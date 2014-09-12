Oakland Athletics - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - INSIDE PITCH

CHICAGO -- A month ago, the Oakland Athletics were sitting pretty.

They were 72-44 starting play on Aug. 10, held a four game lead on the Los Angeles Angeles in the American League West and led the third-place team in the AL wild card chase by 11 games.

Starting play Thursday at U.S. Cellular Field, they posted the second-worst record in the major leagues since that point (9-20) and plummeted out of the top spot in the AL West. Following a 1-0 loss Thursday to the Chicago White Sox, Oakland is now trailing the Angels by a season-high 9 1/2 games in the division and holding onto a wild card spot by just 1 1/2 games over the Seattle Mariners.

“It’s an emotional roller coaster, there’s no doubt about it,” Oakland manager Bob Melvin said, when asked about the A’s not winning back-to-back games since Aug. 22-23 against the Angels. “If you’re losing games 7-3 or whatever, it’s not as emotional. Certainly a loss is a loss, but when you have some games that you feel like are in hand and then get walked off and have some dramatic losses, it plays into the psyche some. But no one said it was going to be easy.”

It’s not about to get any easier, either.

The Mariners are next on the schedule in a series that’s gotten a lot more importance as the Athletics have tumbled the past month-plus.

“Every game now is the most important game of the season,” Melvin said. “And then when you’re playing a team within your division, close to you, obviously ramifications with the wild card takes on a bigger importance.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 81-65

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Athletics (RHP Jason Hammel, 2-5, 4.70 ERA) vs. Mariners (LHP James Paxton, 5-2, 1.87 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Jason Hammel (2-5, 4.70 ERA) will start the opener of an important series for the Athletics on Friday at the Seattle Mariners. After getting off to a rough start with the A’s following a trade with the Chicago Cubs, he’s tightened things up considerably. Hammel has allowed two runs or fewer in his past six starts and is 201 with a 2.45 ERA and .207 opponents’ batting average during that span.

--LHP Sean Doolittle is expected to be activated from the 15-day disabled list Friday at the Seattle Mariners and resume his closing duties for the Athletics. Doolittle, who had a strained right intercostal muscle, faced hitters in a bullpen session Wednesday and played catch Thursday, prior to a 1-0 loss to conclude a four-game series at the Chicago White Sox. “Based on the way he felt (Wednesday) and the way he’s felt in the days leading up (to Thursday), very confident (he’ll return Friday),” Oakland manager Bob Melvin said.

--LHP Scott Kazmir was dominant Thursday afternoon against the Chicago White Sox, but he just wasn’t quite as good as ace LHP Chris Sale. Kazmir took a tough-luck loss in the White Sox’s 1-0 victory, but struck out seven and walked only one in throwing an eight-inning complete game. A home run off a curveball by SS Marcus Semien was the lone damage against Kazmir. “Great performance,” manager Bob Melvin said. “I mean one curveball decides the game. That’s unfortunate, but that’s how we’ve been playing.”

--1B Stephen Vogt will not play for the Athletics in the upcoming weekend series at the Seattle Mariners. Vogt, who’s been out since Sept. 3 with an ankle sprain, has been able to lightly play catch and take some swings in the batting cage, but manager Bob Melvin said he isn’t ready to run at -- or near -- full speed.

--SS Jed Lowrie went 2-for-3 and got the only hits allowed in eight innings by Chicago White Sox LHP Chris Sale on Thursday at U.S. Cellular Field. Lowrie extended his hitting streak to eight straight games. He’s hitting .394 during the streak.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “You know, for the better part of four months, we’ve been a real good offensive team. And for (about a month), we haven‘t. We’ve been two different teams, the one that played through July and the one that’s up to this point right now. We’re trying as a staff to stay positive.” -- Oakland manager Bob Melvin after a loss to the White Sox on Thursday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Sean Doolittle (strained right intercostal muscle) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 24. He played catch Sept. 2 for the first time since going on the DL. He pitched off flat ground Sept. 6 and threw a 20-pitch bullpen session Sept. 8, reporting no pain. Doolittle threw a bullpen session Sept. 10 and faced hitters. He is expected to be activated Sept. 12.

--CF Craig Gentry (concussion) left the Sept. 9 game and did not play Sept. 10-11. There is no timetable for his return.

--1B Stephen Vogt (sprained left ankle) left the Sept. 3 game. He did not play Sept. 5-11, but played light catch Sept. 9 without stepping into his throws. No timetable was set for his return.

--C John Jaso (concussion symptoms) went on the seven-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 24. He battled concussion symptoms since Aug. 8, when he took a hard foul ball off his mask. Jaso ran, shagged balls, played catch and hit in the cage Sept. 1. Jaso took batting practice on the field Sept. 2, ran the bases Sept. 5 and began catching pitchers in bullpen sessions Sept. 6. He visited a concussion specialist Sept. 10 in Pittsburgh and was not cleared to return. He flew back to Oakland to take a few days off from baseball activities. He is out indefinitely.

--1B Kyle Blanks (torn left calf, left Achilles tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 23, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 24. Initially out due to the calf ailment, Blanks began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Sacramento on Aug. 9. He experienced a setback Aug. 20 when he developed left Achilles tendinitis, and he was shut down. There is no timetable for his return.

--RHP A.J. Griffin (right flexor tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 4. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 30.

--RHP Jarrod Parker (torn right ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 60-day disabled list March 20. He had a second Tommy John surgery March 24, and he will miss the entire season. He resumed playing catch Aug. 4.

ROTATION:

LHP Jon Lester

RHP Sonny Gray

LHP Scott Kazmir

RHP Jeff Samardzija

RHP Jason Hammel

BULLPEN:

LHP Eric O‘Flaherty (closer)

RHP Ryan Cook

RHP Luke Gregerson

RHP Dan Otero

LHP Fernando Abad

RHP Jesse Chavez

RHP Evan Scribner

LHP Drew Pomeranz

RHP Fernando Rodriguez

CATCHERS:

Derek Norris

Geovany Soto

Bryan Anderson

INFIELDERS:

1B Stephen Vogt

2B Alberto Callaspo

SS Jed Lowrie

3B Josh Donaldson

DH Adam Dunn

INF Nick Punto

INF Eric Sogard

INF Nate Freiman

INF Andy Parrino

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Brandon Moss

CF Coco Crisp

RF Josh Reddick

OF Jonny Gomes

OF Sam Fuld

OF Craig Gentry

OF Billy Burns