Oakland Athletics - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - INSIDE PITCH

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Seeking a much-needed offensive boost, the slumping Oakland A’s acquired first baseman/designated hitter Adam Dunn on Sunday, just hours before the deadline for newly acquired players to be eligible for postseason rosters.

Oakland dealt minor league pitcher Nolan Sanburn to the Chicago White Sox to acquire the 34-year-old slugger. The San Francisco Chronicle reported that the White Sox also sent the A’s $1.3 million toward the $2.3 million Dunn will receive over the remainder of the season.

Dunn hit .220 with 20 homers, 54 RBIs, a .340 on-base percentage and a .433 slugging percentage in 106 games for the White Sox this season.

The A’s went into Sunday’s game hitting just .224 and averaging 3.6 runs per game since trading outfielder Yoenis Cespedes July 31. They were shut out in 22 consecutive innings when the deal was finalized Sunday morning, then did little offensively Sunday afternoon in an 8-1 loss to the Los Angeles Angels.

Oakland lost all four games in the series at Anaheim, getting outscored 18-4 and falling five games behind the first-place Angels in the American League West standings.

“We’re trying to do whatever we can to get the offense going here, and the guy has a history of hitting homers and getting on base,” A’s manager Bob Melvin said of Dunn. “I know he’s excited to be with us; for a guy to waive his no-trade clause to come over here means he’s pretty excited.”

Dunn, who is 6-foot-6, 285 pounds, has 460 career home runs, but he has never been to the postseason in his 14 major league seasons. He is in the final months of a four-year, $56 million deal, and he said he is likely to retire following the season.

“This is probably going to be it,” Dunn said. “This is probably going to be it. I think that also weighed a lot, too. This is an opportunity. I’ve been playing a long time and haven’t got this opportunity, so I‘m going to try to make the most of it.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 78-58

STREAK: Lost four

NEXT: Mariners (RHP Chris Young, 12-6, 3.17 ERA) at A’s (RHP Jason Hammel, 1-5, 5.77 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--1B/DH Adam Dunn was acquired by the A’s on Sunday in a trade with the White Sox for minor league RHP Nolan Sanburn. Dunn, who is hitting .220 with 20 homers, 54 RBIs, a .340 on-base percentage and .433 slugging percentage, will join the team in Oakland on Monday. He said he is likely to retire after the season, though he first hopes to make the first postseason appearance of his 14-year career.

--RHP Nolan Sanburn was acquired by the White Sox from the A’s on Sunday in a trade that sent 1B/DH Adam Dunn to Oakland for the final month of the regular season. Sanburn, 23, started the 2014 season ranked as Oakland’s No. 10 prospect, according to Baseball America. He spent the season at high Class A Stockton, amassing a 3-1 record with a 3.28 ERA, six saves and 73 strikeouts in 71 1/3 innings of relief this season.

--3B Josh Donaldson went 2-for-4 Sunday against the Angels, extending his hitting streak to seven games. He is batting .500 (12-for-24) during the streak.

--LHP Scott Kazmir gave up six runs on two hits and four walks in 1 1/3 innings Sunday in an 8-1 loss to the Angels. In his last two starts -- both against the Angels -- Kazmir has allowed 13 runs on 12 hits and six walks in 4 1/3 innings.

--RHP Jason Hammel will start Monday against the Mariners. Hammel is 1-1 with a 2.86 ERA over his past four starts after going 0-4 with a 9.53 ERA in his first four starts with the A‘s. He is 2-1 with a 3.75 ERA in five career games (four starts) against the Mariners.

--SS Jed Lowrie (hairline fracture of right index finger) went a combined 2-for-9 in rehab games for Triple-A Sacramento on Saturday and Sunday. He is expected to come off the disabled list and rejoin the Oakland starting lineup Monday.

--RHP Deck McGuire was outrighted off the Athletics’ 40-man roster to clear a spot for newly acquired 1B/DH Adam Dunn. McGuire remains with Triple-A Sacramento, where he is 2-4 with an 8.05 ERA in seven games (six starts) this season. He began the season in the Blue Jays’ organization, where he went 6-9 with a 4.21 ERA in 20 starts between Double-A New Hampshire and Triple-A Buffalo.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Embarrassing. Pathetic. We don’t play like that. The last three games here are the worst I’ve seen this team play in I can’t remember how long. I feel bad for our fans to have to watch that. The reason I‘m that upset is because that’s not who we are. It’s not who we’ve been for three years. And for the last, I don’t know how long, it’s mounted, it’s frustrating. But the last three games for us have not been who we are. At all. It’s embarrassing. They all should be embarrassed.” -- Manager Bob Melvin, after the A’s were swept in a four-game series at Anaheim and managed a total of one run in the final three contests.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--CF Coco Crisp (neck strain) left the Aug. 29 game. He did not play Aug. 30-31, and he might be out a few more days.

--SS Jed Lowrie (hairline fracture of right index finger) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 14. He played catch Aug. 26. He took live batting practice for the first time Aug. 28. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Sacramento on Aug. 30, and he is expected to be activated Sept. 1.

--C John Jaso (concussion symptoms) went on the seven-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 24. He battled concussion symptoms since Aug. 8, when he took a hard foul ball off his mask.

--LHP Sean Doolittle (strained right intercostal muscle) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 24.

--1B Kyle Blanks (torn left calf, left Achilles tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 23, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 24. Initially out due to the calf ailment, Blanks began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Sacramento on Aug. 9. He experienced a setback Aug. 20 when he developed left Achilles tendinitis, and he was shut down. There is no timetable for his return.

--2B Nick Punto (strained right hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 3. As of Aug. 28, Punto was taking batting practice and fielding ground balls but was not yet running at full speed.

--RHP A.J. Griffin (right flexor tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 4. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 30.

--RHP Jarrod Parker (torn right ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 60-day disabled list March 20. He had a second Tommy John surgery March 24, and he will miss the entire season. He resumed playing catch Aug. 4.

ROTATION:

LHP Jon Lester

RHP Sonny Gray

LHP Scott Kazmir

RHP Jeff Samardzija

RHP Jason Hammel

BULLPEN:

LHP Eric O‘Flaherty (closer)

RHP Ryan Cook

RHP Luke Gregerson

RHP Dan Otero

LHP Fernando Abad

RHP Jesse Chavez

RHP Evan Scribner

CATCHERS:

Derek Norris

Geovany Soto

INFIELDERS:

1B Stephen Vogt

2B Alberto Callaspo

SS Eric Sogard

3B Josh Donaldson

INF Andy Parrino

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Brandon Moss

CF Coco Crisp

RF Josh Reddick

OF Jonny Gomes

OF Sam Fuld

OF Craig Gentry