Oakland Athletics - TeamReport

SEATTLE -- The hits just keep on coming for the A‘s, and that has nothing to do with the meager six they managed in a 4-2 loss to Seattle on Friday night.

During the course of a game that saw Oakland drop to within a half-game of falling out of the two American League wild-card spots, the A’s lost backup catcher Geovany Soto to back spasms. The injury wouldn’t have been all that notable had it not been for the fact that Soto was starting while primary catcher Derek Norris was serving as designated hitter.

With John Jaso on the disabled list, emergency catcher Stephen Vogt (ankle) already hobbled, and rookie Bryan Anderson not quite ready for that kind of situation, the A’s moved Norris to catcher -- thereby losing the DH. Starting pitcher Jason Hammel, who had 35 at-bats as a member of the Chicago Cubs earlier this season, was forced to hit in the fourth inning, then the A’s had to go to their bench for pinch hitters the next two times Soto’s spot in the order came up.

The injury didn’t necessarily cost the A’s the game, but it served as another stroke of bad luck to a team that just can’t seem to get a break.

“We just have to find a way to win some games,” Melvin said.

The severity of the back spasms wasn’t known late Friday night, but Melvin said Soto is likely to miss at least another game or two. Norris will start at catcher, with Anderson serving as backup, and the expanded roster should help immensely.

But until the A’s can find someone to deliver in the clutch, it doesn’t matter how many players are in the dugout. Each of Oakland’s past seven losses entering Friday’s game were one-run defeats, and losing by two runs after opening the ninth inning with back-to-back singles was yet another example of the A’s difficulty in the clutch lately.

“We just couldn’t get that one big hit that could get us ahead,” Melvin said.

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 81-66

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT: A’s (RHP Sonny Gray, 13-8, 3.22 ERA) at Mariners (RHP Felix Hernandez, 14-5, 2.12 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Sean Doolittle was reinstated from the 15-day disabled list before Friday’s game. He had been out since Aug. 23 because of a strained right intercostals muscle.

--C Geovany Soto came out of Friday’s game in the third inning, forcing the A’s to use DH Derek Norris at catcher and use starting pitcher Jason Hammel as a batter in the fourth. Soto experienced back spasms and is likely to miss a couple more games, manager Bob Melvin said.

--OF Billy Burns got his first major league hit with a pinch-hit single in the sixth. Burns came on to hit for P Jason Hammel, who was lifted after 78 pitches.

--RHP Jason Hammel didn’t make it past the fifth inning, and not just because he surrendered two home runs Friday night. Hammel had been forced to bat in the fourth inning, when the A’s lost their designated hitter because DH Derek Norris had to play catcher. Hammel, who had five hits in 35 at-bats with the Cubs before being traded to Oakland, hit into a fielder’s choice his first time up, but the A’s pinch-hit for him in the sixth. Over five innings, he allowed three earned runs off four hits over five innings.

--RHP Sonny Gray is 3-0 with a 0.46 ERA in three career starts at Seattle, and that might be enough to snap him out of a recent funk. Over his past seven starts, Gray has gone 1-4 with a 5.32 ERA. Among those outings was a five-inning, six-run performance against the Mariners on Sept. 2 -- Gray’s first career loss to Seattle. Gray is scheduled to start Saturday’s game in Seattle.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s a three-game series. We lost the first game. The way we’re playing right now, I don’t think one loss is paramount over others. We just have to find a way to win some games.” -- A’s manager Bob Melvin, after Friday’s loss to the Mariners.

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--C Geovany Soto (back spasms) came out of the Sept. 12 game.

--LHP Sean Doolittle (strained right intercostal muscle) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 24. He played catch Sept. 2 for the first time since going on the DL. He pitched off flat ground Sept. 6 and threw a 20-pitch bullpen session Sept. 8, reporting no pain. Doolittle threw a bullpen session Sept. 10 and faced hitters. He was activated Sept. 12.

--CF Craig Gentry (concussion) left the Sept. 9 game and did not play Sept. 10-11. There is no timetable for his return.

--1B Stephen Vogt (sprained left ankle) left the Sept. 3 game. He did not play Sept. 5-11, but he played light catch Sept. 9 without stepping into his throws. No timetable was set for his return.

--C John Jaso (concussion symptoms) went on the seven-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 24. He battled concussion symptoms since Aug. 8, when he took a hard foul ball off his mask. Jaso ran, shagged balls, played catch and hit in the cage Sept. 1. Jaso took batting practice on the field Sept. 2, ran the bases Sept. 5 and began catching pitchers in bullpen sessions Sept. 6. He visited a concussion specialist Sept. 10 in Pittsburgh and was not cleared to return. He flew back to Oakland to take a few days off from baseball activities. He is out indefinitely.

--1B Kyle Blanks (torn left calf, left Achilles tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 23, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 24. Initially out due to the calf ailment, Blanks began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Sacramento on Aug. 9. He experienced a setback Aug. 20 when he developed left Achilles tendinitis, and he was shut down. There is no timetable for his return.

--RHP A.J. Griffin (right flexor tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 4. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 30.

--RHP Jarrod Parker (torn right ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 60-day disabled list March 20. He had a second Tommy John surgery March 24, and he will miss the entire season. He resumed playing catch Aug. 4.

ROTATION:

LHP Jon Lester

RHP Sonny Gray

LHP Scott Kazmir

RHP Jeff Samardzija

RHP Jason Hammel

BULLPEN:

LHP Eric O‘Flaherty (closer)

LHP Sean Doolittle

RHP Ryan Cook

RHP Luke Gregerson

RHP Dan Otero

LHP Fernando Abad

RHP Jesse Chavez

RHP Evan Scribner

LHP Drew Pomeranz

RHP Fernando Rodriguez

CATCHERS:

Derek Norris

Geovany Soto

Bryan Anderson

INFIELDERS:

1B Stephen Vogt

2B Alberto Callaspo

SS Jed Lowrie

3B Josh Donaldson

DH Adam Dunn

INF Nick Punto

INF Eric Sogard

INF Nate Freiman

INF Andy Parrino

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Brandon Moss

CF Coco Crisp

RF Josh Reddick

OF Jonny Gomes

OF Sam Fuld

OF Craig Gentry

OF Billy Burns