Oakland Athletics - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - INSIDE PITCH

CHICAGO -- Adam Dunn took one more trip into the Chicago White Sox’s training room upon his arrival at U.S. Cellular Field on Monday as a member of the Oakland Athletics.

His detour into his former stomping grounds, on his way to the visiting clubhouse, wasn’t for nostalgic reasons. It was because of something former White Sox teammates Chris Sale and John Danks left for him in there -- a customized burnt orange golf cart with the University of Texas logo on the side.

“I got asked to go to the training room,” said Dunn, who was traded to Oakland on Aug. 31, just eight days prior. “It was a ‘You need to go to the training room,’ kind of deal, so I did it and they had it in there. It was cool. It was special.”

Dunn, 34, wishes the same could be said for the four seasons he spent with the White Sox. Dunn struggled mightily in his first season in Chicago, after signing a large contract as a free agent, and never turned it around fully.

As a result, he became a giant lightning rod for fans whenever he struck out, which happened quite a bit.

“I get it,” Dunn said of his rocky relationship with White Sox fans. “I get it. I had a fantasy team not do very well this week and I wasn’t happy with those guys either. But I get it. Obviously it makes it harder, but it comes with the territory. Hopefully we can make them boo again (this week).”

Dunn, who hit .220 with 20 home runs and 54 RBIs in 106 games with the Sox this season, came into Monday’s game with a .315 average, two homers and five RBIs in the first six games with Oakland following the trade.

The A’s are leading for the top wild-card spot in the American League and Dunn sees the change as a clean slate on what had become a stagnant season. He now has a chance to play in the postseason for the first time in his career.

“It’s different because you knew going into the season kind of what the front office, what their plan was,” Dunn said of the White Sox, who are in a rebuilding phase. “You kind of had that set in your mind. Now you come over here, it’s different. Now it’s to get to the postseason and win a ring. It’s kind of two different thought processes from there and here now.”

Dunn was Oakland’s designated hitter and hit fourth Monday in a 5-4 loss in 12 innings to start a four-game series against the White Sox. He went 1-for-5 and struck out twice.

Upon his departure a week ago, Dunn said this would probably be his final season. Asked if he still felt that way, just a week later, Dunn wasn’t quite as definitive.

“Now that I‘m in it, I haven’t even given it any more thought,” Dunn said. “I have enough to think about now. That’s the farthest thing from my mind right now. Luckily I don’t have to make that decision now and we’ll worry about that at the end of the year.”

Until then, he’ll focus on helping the A’s while continuing to get used to his new look. Asked if he still double takes when he looks in the mirror while wearing Oakland’s uniform, Dunn smirked.

“Yeah, I do,” he said. “But again, I didn’t realize I would look this good in green, so it’s an easy transition.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 80-63

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Athletics (LHP Jon Lester, 13-10, 2.54 ERA) at White Sox (LHP John Danks, 9-10, 5.12 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Jon Lester will be vying to get back into the win column Tuesday when he starts the second game of a four-game series for the Athletics at the Chicago White Sox. Lester has an 0-3 record with a 2.67 ERA and .226 opponents’ batting average in his past four starts. He’s received just four runs of support in those outings and the defenders have committed five errors.

--1B/DH Adam Dunn returned to the south side of Chicago for the first time since being traded to Oakland a week ago by the Chicago White Sox. Dunn, hitting fourth as the designated hitter, went 1-for-5 with two strikeouts in the A’s 5-4 loss in 12 innings to start a four-game series. After hitting .220 with 20 home runs and 54 RBIs in 106 games for Chicago, Dunn is now hitting .286 with two homers and five RBIs in seven games for Oakland.

--LHP Sean Doolittle threw a 20-pitch bullpen session Monday in Chicago. He reported no soreness from the right intercostal muscle strain that landed him on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 24, and the hope is that he’ll be activated toward the end of the week. The next step in Doolittle’s recovery process will likely be another bullpen session Wednesday, in which he might face some hitters.

--LHP Eric O‘Flaherty tested his back by throwing prior to a game against the Chicago White Sox on Monday, reporting no pain from back tightness that kept him out of action for three games over the previous weekend. He then pitched the ninth inning in Oakland’s 5-4 loss in 12 innings and blew a save opportunity by allowing a two-out homer to catcher Tyler Flowers on a 2-2 count.

--2B Nick Punto isn’t up to running full speed yet, but he’s on the road trip with the A’s and continues to do baseball-related activities in his rehab efforts for a strained right hamstring. “Once he’s cleared to run full out, then we’ll activate him,” Oakland manager Bob Melvin said Monday, prior to a 5-4 loss in 12 innings to start a four-game series at the Chicago White Sox. “But we’re not there (yet).”

--C John Jaso has a visit scheduled with concussion specialist Dr. Mickey Collins in Pittsburgh on Wednesday. If that check-up goes well, Jaso will likely be activated from the 15-day disabled list. Manager Bob Melvin said Jaso will likely stick to designated hitter or pinch-hitting duties once he returns. Melvin didn’t rule out Jaso catching again this season, but didn’t sound optimistic about it. That decision will likely be determined based off the visit with Collins.

QUOTE TO NOTE: ”“It’s tough to lose games like that. There’s a sense of urgency every game. We have 19 games left.” - A’s manager Bob Melvin, after his team blew a one-run lead with two outs in the ninth, eventually losing 5-4 in 12 innings against the White Sox.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Eric O‘Flaherty (tight back) missed the Sept. 5-7 games. . He threw off a mound prior to a game Sept. 8 and pitched in the Sept. 8 game.

--C John Jaso (concussion symptoms) went on the seven-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 24. He battled concussion symptoms since Aug. 8, when he took a hard foul ball off his mask. Jaso ran, shagged balls, played catch and hit in the cage Sept. 1. Jaso took batting practice on the field Sept. 2 for the first time since going on the DL and ran the bases for the first time Sept. 5 and began catching pitchers in bullpen sessions Sept. 6. He was not activated Sept. 8 and will visit to see a concussion specialist in Pittsburgh on Sept. 10. If that visit goes well, Jaso could be cleared to come off the 15-day disabled list.

--LHP Sean Doolittle (strained right intercostal muscle) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 24. He played catch Sept. 2 for the first time since going on the DL. He pitched off flat ground Sept. 6 and threw a 20-pitch bullpen session Sept. 8, reporting no pain. Doolittle could come off the DL later in the week of Sept. 7-13.

--1B Stephen Vogt (sprained left ankle) left the Sept. 3 game. He missed the Sept. 5-7 games. He was still in a walking boot as of Sept. 7.

--1B Kyle Blanks (torn left calf, left Achilles tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 23, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 24. Initially out due to the calf ailment, Blanks began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Sacramento on Aug. 9. He experienced a setback Aug. 20 when he developed left Achilles tendinitis, and he was shut down. There is no timetable for his return.

--2B Nick Punto (strained right hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 3. As of Aug. 28, Punto was taking batting practice and fielding ground balls and is expected to start running at full speed Sept. 6. He had a cortisone injection in early September. He still was not running full speed Sept. 8, but when he can run at full speed he will be activated.

--RHP A.J. Griffin (right flexor tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 4. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 30.

--RHP Jarrod Parker (torn right ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 60-day disabled list March 20. He had a second Tommy John surgery March 24, and he will miss the entire season. He resumed playing catch Aug. 4.

ROTATION:

LHP Jon Lester

RHP Sonny Gray

LHP Scott Kazmir

RHP Jeff Samardzija

RHP Jason Hammel

BULLPEN:

LHP Eric O‘Flaherty (closer)

RHP Ryan Cook

RHP Luke Gregerson

RHP Dan Otero

LHP Fernando Abad

RHP Jesse Chavez

RHP Evan Scribner

LHP Drew Pomeranz

RHP Fernando Rodriguez

CATCHERS:

Derek Norris

Geovany Soto

Bryan Anderson

INFIELDERS:

1B Stephen Vogt

2B Alberto Callaspo

SS Jed Lowrie

3B Josh Donaldson

DH Adam Dunn

INF Eric Sogard

INF Nate Freiman

INF Andy Parrino

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Brandon Moss

CF Coco Crisp

RF Josh Reddick

OF Jonny Gomes

OF Sam Fuld

OF Craig Gentry

OF Billy Burns