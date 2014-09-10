Oakland Athletics - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - INSIDE PITCH

CHICAGO -- It was a legitimate question and it put Oakland Athletics manager Bob Melvin in a precarious spot Tuesday evening at U.S. Cellular Field.

Melvin was asked how much his struggling team misses the offensive contributions of former outfielder Yoenis Cespedes, who was traded to the Boston Red Sox at the trade deadline in a deal that netted the A’s left-handed ace John Lester.

He did his best to tap dance around it.

“Well, look, in our organization from year-to-year, we have a lot of turnover,” he said. “That’s the case, for the most part, here all the time. Now, the balance was, ‘Do we have enough offense and do we need more pitching?’ And that’s what we came to terms with, is that when you get a Jon Lester, you get a Jon Lester and then we try to mix and match and pick up the pieces where (Cespedes) was. That was the thinking of the move.”

That line of thought appeared to be backfiring until the A’s put up 11 runs on 18 hits Tuesday night in a 11-2 victory against the Chicago White Sox -- a win that finally made them look like a playoff-bound team again.

Prior to the game, which Lester dominated to earn the win, Oakland had gone 14-22 since the trade. The A’s had also struggled mightily at the plate, hitting just .224 as a team and averaging only 3.6 runs per game -- down from an average of 5.1 a game in the season’s first 82 contests.

They’d also posted a team on-base percentage of only .298 in that timeframe and their slugging percentage was just.342 for a paltry .640 on-base-plus-slugging percentage.

The numbers were even uglier when the scope narrowed to their previous 10 games.

Oakland was hitting .210 with 27 runs scored and the A’s had been limited to one-or-fewer runs four times. Subsequently, they plummeted from the top of the American League West into a close battle to secure one of the AL’s two wild cards.

Still, the flip side is that Melvin gets to write Lester’s name into the lineup every five days.

“I like having him on our club more than facing him, put it that way,” the A’s manager said. “He pitched a game against us this year, earlier in the season, when he was basically unhittable. So, to have that kind of guy that takes the mound, you always feel like you have a great chance to win the game, you feel like he’s going to keep you in the game regardless, and he’s done that for us.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 81-63

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Athletics (RHP Jeff Samardzija, 4-5, 3.70 ERA) at White Sox (RHP Chris Bassitt, 0-1, 7.36 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Jeff Samardzija (4-5, 3.70 ERA) will face the Chicago White Sox for the second time this season and seventh time in his career (three starts), but hasn’t faced them since he fronted the Chicago Cubs’ rotation. Samardzija, who is from nearby Valparaiso, Ind., took a no-decision in his lone start against the White Sox this season, which the Cubs lost 3-1 in 12 innings. The hard throwing right-hander will be looking to get back on track after going 1-4 with a 4.64 ERA in his past five starts, including a 4-3 loss against the Houston Astros in his most recent outing.

--INF Nick Punto still isn’t completely recovered from a right hamstring strain, but the Athletics have a need for infield depth. That’s the main reason he was activated from the 15-day disabled list Tuesday. Punto, who first went on the DL Aug. 3 because of the issue, isn’t able to run 100 percent but could play an infield spot. Oakland manager Bob Melvin ran out of infielders on his bench Monday in a 12-inning game, which sped up Punto’s return.

--LHP Jon Lester showed Tuesday night why the Athletics sent OF Yoenis Cespedes to the Boston Red Sox at the trade deadline in order to get him. Lester went eight strong innings and earned the win in a 11-2 victory at the Chicago White Sox. He struck out eight and picked up his first win since Aug. 12 at the Kansas City Royals, a span of five starts. “Since he’s been here, that’s the best life he’s had on his fastball to me,” A’s manager Bob Melvin said. “It was consistently 93 mph, the cutter, at times, was 90. Maybe it’s just the angle (from the dugout). You’re so close here. But it really looked like he had great life, great carry on the ball and mixed in a nice curveball to keep them honest.”

--INF Alberto Callaspo got the start at second base Tuesday in the Athletics’ 11-2 win at the Chicago White Sox, going 1-for-4 with a double. Despite recent struggles at the plate, Callaspo came into the game with pristine numbers against Chicago LHP John Danks. Callaspo went into the game 5-of-9 (.556) off Danks in his career with three RBIs.

--3B Josh Donaldson had just three hits in his previous 29 at-bats (.103) before going 5-for-6 with four RBIs in the Athletics’ 11-2 win on Tuesday against the Chicago White Sox. He struck out four times Monday in a 5-4 loss in 12 innings, which was the second time he’d done that in the major leagues and second time this season. A day later he set a new career high with five hits in a game. “I think baseball’s a stupid game,” he said. “It’s just one of those things. Last night I didn’t even come close to touching anything, four punches, and then tonight I was able to get probably the most hits in my career in a game.”

--1B Stephen Vogt isn’t back to running yet after spraining his ankle Sept. 3 in the seventh inning of a game a week ago. Athletics manager Bob Melvin said Vogt played some light catch prior to a 11-2 A’s win Tuesday at the Chicago White Sox, but didn’t step into his throws because of the ankle. There is no timetable set for his return to the lineup.

--LHP Sean Doolittle is scheduled to throw a bullpen session Wednesday in Chicago and could return to the back end of the bullpen depending how it goes. Doolittle went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 24 with a right intercostal strain.

--CF Craig Gentry collided with Chicago White Sox 2B Carlos Sanchez in the fifth inning of Oakland’s 11-2 win Tuesday night and he left the game. Gentry has a concussion and manager Bob Melvin said he expects him to be placed on baseball’s seven-day disabled list for concussion-related injuries.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Obviously, everybody’s goal to start the season is to win the division and go to the playoffs as a No.1 seed, best record, all that stuff. But when it comes down to it, you just need to get in. That’s the main obstacle and we’re going to play the best baseball we can until the end and we’ll see where we’re at. The biggest thing is just find a way to get in, because once you’re in anything can happen.” -- A’s LHP Jon Lester after a win over the White Sox on Tuesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--CF Craig Gentry (concussion) left the game in the fifth inning Sept. 9 after a collision at first base. There is no timetable yet for his return.

--LHP Sean Doolittle (strained right intercostal muscle) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 24. He played catch Sept. 2 for the first time since going on the DL. He pitched off flat ground Sept. 6 and threw a 20-pitch session off flat ground Sept. 8, reporting no pain. Doolittle will throw a bullpen session Sept. 10 and could come off the DL later in the week of Sept. 8-14.

--1B Stephen Vogt (sprained left ankle) left the Sept. 3 game. He did not play Sept. 5-9, but played light catch Sept. 9 without stepping into his throws. No timetable has been set for his return. --LHP Eric O‘Flaherty (tight back) missed the Sept. 5-7 games. He pitched in the Sept. 8 game.

--C John Jaso (concussion symptoms) went on the seven-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 24, and he was transferred to the 15-day DL on Sept. 8. He battled concussion symptoms since Aug. 8, when he took a hard foul ball off his mask. Jaso ran, shagged balls, played catch and hit in the cage Sept. 1. Jaso took batting practice on the field Sept. 2 for the first time since going on the DL and ran the bases for the first time Sept. 5 and began catching pitchers in bullpen sessions Sept. 6. He will visit a concussion specialist in Pittsburgh on Sept. 10. If that visit goes well, Jaso could be cleared to be activated, though he might only hit the remainder of the season.

--1B Kyle Blanks (torn left calf, left Achilles tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 23, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 24. Initially out due to the calf ailment, Blanks began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Sacramento on Aug. 9. He experienced a setback Aug. 20 when he developed left Achilles tendinitis, and he was shut down. There is no timetable for his return.

--RHP A.J. Griffin (right flexor tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 4. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 30.

--RHP Jarrod Parker (torn right ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 60-day disabled list March 20. He had a second Tommy John surgery March 24, and he will miss the entire season. He resumed playing catch Aug. 4.

ROTATION:

LHP Jon Lester

RHP Sonny Gray

LHP Scott Kazmir

RHP Jeff Samardzija

RHP Jason Hammel

BULLPEN:

LHP Eric O‘Flaherty (closer)

RHP Ryan Cook

RHP Luke Gregerson

RHP Dan Otero

LHP Fernando Abad

RHP Jesse Chavez

RHP Evan Scribner

LHP Drew Pomeranz

RHP Fernando Rodriguez

CATCHERS:

Derek Norris

Geovany Soto

Bryan Anderson

INFIELDERS:

1B Stephen Vogt

2B Alberto Callaspo

SS Jed Lowrie

3B Josh Donaldson

DH Adam Dunn

INF Nick Punto

INF Eric Sogard

INF Nate Freiman

INF Andy Parrino

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Brandon Moss

CF Coco Crisp

RF Josh Reddick

OF Jonny Gomes

OF Sam Fuld

OF Craig Gentry

OF Billy Burns