Oakland Athletics - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - INSIDE PITCH

OAKLAND, Calif. -- The Oakland A’s were coming off of back-to-back road wins against the Seattle Mariners when they opened a three-game series Tuesday night against the last-place Texas Rangers.

The A’s had a chance to win three straight for the first time since Aug. 7-9 against Minnesota and build some momentum in their race for a wild-card berth.

Instead of starting their final home stand of the season with a win, the A’s played a sloppy game and fell 6-3 to a Rangers team that sits 35 1/2 games behind the first-place Los Angeles Angels in the American League West.

“Disappointing is what it was more than frustrating,” A’s manager Bob Melvin said. “We just didn’t look like we were ready to play tonight for whatever reason defensively. We got beat all the way around unfortunately. I thought we’d come ready to play.”

The A’s led the West by four games on Aug. 10. Now they’re 10 1/2 games behind the Angels and desperately trying to secure one of two wild-card spots in the AL. They own the top spot now, but the Kansas City Royals remain a game back, and the Seattle Mariners pulled to within two games.

Shortstop Jed Lowrie and catcher Derek Norris each made a throwing error, but the A’s made plenty of mental errors that didn’t show up in the box score but cost them dearly.

“It’s tough, it’s tough for the club,” A’s left-hander Scott Kazmir said. “I feel like that was a game that just doesn’t happen, just doesn’t happen in September in a pennant race or a race to make the playoffs. You just don’t play like that. That’s the way it is, all the way from top to bottom. To be honest, I’ve never seen anything like that before at a major league level. We just have to go out there and continue to battle.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 83-67

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Rangers (LHP Derek Holland, 1-0, 0.86 ERA) at Athletics (RHP Jeff Samardzija, 4-5, 3.41 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Scott Kazmir (14-9) lost his fourth consecutive decision over his past five starts. He allowed nine hits and six runs, four of them earned, over 4 1/3 innings. Kazmir, who went 9-2 over his first 15 starts, struck out three and walked one. In his previous start, he allowed just one run and four hits over eight innings in a 1-0 loss to the Chicago White Sox. “He pitched well last time out,” Melvin said of Kazmir. “It didn’t look like there was as much zip on the ball.” Kazmir is 0-4 with an 8.21 ERA over his past five starts.

--1B Brandon Moss hit his 25th home run of the season Tuesday in a 6-3 loss to Texas. Moss hit a solo shot deep into the right-center-field seats off Rangers RHP Nick Tepesch in the sixth inning. After snapping a 39-game homerless drought Sunday at Seattle, Moss has homered in back-to-back games.

--3B Josh Donaldson went 2-for-4 with two doubles Tuesday night in a 6-3 loss to Texas. Over his past seven games, Donaldson is batting .313 with six RBIs.

--1B Stephen Vogt took a big step forward Tuesday in his recovery from a sprained left ankle that has sidelined him since Sept. 5. Vogt faced live pitching for the first time since his injury, taking swings against A’s left-handed reliever Drew Pomeranz before the A’s game against Texas. Vogt also took batting practice on the field and ran for the second straight day. “He felt pretty good,” A’s manager Bob Melvin said. “We’ll have him actually run and do some cuts and turns on the bases (Wednesday). If everything clears there he could potentially be active, at least in a pinch-hit role tomorrow night.”

--C Geovany Soto (back spasms) was available off the bench Tuesday night against Texas after missing two games but did not play. He came out of Friday’s game against Seattle.

--RHP Jason Hammel will leave the team after Thursday’s game against Texas to be with his wife for the birth of their second child and will miss his next scheduled start, Saturday against the Philadelphia Phillies, the San Francisco Chronicle reported. LHP Drew Pomeranz will start Saturday’s game. Hammel is 2-6 with a 4.76 ERA in 11 starts since being traded to the A’s by the Chicago Cubs.

--LHP Drew Pomeranz will start Saturday’s game against Philadelphia, replacing RHP Jason Hammel, the San Francisco Chronicle reported. Hammel will leave the team after Thursday’s game against Texas the be with his wife for the birth of their second child. Pomeranz is 5-4 with a 2.53 ERA.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Disappointing is what it was more than frustrating. We just didn’t look like we were ready to play tonight for whatever reason defensively. We got beat all the way around, unfortunately. I thought we’d come ready to play.” -- A’s manager Bob Melvin after a loss to Texas on Tuesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--1B Stephen Vogt (sprained left ankle) left the Sept. 3 game. He did not play Sept. 5-16, but he ran on Sept. 15 and 16. He faced live pitching and took batting practice Sept. 16. He’ll run the bases Sept.17 and might be available to pinch hit.

--C Geovany Soto (back spasms) came out of the Sept. 12 game, and he didn’t play Sept. 13-14. He was available off the bench Sept. 16 but did not play.

--CF Craig Gentry (concussion) left the Sept. 9 game and did not play Sept. 10-14. There is no timetable for his return.

--C John Jaso (concussion symptoms) went on the seven-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 24. He battled concussion symptoms since Aug. 8, when he took a hard foul ball off his mask. Jaso ran, shagged balls, played catch and hit in the cage Sept. 1. Jaso took batting practice on the field Sept. 2, ran the bases Sept. 5 and began catching pitchers in bullpen sessions Sept. 6. He visited a concussion specialist Sept. 10 in Pittsburgh and was not cleared to return. He flew back to Oakland to take a few days off from baseball activities. He is out indefinitely.

--1B Kyle Blanks (torn left calf, left Achilles tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 23, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 24. Initially out due to the calf ailment, Blanks began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Sacramento on Aug. 9. He experienced a setback Aug. 20 when he developed left Achilles tendinitis, and he was shut down. There is no timetable for his return.

--RHP A.J. Griffin (right flexor tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 4. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 30.

--RHP Jarrod Parker (torn right ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 60-day disabled list March 20. He had a second Tommy John surgery March 24, and he will miss the entire season. He resumed playing catch Aug. 4.

ROTATION:

LHP Jon Lester

RHP Sonny Gray

LHP Scott Kazmir

RHP Jeff Samardzija

RHP Jason Hammel

BULLPEN:

LHP Sean Doolittle (closer)

LHP Eric O‘Flaherty

RHP Ryan Cook

RHP Luke Gregerson

RHP Dan Otero

LHP Fernando Abad

RHP Jesse Chavez

RHP Evan Scribner

LHP Drew Pomeranz

RHP Fernando Rodriguez

CATCHERS:

Derek Norris

Geovany Soto

Bryan Anderson

INFIELDERS:

1B Stephen Vogt

2B Alberto Callaspo

SS Jed Lowrie

3B Josh Donaldson

DH Adam Dunn

INF Nick Punto

INF Eric Sogard

INF Nate Freiman

INF Andy Parrino

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Brandon Moss

CF Coco Crisp

RF Josh Reddick

OF Jonny Gomes

OF Sam Fuld

OF Craig Gentry

OF Billy Burns