Oakland Athletics - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - INSIDE PITCH

OAKLAND, Calif. -- When the Oakland A’s made a trade Sunday with the Chicago White Sox for designated hitter Adam Dunn, manager Bob Melvin said he planned to use the left-handed hitting Dunn exclusively against right-handers.

So much for that plan.

Dunn hit a home run in each of the two games he started during a three-game series against Seattle, and he was in the starting lineup Friday night against Houston and left-hander Brett Oberholtzer as Melvin tried to spark his struggling offense.

“He’s playing with a lot of confidence right now,” Melvin said of Dunn before the A’s 4-3 loss to Houston. “Swinging the bat well. He does have a home run off (Oberholtzer). So we’ll get him in the lineup and see where we go with it.”

Dunn went 1-for-3 Friday with an RBI single in a three-run third inning. He was also hit by a pitch.

Dunn said he wasn’t surprised to see his name in the lineup, despite the A’s heavy reliance on platoons and matchups.

”I told (Melvin) he doesn’t need to tell me if I‘m playing or not playing,“ Dunn said before the game. ”I‘m going to be here every day, expecting that I‘m playing, and I’ll adjust accordingly.

“This team is so matchup oriented. Whatever’s best. Whatever’s going to give us the best chance. I know it sounds boring, but that’s the key.”

Going into Friday night’s game, Dunn was a career .218 hitter with 118 home runs in 2,020 at-bats against lefties. He was hitting .246 with 344 home runs in 4,085 at bats vs. righties.

In four games with the A‘s, Dunn is batting .455 (5-for-11) with five RBIs and two homers.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 79-61

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT: Astros (RHP Scott Feldman, 8-10, 4.09 ERA) at Athletics (LHP Scott Kazmir, 14-7, 3.39 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Jeff Samardzija (4-5) allowed four runs on six hits over seven innings Friday night in a 4-3 loss to Houston. Samardzija struck out nine and walked none, but he gave up a two-run homer to Astros DH Chris Carter in the sixth inning and a solo homer to 1B Jon Singleton in the third. Carter homered on a 97-mph fastball with a 3-2 count. “We’d thrown some fastballs by him earlier, and I thought it was a good choice. He just put good wood on it and hit it out,” he said. Samardzija has struck out a total of 28 batters in his past three games, fanning at least nine each time.

--3B Josh Donaldson went 0-for-3 Friday night in a 4-3 loss to Houston and is hitless in his past 12 at-bats. He’s gone 1-for-16 over the first four games of the A’s six-game homestand after hitting safely in all seven games on the road.

--CF Coco Crisp (neck strain) returned to the lineup Friday night against Houston after missing five games and went 1-for-5 with his 17th stolen base of the season and two strikeouts in a 4-3 loss. Crisp, who has been dealing with a sore neck for much of the season, aggravated the injury Aug. 29 against the Angels when he slammed hard into the center-field fence while trying to make a catch. “He hasn’t been 100 percent since he’s had these issues,” A’s manager Bob Melvin said. “It’s something we have to deal with and have to monitor, but he’s good enough to be in the lineup tonight.”

--C John Jaso (concussion symptoms) ran the bases Friday for the first time since going on the seven-day disabled list, retroactive to Aug.24. If Jaso responds well to that physical test, then there’s a chance he could be activated from the DL this week and be available as a pinch hitter and designated hitter.

--LHP Sean Doolittle (strained right intercostal muscle) played catch again before Friday night’s 4-3 loss to Houston and will pitch off flat ground Saturday. If all goes well Saturday, then the next step for Doolittle would be a bullpen session. A’s manager Bob Melvin said his closer would have to throw at least one bullpen session and “probably two” before being activated from the disabled list. He’s eligible to be activated Sept. 8.

--INF/C Stephen Vogt (sprained left ankle) will miss the entire three-game series against Houston and possibly longer. Vogt was hurt Wednesday while sliding against Seattle. “It’s a sprain, so you won’t see him doing any baseball activity this series,” A’s manager Bob Melvin said before Friday night’s 4-3 loss to the Astros. Vogt has been battling plantar fasciitis in his right foot that has prevented him from catching. Now he’s dealing with injuries to both feet.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We’re out here playing our butts off. We understand what’s at stake and where we’re at and how things are going. We’re trying to find that happy zone of not trying to press too hard and have fun, but also understanding that we need to do things a little differently.” - A’s pitcher Jeff Samardzija after Oakland lost its third straight game Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--1B Stephen Vogt (sprained left ankle) left the Sept. 3 game. He missed the Sept. 5 game and is expected to miss two more games.

--CF Coco Crisp (neck strain) left the Aug. 29 game. He did not play Aug. 30-Sept. 3. He took some right-handed swings during batting practice Sept. 1. He received trigger-point injections in his neck Sept. 2, intended to loosen his muscles and relieve pain. He returned to the lineup Sept. 5.

--C John Jaso (concussion symptoms) went on the seven-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 24. He battled concussion symptoms since Aug. 8, when he took a hard foul ball off his mask. Jaso ran, shagged balls, played catch and hit in the cage Sept. 1. Jaso took batting practice on the field Sept. 2 for the first time since going on the DL. He ran the bases for the first time Sept. 5 and expects to play soon.

--LHP Sean Doolittle (strained right intercostal muscle) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 24. He played catch Sept. 2 for the first time since going on the DL. He played long toss Sept. 3 and catch on Sept. 5. He will pitch off flat ground Sept. 6.

--1B Kyle Blanks (torn left calf, left Achilles tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 23, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 24. Initially out due to the calf ailment, Blanks began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Sacramento on Aug. 9. He experienced a setback Aug. 20 when he developed left Achilles tendinitis, and he was shut down. There is no timetable for his return.

--2B Nick Punto (strained right hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 3. As of Aug. 28, Punto was taking batting practice and fielding ground balls and is expected to start running at full speed Sept. 6. He had a cortisone injection in early September.

--RHP A.J. Griffin (right flexor tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 4. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 30.

--RHP Jarrod Parker (torn right ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 60-day disabled list March 20. He had a second Tommy John surgery March 24, and he will miss the entire season. He resumed playing catch Aug. 4.

ROTATION:

LHP Jon Lester

RHP Sonny Gray

LHP Scott Kazmir

RHP Jeff Samardzija

RHP Jason Hammel

BULLPEN:

LHP Eric O‘Flaherty (closer)

RHP Ryan Cook

RHP Luke Gregerson

RHP Dan Otero

LHP Fernando Abad

RHP Jesse Chavez

RHP Evan Scribner

LHP Drew Pomeranz

RHP Fernando Rodriguez

CATCHERS:

Derek Norris

Geovany Soto

Bryan Anderson

INFIELDERS:

1B Stephen Vogt

2B Alberto Callaspo

SS Jed Lowrie

3B Josh Donaldson

DH Adam Dunn

INF Eric Sogard

INF Nate Freiman

INF Andy Parrino

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Brandon Moss

CF Coco Crisp

RF Josh Reddick

OF Jonny Gomes

OF Sam Fuld

OF Craig Gentry

OF Billy Burns