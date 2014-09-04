Oakland Athletics - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - INSIDE PITCH

OAKLAND, Calif. -- The reeling Oakland Athletics have an off-day Thursday, and it couldn’t come at a better time.

The A’s suffered a painful 2-1 loss Wednesday to the Seattle Mariners, losing the series two games to one and falling for the seventh time in their past nine games. After leading the American League West for most of the season, they’re looking up at the Los Angeles Angels and trying to hold onto the top wild-card spot.

On Wednesday, Mariners right-hander Felix Hernandez outdueled lefty A’s Jon Lester, beating the A’s for the 19th time in his career and improving to 4-0 against them this season. The A’s had a solo home run from designated hitter Adam Dunn in the fourth inning, but the Mariners countered with back-to-back home runs by third baseman Kyle Seager and DH Corey Hart in the seventh.

”We’ve run into a tough stretch of pitchers, but that can’t affect your confidence,“ A’s manager Bob Melvin said. ”We had a pretty good pitcher on the mound today, too. It’s probably going to come down to whether it’s a defensive play or one swing of the bat, and that’s what it was.

“We’ll take the day off and come back out with some enthusiasm and some positive thinking that our offense is going to come around. We’ve seen signs of it a little bit. Adam’s been a nice addition to our lineup. So maybe it’s good to have an off day.”

Lester (13-10) gave up just two runs on seven hits over eight innings but lost his third straight decision over his past four starts.

“Two mistakes, two solo homers,” Lester said. “Nothing else really to talk about as far as the game went for me.”

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 79-60

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Astros (LHP Brett Oberholtzer, 4-10, 4.39 ERA) at Athletics (RHP Jeff Samardzija, 4-4, 3.57 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Jon Lester (13-10) gave up just two runs on seven hits over eight innings but took the loss Wednesday when the A’s fell 2-1 to the Seattle Mariners and right-hander Felix Hernandez. Lester fell to 0-3 over his past four starts. He won his first three outings for Oakland after being traded by Boston to the A’s on July 31. Lester took a 1-0 lead into the seventh inning but gave up back-to-back home runs to 3B Kyle Seager and DH Corey Hart.

--DH Adam Dunn hit a solo home run off RHP Felix Hernandez in the fourth inning of Oakland’s 2-1 loss Wednesday to the Mariners. Dunn homered Monday against Seattle in his first at-bat with the A‘s, one day after being traded by the White Sox to Oakland. He has three career blasts off Hernandez. Dunn’s home run Wednesday was his 22nd of the season and the 462nd of his career, tying him with former A’s outfielder Jose Canseco for 34th on baseball’s all-time list. Dunn hit a towering blast off Hernandez that stayed just inside the right field foul pole with one out in the fourth, giving the A’s a 1-0 lead.

--1B Stephen Vogt left Wednesday’s game against Seattle after the sixth inning with a sprained left ankle. Vogt, who was injured while sliding during the A’s 2-1 loss to Seattle, is day-to-day and said he might miss the A’s next game on Friday when they open a three-game series against Houston.

--CF Coco Crisp (neck strain) missed his fifth straight game Wednesday, but A’s manager Bob Melvin said he’s hopeful that Crisp will return to the lineup Friday against Houston after Oakland’s off-day Thursday. Crisp received trigger-point injections Tuesday intended to loosen his muscles and relieve pain. “He felt pretty good yesterday,” Melvin said before his team’s 2-1 loss to Seattle. “We didn’t have him do anything yesterday based on the shots. So if he feels that much better today and with the off day tomorrow, hopefully we have a chance on Friday.”

--LHP Sean Doolittle (strained right intercostal muscle) played long toss Wednesday as he continued to make solid progress in his recovery. “Felt great,” A’s manager Bob Melvin said of Doolittle, who has 20 saves this season. “Tomorrow he’ll be off, and we’ll see where we are with him on Friday. But encouraging to see that he feels as good as he does.” Doolittle played catch Tuesday for the first time since going on the DL on Aug. 24. He’s eligible to be activated Monday.

--INF Nick Punto (strained right hamstring), who has been on the disabled list since Aug. 3, had a cortisone injection earlier this week in hopes of speeding his recover. “He was a little bit sore yesterday because of the shot, but hopefully after the day off tomorrow he can run full out, and that’s the last issue with him,” A’s manager Bob Melvin said before his team’s 2-1 loss to Seattle on Wednesday.

--C John Jaso (concussion symptoms) said his first on-field batting practice Tuesday since going on the seven-day disabled list went “pretty good” and that he felt close to fully healthy with just a bit of lingering fuzziness. “It was a little bit there, but from where it was before, it’s huge improvement,” Jaso said Wednesday before Oakland 2-1 loss against the Mariners. “If I was like, say, 60 percent before, I was more like 90 to 95 percent healthy right now.” Jaso said he expects to be used exclusively as a designated hitter and pinch hitter when he returns. The A’s have three other healthy catchers on the roster. Jaso has been battling concussion symptoms since taking a hard foul ball off his mask on Aug. 8. He went on the DL, retroactive to Aug. 24. Jaso said he planned to talk to the concussion specialist from Pittsburgh he has been seeing since suffering a season-ending concussion last year in July. “I’ve got to talk to the doctor and see what he says, get a professional’s opinion on it. He probably just wants to see the progression and what time it took to make that progression.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It came as advertised. Basically three swings of the bat, and they got two of them.” -- A’s manager Bob Melvin said of the pitching duel between Jon Lester and Felix Hernandez on Wednesday.

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--INF/OF Stephen Vogt (sprained left ankle) left the Sept. 3 game. He is day-to-day.

--CF Coco Crisp (neck strain) left the Aug. 29 game. He did not play Aug. 30-Sept. 3. He took some right-handed swings during batting practice Sept. 1. He received trigger-point injections in his neck Sept. 2, intended to loosen his muscles and relieve pain.

--C John Jaso (concussion symptoms) went on the seven-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 24. He battled concussion symptoms since Aug. 8, when he took a hard foul ball off his mask. Jaso ran, shagged balls, played catch and hit in the cage Sept. 1. Jaso took batting practice on the field Sept. 2 for the first time since going on the DL and said he expected to be ready to play soon.

--LHP Sean Doolittle (strained right intercostal muscle) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 24. He played catch Sept. 2 for the first time since going on the DL. He played long toss Sept. 3.

--1B Kyle Blanks (torn left calf, left Achilles tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 23, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 24. Initially out due to the calf ailment, Blanks began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Sacramento on Aug. 9. He experienced a setback Aug. 20 when he developed left Achilles tendinitis, and he was shut down. There is no timetable for his return.

--2B Nick Punto (strained right hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 3. As of Aug. 28, Punto was taking batting practice and fielding ground balls but was not yet running at full speed. He had a cortisone injection the week of Sept. 1.

--RHP A.J. Griffin (right flexor tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 4. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 30.

--RHP Jarrod Parker (torn right ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 60-day disabled list March 20. He had a second Tommy John surgery March 24, and he will miss the entire season. He resumed playing catch Aug. 4.

ROTATION:

LHP Jon Lester

RHP Sonny Gray

LHP Scott Kazmir

RHP Jeff Samardzija

RHP Jason Hammel

BULLPEN:

LHP Eric O‘Flaherty (closer)

RHP Ryan Cook

RHP Luke Gregerson

RHP Dan Otero

LHP Fernando Abad

RHP Jesse Chavez

RHP Evan Scribner

LHP Drew Pomeranz

RHP Fernando Rodriguez

CATCHERS:

Derek Norris

Geovany Soto

Bryan Anderson

INFIELDERS:

1B Stephen Vogt

2B Alberto Callaspo

SS Jed Lowrie

3B Josh Donaldson

DH Adam Dunn

INF Eric Sogard

INF Nate Freiman

INF Andy Parrino

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Brandon Moss

CF Coco Crisp

RF Josh Reddick

OF Jonny Gomes

OF Sam Fuld

OF Craig Gentry

OF Billy Burns