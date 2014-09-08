Oakland Athletics - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - INSIDE PITCH

OAKLAND, Calif. -- Right-handed reliever Ryan Cook and left-hander Fernando Abad combined for a ninth-inning bullpen meltdown Sunday in a painful 4-3 loss to the Houston Astros.

With closer Sean Doolittle still on the disabled list and lefty Eric O‘Flaherty out with a tight back, A’s manager Bob Melvin called on Cook to protect a 3-2 lead in ninth and close the game.

It didn’t take long to see that Cook was out of sync. He walked Astros third baseman Marwin Gonzalez on four pitches. Then with one out, he issued back-to-back walks to pinch hitter Marc Krauss and left fielder Robbie Grossman, loading the bases.

“I struggled as much as I could to make pitches,” Cook said. “I just couldn’t do it. There’s no excuse. I have to be able to make pitches, and I couldn’t do it. It’s as simple as that.”

Abad took over, and Astros right fielder Jake Marisnick hammered his first pitch to deep right field for a sacrifice fly. At that point, A’s manager Bob Melvin opted to have Abad intentionally walk second baseman Jose Altuve, who is batting a major league best .340., and load the bases. But Abad fell behind 3-0 and walked Astros center fielder Dexter Fowler on five pitches, forcing home pinch runner L.J. Hoes from third with the go-ahead run.

“I know it didn’t work out, but he’s been killing us, and against left-handers his numbers are unreal,” A’s manager Bob Melvin said of walking Altuve. “I couldn’t let him get a hit to hurt us.”

The A’s (80-62) fell a season-high seven games behind the first-place Los Angeles Angels in the American League West. They finished their six-game homestand 2-4, losing two of three to Seattle and Houston. Now they’ll begin a nine-game road trip Monday night with the opener of a four-game series against the Chicago White Sox.

“This hurts right now,” said A’s right-hander Jason Hammel, who gave up two runs over 6 2/3 innings but didn’t figure in the decision. “We’ll lick our wounds and come back. You can’t get caught up looking at the scoreboard or you’ll lose focus on what you need to do.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 80-62

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Athletics (RHP Sonny Gray, 13-8, 3.25 ERA) at White Sox (RHP Hector Noesi, 8-8, 4.28 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Jason Hammel allowed just two runs on five hits over 6 2/3 innings Sunday but got a no-decision in Oakland’s 4-3 loss to Houston. Hammel blanked the Astros until giving up two runs in the seventh. Astros DH Chris Carter launched a leadoff double high off the right-center-field wall, just missing his 37th home run of the season. C Jason Castro walked, and both runners advanced on a sacrifice bunt. Then 1B Jon Singleton grounded out to second, driving in Carter, and SS Gregorio Petit lined an RBI single to center. “I ran out of gas in the seventh for some reason,” Hammel said. “I left the ball up and Carter found a way to do it again when he hit that double. This one hurts. I just needed to get outs. I made a couple of mistakes and it ended up hurting us.”

--SS Jed Lowrie went 3-for-4 Sunday in a 4-3 loss to Houston and continued hitting well against his former team. In his past 16 games against Houston, Lowrie is batting .369 with 10 runs and nine RBIs.

--1B Nate Freiman hit his fifth home run of the season Sunday, a two-run shot off LHP Dallas Keuchel in the seventh inning of a 4-3 loss to Houston. Freiman is 7-for-15 (.467) with two home runs against Keuchel in his career.

--C John Jaso (concussion symptoms) could be activated from the seven-day disabled list as soon as Monday when the A’s open a seven-game road trip in Chicago against the White Sox, manager Bob Melvin said before Sunday’s 4-3 loss against Houston. When he is activated, the left-handed hitting Jaso’s initial role will be as a pinch hitter. Adam Dunn, another left-handed hitter, is now entrenched as the A’s DH against right-handed pitchers. Jaso suffered a concussion Aug. 8 when he took a hard foul ball off his catcher’s mask. “We’ll take it slow with him,” Melvin said. “Just a hitting role for him to start.”

--LHP Sean Doolittle (strained right intercostal muscle) will travel with the team to Chicago and throw his first bullpen session Monday since going on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 24. The A’s closer threw 20 pitches off flat ground Saturday and played catch Sunday. “He feels good today,” A’s manager Bob Melvin said before the A’s 4-3 loss to Houston. According to Melvin, Doolittle needs to throw at least one bullpen session and probably two before being activated.

--1B Stephen Vogt (sprained left ankle) missed his third straight game Sunday against Houston and remained in a walking boot. He won’t travel with the team to Chicago but could join them in Seattle on Friday, A’s manager Bob Melvin said before his team’s 4-3 loss against Houston.

--INF Andy Parrino started at second base for the third time this season Sunday, replacing Alberto Callaspo, who is 0-for-11 in his career against Astros RHP Dallas Keuchel. Parrino went 1-for-3 and scored a run in Oakland’s 4-3 loss. He’s batting .159 for the season in 19 games.

--C Geovany Soto isn’t officially RHP Jason Hammel’s personal catcher, but he caught Hammel’s third straight start Sunday against Houston. The A’s acquired Soto in a trade with the Chicago White Sox on Aug. 24. He made his first start for the A’s on Aug. 26 against Houston with Hammel on the mound, and they established instant chemistry. Hammel allowed one run on three hits over seven innings in that game against the Astros. In his next start, with Soto behind the plate, Hammel allowed one run on three hits over eight innings against Seattle. “Since Soto has been catching him, he’s pitched well, so we want to try to continue that,” A’s manager Bob Melvin said before Sunday’s game. “Its’ not something we’re locked into.” No. 1 catcher Derek Norris served as the A’s designated hitter Sunday. Hammel gave up just two runs on five hits over 6 2/3 innings Sunday and got a no decision in a 4-3 loss to Houston.

--LHP Eric O‘Flaherty (tight back) was not available to pitch in the three-game series against Houston and might miss “a couple more” games, A’s manager Bob Melvin said after Oakland’s 4-3 loss Sunday against Houston. O‘Flaherty had been filling in for injured closer Sean Doolittle. But in the bottom of the ninth inning Sunday and the A’s leading 3-2, right-hander Ryan Cook entered the game. Cook walked three of the four batters he faced and took the loss as the Astros rallied to scored twice.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “This hurts right now. We’ll lick our wounds and come back. You can’t get caught up looking at the scoreboard or you’ll lose focus on what you need to do.” -- A’s RHP Jason Hammel, who gave up two runs on five hits over 6 2/3 innings in a loss to Houston on Sunday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Eric O‘Flaherty (tight back) missed the Sept. 5-7 games. He is day-to-day.

--C John Jaso (concussion symptoms) went on the seven-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 24. He battled concussion symptoms since Aug. 8, when he took a hard foul ball off his mask. Jaso ran, shagged balls, played catch and hit in the cage Sept. 1. Jaso took batting practice on the field Sept. 2 for the first time since going on the DL and ran the bases for the first time Sept. 5 and began catching pitchers in bullpen sessions Sept. 6. He could be activated as soon as Sept. 8.

--LHP Sean Doolittle (strained right intercostal muscle) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 24. He played catch Sept. 2 for the first time since going on the DL. He pitched off flat ground Sept. 6 and will throw a bullpen session Sept. 8.

--1B Stephen Vogt (sprained left ankle) left the Sept. 3 game. He missed the Sept. 5-7 games. He was still in a walking boot as of Sept. 7.

--CF Coco Crisp (neck strain) left the Aug. 29 game. He did not play Aug. 30-Sept. 3. He took some right-handed swings during batting practice Sept. 1. He received trigger-point injections in his neck Sept. 2, intended to loosen his muscles and relieve pain. He returned to the lineup Sept. 5.

--1B Kyle Blanks (torn left calf, left Achilles tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 23, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 24. Initially out due to the calf ailment, Blanks began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Sacramento on Aug. 9. He experienced a setback Aug. 20 when he developed left Achilles tendinitis, and he was shut down. There is no timetable for his return.

--2B Nick Punto (strained right hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 3. As of Aug. 28, Punto was taking batting practice and fielding ground balls and is expected to start running at full speed Sept. 6. He had a cortisone injection in early September.

--RHP A.J. Griffin (right flexor tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 4. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 30.

--RHP Jarrod Parker (torn right ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 60-day disabled list March 20. He had a second Tommy John surgery March 24, and he will miss the entire season. He resumed playing catch Aug. 4.

ROTATION:

LHP Jon Lester

RHP Sonny Gray

LHP Scott Kazmir

RHP Jeff Samardzija

RHP Jason Hammel

BULLPEN:

LHP Eric O‘Flaherty (closer)

RHP Ryan Cook

RHP Luke Gregerson

RHP Dan Otero

LHP Fernando Abad

RHP Jesse Chavez

RHP Evan Scribner

LHP Drew Pomeranz

RHP Fernando Rodriguez

CATCHERS:

Derek Norris

Geovany Soto

Bryan Anderson

INFIELDERS:

1B Stephen Vogt

2B Alberto Callaspo

SS Jed Lowrie

3B Josh Donaldson

DH Adam Dunn

INF Eric Sogard

INF Nate Freiman

INF Andy Parrino

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Brandon Moss

CF Coco Crisp

RF Josh Reddick

OF Jonny Gomes

OF Sam Fuld

OF Craig Gentry

OF Billy Burns