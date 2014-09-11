Oakland Athletics - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - INSIDE PITCH

CHICAGO -- John Jaso visited a concussion specialist Wednesday in Pittsburgh and the Oakland Athletics’ catcher didn’t get cleared to be activated from the 15-day disabled list.

Instead, Jaso flew back to Chicago and will head back to Oakland while the A’s continue their road trip Friday in Seattle. The new plan is for Jaso to take a few days off and see if some of the lingering side effects dissipate.

The advice came from Dr. Micky Collins, who saw Jaso on Wednesday.

“Dr. Collins wants to get him into a little bit more of a normal routine,” Athletics manager Bob Melvin said Wednesday, prior to a 2-1 loss to the Chicago White Sox. “We’re going to stop baseball activities for a few days. (Dr. Collins) just wasn’t happy in the direction that he was going, so he’s on his way back here now and then we’re going to fly him back to Oakland and he’s not going to do anything baseball-wise for a few days.”

Jaso has been out of action since Aug. 8, when he took a hard foul ball off his catcher’s mask. He’s been experiencing symptoms, on and off, ever since. Jaso was placed on the seven-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 24 and Melvin was hoping to get him back this week, after the visit with Collins.

Jaso had run, shagged fly balls, played catch, hit in the batting cage, taken batting practice on the field and caught pitchers in bullpen sessions all within the past week. Now, he’s out indefinitely.

Melvin said it’s still too soon to start speculating about Jaso missing the rest of the season, but that still might be a possibility.

“On a baseball level (it’s disappointing), but on a personal level I‘m more worried about the person than I am the baseball player,” Melvin said. “That’s how I feel about it.”

Even if he’d been cleared, Melvin said it was likely that Jaso would’ve been limited to hitting situations. Derek Norris is handling the bulk of catching duties for the A‘s, who have four catchers currently on the roster. One of them, Stephen Vogt, is currently sidelined by a sprained ankle -- leaving Geovany Soto and Bryan Anderson to back up Norris.

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 81-63

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Athletics (LHP Scott Kazmir, 14-7, 3.42 ERA) at White Sox (LHP Chris Sale, 11-3, 2.09 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Scott Kazmir (14-7, 3.42 ERA) will look to turn things around when he takes the mound for the Athletics on Thursday afternoon at U.S. Cellular Field to start the finale of a four-game series against the Chicago White Sox. After starting the year 9-2 with a 2.08 ERA, Kazmir is just 5-5 with a 5.22 ERA in his past 13 outings, including 0-2 with a 13.50 ERA and .341 opponents’ batting average in his past three. Kazmir is 3-5 with a 5.89 ERA in 11 career starts against the White Sox, but hasn’t faced them yet this season.

--RHP Jeff Samardzija threw seven scoreless innings, but didn’t earn a win against the Chicago White Sox on Wednesday night because of a late rally against RHP Luke Gregerson in the eighth inning. Samardzija snapped a streak of three straight starts with at least nine strikeouts, but still fanned six, walked two and scattered six hits. Between the Chicago Cubs and Oakland, Samardzija has received two runs of support or less in 18 of his 30 starts.

--C John Jaso visited with specialist Dr. Mickey Collins Wednesday in Pittsburgh to assess his recovery from a concussion that happened Aug. 8 off a hard foul tip that hit his catcher’s mask. The Athletics were hoping Jaso would be cleared to play, at least in a hitting capacity, but Collins recommended more time off. Jaso flew back to Chicago and will head back to Oakland while the team heads to Seattle on Friday for the next leg of its road trip. Jaso, who’s been steadily adding baseball-related activities to his pre-game work the past week, will not do anything baseball related for at least a few days. Manager Bob Melvin said it’s too soon to speculate about Jaso potentially missing the rest of the season, but he’s out indefinitely for now.

--CF Craig Gentry was still showing symptoms Wednesday of the concussion that knocked him out of a game Tuesday night in Chicago. Athletics manager Bob Melvin said Gentry won’t perform any baseball-related activities until he’s asymptomatic. Gentry hasn’t undergone an MRI, but has been checked out by a physician.

--LHP Sean Doolittle, who’s on the 15-day disabled list because of a strained right intercostal muscle, threw a bullpen session Wednesday prior to the Athletics’ 2-1 loss at the Chicago White Sox. He threw off a mound and faced hitters. Manager Bob Melvin said if Doolittle feels good Thursday, there’s a good chance he will be activated Friday in Seattle for the opener of a weekend series against the Seattle Mariners.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Just got to keep grinding. There’s not much else you can do. They’ve put in a lot of work. They’re trying. They’re prepared. At times we’re just a little tight because of the fact that we’re not scoring runs.” -- Oakland manager Bob Melvin after a loss to the White Sox on Wednesday.

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--C John Jaso (concussion symptoms) went on the seven-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 24. He battled concussion symptoms since Aug. 8, when he took a hard foul ball off his mask. Jaso ran, shagged balls, played catch and hit in the cage Sept. 1. Jaso took batting practice on the field Sept. 2, ran the bases Sept. 5 and began catching pitchers in bullpen sessions Sept. 6. He visited a concussion specialist Sept. 10 in Pittsburgh and was not cleared to return. He flew back to Oakland to take a few days off from baseball activities. He is out indefinitely.

--LHP Sean Doolittle (strained right intercostal muscle) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 24. He played catch Sept. 2 for the first time since going on the DL. He pitched off flat ground Sept. 6 and threw a 20-pitch bullpen session Sept. 8, reporting no pain. Doolittle threw a bullpen session Sept. 10 and faced hitters. If he feels good Sept. 11, he could be activated from the DL on Sept. 12.

--CF Craig Gentry (concussion) left the Sept. 9 game in the fifth inning and missed the Sept. 10 game. There is no timetable for his return.

--1B Stephen Vogt (sprained left ankle) left the Sept. 3 game. He did not play Sept. 5-9, but played light catch Sept. 9 without stepping into his throws. No timetable has been set for his return.

--1B Kyle Blanks (torn left calf, left Achilles tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 23, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 24. Initially out due to the calf ailment, Blanks began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Sacramento on Aug. 9. He experienced a setback Aug. 20 when he developed left Achilles tendinitis, and he was shut down. There is no timetable for his return.

--RHP A.J. Griffin (right flexor tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 4. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 30.

--RHP Jarrod Parker (torn right ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 60-day disabled list March 20. He had a second Tommy John surgery March 24, and he will miss the entire season. He resumed playing catch Aug. 4.

ROTATION:

LHP Jon Lester

RHP Sonny Gray

LHP Scott Kazmir

RHP Jeff Samardzija

RHP Jason Hammel

BULLPEN:

LHP Eric O‘Flaherty (closer)

RHP Ryan Cook

RHP Luke Gregerson

RHP Dan Otero

LHP Fernando Abad

RHP Jesse Chavez

RHP Evan Scribner

LHP Drew Pomeranz

RHP Fernando Rodriguez

CATCHERS:

Derek Norris

Geovany Soto

Bryan Anderson

INFIELDERS:

1B Stephen Vogt

2B Alberto Callaspo

SS Jed Lowrie

3B Josh Donaldson

DH Adam Dunn

INF Nick Punto

INF Eric Sogard

INF Nate Freiman

INF Andy Parrino

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Brandon Moss

CF Coco Crisp

RF Josh Reddick

OF Jonny Gomes

OF Sam Fuld

OF Craig Gentry

OF Billy Burns