetta in the fifth inning, and an unearned run in the sixth, the result of two errors on the defense.

--A’s CF Coco Crisp had to leave Friday’s game with a neck strain after slamming into the wall trying to make a catch on Angels C Chris Iannetta’s two-run homer. Crisp will be reevaluated Saturday.

--RHP Jeff Samardzija will start Saturday against the Angels. Samardzija is 4-3 with a 3.86 ERA in 10 starts since joining the A’s in a trade from the Cubs. In his only career start against the Angels, he gave up nine runs in 4 2/3 innings of a 13-2 loss while he was with the Cubs on July 10 of last season.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I was worried about his head too, but his neck’s the issue. He was a little shook up. We were worried about a concussion, but it wasn‘t.” -- A’s manager Bob Melvin, of CF Coco Crisp, who left Friday’s game with a neck strain.

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--CF Coco Crisp (neck strain) had to leave the Aug. 29 game. He will be reevaluated Aug. 30.

--SS Jed Lowrie (hairline fracture of right index finger) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 14. He played catch Aug. 26. He took live batting practice for the first time Aug. 28. He will play for Triple-A Sacramento Aug. 30 and Aug. 31 on a rehab assignment. If there are no setbacks he’ll rejoin the big league club Sept. 1.

--C John Jaso (concussion symptoms) went on the seven-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 24. He battled concussion symptoms since Aug. 8, when he took a hard foul ball off his mask.

--LHP Sean Doolittle (strained right intercostal muscle) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 24.

--1B Kyle Blanks (torn left calf, left Achilles tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 23, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 24. Initially out due to the calf ailment, Blanks began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Sacramento on Aug. 9. He experienced a setback Aug. 20 when he developed left Achilles tendinitis. He was shut down, and there is no timetable for him to resume his rehab assignment.

--2B Nick Punto (strained right hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 3. As of Aug. 28, Punto was taking batting practice and fielding ground balls but was not yet running at full speed.

--RHP A.J. Griffin (right flexor tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 4. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 30.

--RHP Jarrod Parker (torn right ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 60-day disabled list March 20. He had a second Tommy John surgery March 24, and he will miss the entire season. He resumed playing catch Aug. 4.

ROTATION:

LHP Jon Lester

RHP Sonny Gray

LHP Scott Kazmir

RHP Jeff Samardzija

RHP Jason Hammel

BULLPEN:

LHP Eric O‘Flaherty (closer)

RHP Ryan Cook

RHP Luke Gregerson

RHP Dan Otero

LHP Fernando Abad

RHP Jesse Chavez

RHP Evan Scribner

CATCHERS:

Derek Norris

Geovany Soto

INFIELDERS:

1B Stephen Vogt

2B Alberto Callaspo

SS Eric Sogard

3B Josh Donaldson

INF Andy Parrino

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Brandon Moss

CF Coco Crisp

RF Josh Reddick

OF Jonny Gomes

OF Sam Fuld

OF Craig Gentry