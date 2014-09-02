Oakland Athletics - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - INSIDE PITCH

OAKLAND, Calif. -- It didn’t take long for designated hitter Adam Dunn to make an impact on the Oakland Athletics’ struggling offense.

Dunn launched a two-run homer Monday in his first at-bat for his new team, lifting the A’s to a 6-1 victory over the Seattle Mariners.

One day after being traded to Oakland from the Chicago White Sox, Dunn hit his 21st home run of the season the 461st of his career, tying the Boston Red Sox’s David Ortiz for 35th on baseball’s all-time list. Dunn, who went 2-for-3, became the 12th player in Oakland history to homer in his first at-bat for the team.

”That’s the most excited, anxious, probably a little nervous, that I’ve been in a long time,“ said Dunn, who received a standing ovation from the sellout crowd of 36,067 after his first-inning blast. ”It was fun. It was real fun.

“That’s the best crowd I’ve ever ... played with. I‘m serious. It’s unbelievable. If it’s like that every night here, it’s going to be a fun little ride.”

The A’s scored a combined four runs while being swept four games by the Los Angeles Angels before facing Seattle. They scored five runs in the first inning Monday.

Manager Bob Melvin deserves some credit for the heated message he delivered to his team during a closed-door meeting following Sunday’s 8-1 loss to the Angels. However, Melvin said Dunn deserved most of the credit for igniting the offense.

“It had a little bit of a storybook type of thing to it,” Melvin said. “The fans are lining up here at 7:30 this morning, out in full force to start the game. We’ve really been lacking early in game -- energy, runs. He comes up to the plate and you’re thinking to yourself, ‘Boy, wouldn’t it be something?’ And he delivers. You get goose bumps. It was awesome.”

Dunn hit fourth in the lineup, giving the A’s a proven power threat that they missed since trading left fielder Yoenis Cespedes to Boston for left-hander Jon Lester and outfielder Jonny Gomes on July 31.

”That’s the way to do it when you’re coming in, especially for these fans,“ said A’s right-hander Jason Hammel, who allowed one run over eight innings. ”They love it. They’ll eat it up. Obviously he’s been a great guy to face all these years. I‘m glad I don’t have to face him anymore. That’s good. I‘m in his (home run) book a couple times.

“He’s a presence in the lineup. That changes things. Not to say anything bad about our guys right now, but he’s a big guy. That’s his thing, to hit homers. To connect on that first at-bat, that’s big, a big confidence-booster. He got the crowd into it, and we rolled from there.”

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 79-58

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Mariners (LHP James Paxton, 4-1, 1.83 ERA) at Athletics (RHP Sonny Gray, 13-7, 3.03 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Jason Hammel (2-5) allowed one run on three hits over a season-high eight innings Monday in a 6-1 victory over Seattle. It was Hammel’s fourth strong outing in his past five starts after going 0-4 in his first four starts with Oakland. He struck out five and walked one. Hammel blanked the Mariners until SS Brad Miller led off the sixth with a home run to right-center field. “When your slider disappears for a month, you kind of feel naked out there,” Hammel said. “That’s my go-to (pitch) when I‘m in trouble. It finally showed up, and I was throwing with some confidence today. It’s been pretty good for the last few times out.” Hammel, who was traded by the Cubs to the A’s on July 5, earned his 10th win of the season, matching his career high. He is 2-1 with a 2.40 ERA over his past five starts.

--1B Adam Dunn homered in his first at-bat for the A‘s, hitting a two-run shot in the first inning of Oakland’s 6-1 victory against Seattle. Dunn, who was traded Sunday by the Chicago White Sox to Oakland, went 2-for-3 and was hit by a pitch. He hit his 461st career home run, tying Boston’s David Ortiz for 35th all time in the major leagues. Dunn, who went 2-for-3, became the 12th player in Oakland history to homer in his first at-bat for the team.

--SS Jed Lowrie (hairline fracture in right index finger) was reinstated from the 15-day disabled list Monday and went 2-for-4 in Oakland’s 6-1 victory against Seattle. “Not bad,” Lowrie said of his index finger. “It’s to the point now where it’s manageable. The swelling is gone, so I can make all the throws I need to make. Hopefully as September and, hopefully, October go on, it slowly gets better.”

--CF Coco Crisp (neck strain) missed his fourth consecutive game Monday but took some right-handed swings in batting practice. He is scheduled to get some trigger-point injections in his neck Tuesday, a procedure that worked well for him in the past.

--RHP Fernando Rodriguez was recalled Monday from Triple-A Sacramento, joining the A’s for the second time this season. He went 1-0 with a 1.13 ERA in six relief appearances for the A’s from May 9-31. Rodriguez opened the season on the disabled list as he continued his recovery from Tommy John surgery. He was reinstated April 29 and optioned to Sacramento. In 38 relief appearances for the River Cats, Rodriguez with 3-0 with a 1.97 ERA. He struck out 53 in 45 2/3 innings. “Fernando’s been a guy we’ve leaned on in any number of roles earlier in the year,” A’s manager Bob Melvin said before his team’s 6-1 victory against Seattle. “Passed the whole Tommy John thing now where you can use him multiple days in a row, so it’s nice to have him here now.”

--OF Billy Burns was recalled Monday from Triple-A Sacramento. The speedster’s primary role with the A’s likely will be as a pinch runner. This marks Burns’ second stint with the A’s this season. From July 28-30, he went 0-for-5 with the A‘s. Burns, a switch hitter, began the season at Double-A Midland, where he hit .250 with 51 stolen bases in 91 games. He hit .193 and stole three bases in 28 games for Sacramento.

--C Bryan Anderson’s contract was selected Monday from Triple-A Sacramento, giving the A’s a third healthy catcher on their roster. The A’s acquired Anderson on Aug. 24 from Cincinnati in a minor league trade. He hit a combined .324 with 10 home runs and 47 RBIs in 78 games with Double-A Pensacola, Triple-A Louisville and Sacramento. Anderson has appeared in 35 major league games for St. Louis and the Chicago White Sox, hitting a combined .210 with no home runs and six RBIs.

--LHP Joe Savery was designated for assignment to clear a spot on the Athletics’ 40-man roster for C Bryan Anderson. Savery pitched four scoreless innings in three appearances for Oakland earlier this season. He went 7-1 with two saves and a 2.84 ERA in 43 appearances for Triple-A Sacramento.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “That’s what he’s here to do. It’s just awesome that he did it on the first at-bat.” -- SS Jed Lowrie, on DH Adam Dunn, whose first-inning, two-run homer in his Oakland debut led the A’s to a 6-1 win over the Seattle Mariners on Monday.

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--CF Coco Crisp (neck strain) left the Aug. 29 game. He did not play Aug. 30-Sept. 1. He took some right-handed swings during batting practice Sept. 1, and he is scheduled to receive anti-inflammatory injections in his neck Sept. 2.

--C John Jaso (concussion symptoms) went on the seven-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 24. He battled concussion symptoms since Aug. 8, when he took a hard foul ball off his mask.

--LHP Sean Doolittle (strained right intercostal muscle) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 24.

--1B Kyle Blanks (torn left calf, left Achilles tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 23, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 24. Initially out due to the calf ailment, Blanks began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Sacramento on Aug. 9. He experienced a setback Aug. 20 when he developed left Achilles tendinitis, and he was shut down. There is no timetable for his return.

--2B Nick Punto (strained right hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 3. As of Aug. 28, Punto was taking batting practice and fielding ground balls but was not yet running at full speed.

--RHP A.J. Griffin (right flexor tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 4. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 30.

--RHP Jarrod Parker (torn right ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 60-day disabled list March 20. He had a second Tommy John surgery March 24, and he will miss the entire season. He resumed playing catch Aug. 4.

ROTATION:

LHP Jon Lester

RHP Sonny Gray

LHP Scott Kazmir

RHP Jeff Samardzija

RHP Jason Hammel

BULLPEN:

LHP Eric O‘Flaherty (closer)

RHP Ryan Cook

RHP Luke Gregerson

RHP Dan Otero

LHP Fernando Abad

RHP Jesse Chavez

RHP Evan Scribner

RHP Fernando Rodriguez

CATCHERS:

Derek Norris

Geovany Soto

Bryan Anderson

INFIELDERS:

1B Stephen Vogt

2B Alberto Callaspo

SS Jed Lowrie

3B Josh Donaldson

DH Adam Dunn

INF Eric Sogard

INF Andy Parrino

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Brandon Moss

CF Coco Crisp

RF Josh Reddick

OF Jonny Gomes

OF Sam Fuld

OF Craig Gentry

OF Billy Burns