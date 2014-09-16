Oakland Athletics - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - INSIDE PITCH

SEATTLE -- The trade that brought right-handed pitcher Jon Lester and outfielder Jonny Gomes from Boston for slugger Yoenis Cespedes came with plenty of early fanfare but quickly got shrouded in a chorus of boos as the once-thriving A’s fell on hard times.

Lester went out Sunday afternoon, when Oakland was playing its most important game to date in terms of staying in the playoff hunt, and reminded fans why the A’s made the deal.

He pitched six scoreless innings on a day when Lester didn’t feel like he had his best stuff -- a pretty good indication of what kind of pitcher he is.

“That’s really a sign of good pitchers: They can go out there without their best stuff and get the best results,” manager Bob Melvin said Sunday afternoon.

Lester led the A’s to a 4-0 win over the Seattle Mariners to maintain the top spot in the AL wild-card standings. Oakland (83-66) leads Kansas City by 1 1/2 games and Seattle by 2 1/2.

“Anytime you can start like this and keep your team in it and give them a chance to get into the dugout with a lead, it’s huge,” Lester said.

Lester’s quality start -- he gave up four hits over six innings while striking out seven -- helped give Oakland its first back-to-back wins since Aug. 22-23.

He earned his fifth win since being traded from Boston in a July 31 deal that has since been panned because of Oakland’s fade from the top of the AL. The A’s have gone 17-25 since the trade, although Lester (5-3 with a 2.01 ERA) has been solid in his nine starts with Oakland.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 83-66

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Rangers (RHP Nick Tepesch, 4-10, 4.47 ERA) at Athletics (LHP Scott Kazmir, 14-8, 3.32 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--C Geovany Soto (back spasms) told The San Francisco Chronicle before Sunday’s game that he was feeling a lot better, and all indications are that he’ll be available for the first game of the Texas series on Tuesday.

--OF Stephen Vogt (ankle) is close to returning but probably won’t be available when the A’s open a series with Texas on Tuesday. Vogt could be back in action by the end of the week.

--LF Sam Fuld hit his fourth home run of the season, and his second at Seattle’s Safeco Field, with a solo shot in Sunday’s first inning. Fuld added an RBI double in the eighth to go 2-for-3 with a pair of RBIs and two runs scored.

--CF Coco Crisp had hits in each of his final two at-bats Sunday, serving as evidence that he might be finding his offense again. Crisp was enduring a rough 4-for-27 road trip heading into Sunday’s sixth inning, then he singled and added an eighth-inning double to go 2-for-4.

--1B Brandon Moss was 7-for-61 with 27 strikeouts over a span of 22-plus games when he led off Sunday’s seventh inning with a solo homer. It was his first home run since July 24; the 39-game homerless streak was the longest of Moss’ career with the A‘s. “I think it was a relief for everybody,” manager Bob Melvin said, “especially him.”

--C Derek Norris had a tough day Sunday. He was charged with a throwing error while giving up three stolen bases on a day when his throws to second were off target all game. Norris also went 0-for-3 with a strikeout and a groundout into a double play.

--LHP Scott Kazmir was announced as Tuesday’s starter against Texas, meaning he’ll pitch on his regular four days of rest while moving ahead of RHP Jeff Samardzija in the rotation. Samardzija will now pitch Wednesday, while RHP Sonny Gray moves up a spot to start Thursday. Kazmir is coming off one of his better performances of the season, albeit in a losing effort. He allowed four hits and one earned run over eight innings but suffered the loss in a 1-0 defeat to Chris Sale and the Chicago White Sox.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “The standings mean nothing to us right now. We just have to win games.” -- Oakland manager Bob Melvin.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--C Geovany Soto (back spasms) came out of the Sept. 12 game, and he didn’t play Sept. 13-14. All indications are he’ll be available Sept. 16.

--1B Stephen Vogt (sprained left ankle) left the Sept. 3 game. He did not play Sept. 5-14, but he played light catch Sept. 9 without stepping into his throws. He was close to returning but probably won’t be available when the A’s open a series with Texas on Sept. 16.

--CF Craig Gentry (concussion) left the Sept. 9 game and did not play Sept. 10-14. There is no timetable for his return.

--C John Jaso (concussion symptoms) went on the seven-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 24. He battled concussion symptoms since Aug. 8, when he took a hard foul ball off his mask. Jaso ran, shagged balls, played catch and hit in the cage Sept. 1. Jaso took batting practice on the field Sept. 2, ran the bases Sept. 5 and began catching pitchers in bullpen sessions Sept. 6. He visited a concussion specialist Sept. 10 in Pittsburgh and was not cleared to return. He flew back to Oakland to take a few days off from baseball activities. He is out indefinitely.

--1B Kyle Blanks (torn left calf, left Achilles tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 23, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 24. Initially out due to the calf ailment, Blanks began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Sacramento on Aug. 9. He experienced a setback Aug. 20 when he developed left Achilles tendinitis, and he was shut down. There is no timetable for his return.

--RHP A.J. Griffin (right flexor tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 4. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 30.

--RHP Jarrod Parker (torn right ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 60-day disabled list March 20. He had a second Tommy John surgery March 24, and he will miss the entire season. He resumed playing catch Aug. 4.

ROTATION:

LHP Jon Lester

RHP Sonny Gray

LHP Scott Kazmir

RHP Jeff Samardzija

RHP Jason Hammel

BULLPEN:

LHP Sean Doolittle (closer)

LHP Eric O‘Flaherty

RHP Ryan Cook

RHP Luke Gregerson

RHP Dan Otero

LHP Fernando Abad

RHP Jesse Chavez

RHP Evan Scribner

LHP Drew Pomeranz

RHP Fernando Rodriguez

CATCHERS:

Derek Norris

Geovany Soto

Bryan Anderson

INFIELDERS:

1B Stephen Vogt

2B Alberto Callaspo

SS Jed Lowrie

3B Josh Donaldson

DH Adam Dunn

INF Nick Punto

INF Eric Sogard

INF Nate Freiman

INF Andy Parrino

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Brandon Moss

CF Coco Crisp

RF Josh Reddick

OF Jonny Gomes

OF Sam Fuld

OF Craig Gentry

OF Billy Burns