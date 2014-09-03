Oakland Athletics - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - INSIDE PITCH

OAKLAND, Calif. -- A’s catcher John Jaso took a big step Tuesday in his comeback from a concussion that landed him on the seven-day disabled list, retroactive to Aug. 24.

For the first time since landing on the disabled list, Jaso took batting practice on the field, joining his teammates before their 6-5 loss to Seattle.

“We haven’t talked about a day, but I think that coming back in the near future is definitely a very good possibility,” Jaso said before taking batting practice.

Last year, Jaso suffered a season-ending concussion and didn’t appear in a game after July 24. This season, he has been battling concussion symptoms since Aug. 8 when he took a hard foul ball off his mask. He tried to fight through the symptoms but finally went on the DL and didn’t accompany the A’s on their recent road trip.

“There’s definitely been progress made since the team left and I got put on the DL,” Jaso said. “I was pretty bad then, and now it’s like I‘m waking up and I‘m feeling normal. There’s still a few symptoms that ramp up through the day, as the normal day routine and activity happen, but they’re not nearly as bad as before.”

Jaso played catch, ran and shagged balls during batting practice on Monday.

Jaso is batting .264 with 18 doubles, three triples nine home runs and 40 RBIs this season. Before going on the DL, he had been a fixture in the lineup against right-handed pitchers, and the A’s could use his him.

“But he’s going to have to be cleared by the medical staff,” A’s manager Bob Melvin said.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 79-59

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Mariners (RHP Felix Hernandez, 13-5, 2.23 ERA) at Athletics (LHP Jon Lester, 13-9, 2.55 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Sonny Gray (13-8) gave up six runs on seven hits and lasted only five innings Tuesday night in a 6-5 loss to Seattle. He struck out two, walked two and gave up a two-run homer in the fifth inning to 3B Kyle Seager. Gray entered the game with a 4-0 record and 1.10 ERA in five career starts against Seattle but suffered his first loss against the Mariners. After going 5-0 in June, Gray has gone 1-5 in his past seven starts.

--CF Craig Gentry went 3-for-4 with a two-run double and snapped his 0-for-16 hitless streak, the longest skid of his career. Gentry tied his season high for hits and had his first multi-hit game since July 20 against Baltimore.

--1B Nate Freiman was recalled Tuesday from Class A Beloit and started against Seattle, going 0-for-2 with a walk in Oakland’s 6-5 loss. Freiman is now the A’s top option at first base against left-handers. 1B/OF Brandon Moss, a left-handed hitter, had been starting against right-handers and often against lefties earlier in the year, but he has been mired in a slump. “Probably against left-handed pitching (he’s been) as good as anybody we’ve had here recently,” Melvin said of Freiman before the game. “He’s definitely a guy we were targeting to get back and play at first base against left-handed pitching.” Freiman had two stints with the A’s earlier in the season. In 22 games, he hit .241 with four home runs and 12 RBIs. In his second stint from Aug. 3-26, Freiman hit .286 with three home runs and six RBIs in eight games. He was sent to Beloit on Aug. 27 when LHP Drew Pomeranz was recalled from Triple-A Sacramento to make a spot start. Freiman went 4-for-9 with two doubles, a home run and two RBIs for Beloit.

--LHP Drew Pomeranz was recalled Tuesday from Class A Beloit and came out of the bullpen to pitch three scoreless innings in a 6-5 loss to Seattle. Pomeranz allowed just one hit, struck out three and walked none. This marks Pomeranz’s third stint with the A‘s. In 18 games, including nine starts, he is 5-4 with a 2.66 ERA. Before the game, A’s manager Bob Melvin said Pomeranz will give him a valuable weapon in the bullpen. “A lefty that maybe allows you to turn the lineup around,” Melvin said. “He’s gotten right-handers out, too, and he gives you some length. So it’s not a guy you that you just feel like you have to throw in there for an inning and you have to get him out of there. He could be a key piece for us here.” Pomeranz was on the A’s Opening Day roster and went 1-1 with a 1.98 ERA in nine relief appearances before joining the starting rotation May 7. Pomeranz went 4-3 with a 3.21 ERA in eight starts before punching a chair in frustration after a rough outing, breaking his left hand and landing on the 15-day disabled list June 17. Pomeranz was recalled from Triple-A Sacramento on Aug. 27 to make a spot start against Houston and was optioned to Beloit the next day.

--DH Adam Dunn had a pinch-hit RBI single in the eighth inning Tuesday night in the A’s 6-5 loss to Seattle. One day after homering in his first at-bat as an Athletic, Dunn produced off the bench, drilling a pitch from reliever Yoervis Medina into right field. Dunn, a left-handed hitter, didn’t start against Mariners LHP James Paxton. Before the game, A’s manager Bob Melvin said he planned to DH him against right-handers and use him off the bench as a pinch hitter in key situations when the A’s face a left-handed starter. “He had 52 at-bats this year against lefties. So we brought him in for a specific role,” Melvin said. “He knew that. Talked about it with him yesterday. But it also allows you to use him in-game like we do and maybe in more of a leverage situation.”

--LHP Sean Doolittle (strained right intercostal muscle) played catch Tuesday for the first time since going on the 15-day disabled list on Aug. 24. Doolittle, who has 20 saves, is eligible to come off the disabled list on Sept. 8, but it’s still unclear whether he’ll be ready to be activated by then.

--CF Coco Crisp (neck strain), who missed his fourth straight game Tuesday against Seattle, received trigger-point injections to loosen muscles in his neck and relieve pain. He underwent that procedure earlier in the season with good results. “Had a good effect on him last time,” A’s manager Bob Melvin said. “Hopefully that’s the case this time.” Crisp aggravated his nagging neck injury Friday when he crashed into the center-field wall while trying to make a catch against the Angels.

--C John Jaso (concussion symptoms) took batting practice on the field Tuesday for the first time since going on the seven-day disabled list, retroactive to Aug. 24. He ran, shagged balls, played catch and hit in the cage on Monday. Jaso said he expects to be activated “in the near future.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I felt OK. I’ve definitely felt better, but I’ve felt worse as well. Just OK.” -- RHP Sonny Gray, who gave up six runs on seven hits and lasted only five innings Tuesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--CF Coco Crisp (neck strain) left the Aug. 29 game. He did not play Aug. 30-Sept. 1. He took some right-handed swings during batting practice Sept. 1. He received trigger-point injections in his neck Sept. 2, intended to loosen his muscles and relieve pain.

--C John Jaso (concussion symptoms) went on the seven-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 24. He battled concussion symptoms since Aug. 8, when he took a hard foul ball off his mask. Jaso ran, shagged balls, played catch and hit in the cage Sept. 1. Jaso took batting practice on the field Sept. 2 for the first time since going on the DL and said he expects to be ready to play soon.

--LHP Sean Doolittle (strained right intercostal muscle) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 24. He played catch Sept. 2 for the first time since going on the DL.

--1B Kyle Blanks (torn left calf, left Achilles tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 23, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 24. Initially out due to the calf ailment, Blanks began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Sacramento on Aug. 9. He experienced a setback Aug. 20 when he developed left Achilles tendinitis, and he was shut down. There is no timetable for his return.

--2B Nick Punto (strained right hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 3. As of Aug. 28, Punto was taking batting practice and fielding ground balls but was not yet running at full speed.

--RHP A.J. Griffin (right flexor tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 4. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 30.

--RHP Jarrod Parker (torn right ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 60-day disabled list March 20. He had a second Tommy John surgery March 24, and he will miss the entire season. He resumed playing catch Aug. 4.

ROTATION:

LHP Jon Lester

RHP Sonny Gray

LHP Scott Kazmir

RHP Jeff Samardzija

RHP Jason Hammel

BULLPEN:

LHP Eric O‘Flaherty (closer)

RHP Ryan Cook

RHP Luke Gregerson

RHP Dan Otero

LHP Fernando Abad

RHP Jesse Chavez

RHP Evan Scribner

LHP Drew Pomeranz

RHP Fernando Rodriguez

CATCHERS:

Derek Norris

Geovany Soto

Bryan Anderson

INFIELDERS:

1B Nate Freiman

2B Alberto Callaspo

SS Jed Lowrie

3B Josh Donaldson

DH Adam Dunn

1B Stephen Vogt

INF Eric Sogard

INF Andy Parrino

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Brandon Moss

CF Coco Crisp

RF Josh Reddick

OF Jonny Gomes

OF Sam Fuld

OF Craig Gentry

OF Billy Burns