Oakland Athletics - TeamReport

OAKLAND, Calif. -- If the Oakland A’s were searching for rock bottom, they might have found it Wednesday night in a 6-1 loss to the Texas Rangers.

The A’s took a 1-0 lead into the top of the ninth and sent closer Sean Doolittle to the mound. Doolittle retired the first batter he faced, then melted down. He gave up a single to shortstop Elvin Andrus, a game-tying double to second baseman Rougned Odor and a three-run homer to designated hitter J.P. Arencibia.

The Rangers scored six times and sent 12 batters to the plate in the ninth.

The A’s fell into a tie with the Kansas City Royals for the two American League wild-card spots. Both teams are just two games ahead of the Seattle Mariners.

After leading the AL West for much of the season, Oakland’s two-year reign in the division came to an end Wednesday. When the A’s lost to Texas, the Los Angeles Angels clinched the division crown.

”For me and maybe even the team, it’s going to be a turning point one way or another,“ Doolittle said. ”After the season’s over, are we going to look back and point at tonight and be like, this is the game where the wheels came off for good? Or are we going to be able to pick ourselves up, dust ourselves off and talk about how resilient we are as a team and how we were able to overcome a game like this and still get it done?

“I think the mentality of this team, the group we have, the fight that we have, we have a game tomorrow, and we’re going to come ready to play.”

The A’s wasted a brilliant outing by right-hander Jeff Samardzija, who pitched eight shutout innings and extended his scoreless streak to a career-high 16 innings. Samardzija struck out 10, matching his season high, and didn’t walk a batter.

“You got to take the positive out of it,” Samardzija said. “You got to look at where we are as a team. If you take a step back and look at it as a whole, 5 1/2 months and where we’re at, we’re still where we need to be. We’re a bunch of fighters, and we’re going to continue to do that.”

The A’s scored a run in the fifth off Rangers left-hander Derek Holland, but they came away empty in the eighth after loading the bases with no outs.

“I know they continue to work,” A’s manager Bob Melvin said of his struggling hitters. “You look at our numbers and you would say, ‘How could this happen for this long a period of time, based on what we’d done the first half?’ You just have to keep working and hope something breaks loose and we can do some good things.”

RECORD: 83-68

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Rangers (RHP Nick Martinez, 3-11, 4.93 ERA) at Athletics (RHP Sonny Gray, 13-8, 3.18 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Jeff Samardzija pitched eight shutout innings, allowing just four hits, but got a no-decision Wednesday night in Oakland’s 6-1 loss to Texas. Samardzija struck out 10, matching his season high, and didn’t walk a batter. He extended his streak of scoreless innings to a career-high 16 innings.

--LHP Sean Doolittle (1-4) gave up five runs and three hits in one-third of an inning Wednesday night in a 6-1 loss to Texas. Doolittle took the loss and blew his fourth save in 25 chances this season.

--C Geovany Soto went 1-for-3 with a double and scored a run Wednesday night in Oakland’s 6-1 loss to Texas, his former team. It was his first action since he left Friday’s game due to back spasms. He snapped 0-for-14 skid with his fifth-inning double. The Rangers traded Soto to Oakland on Aug. 24.

--1B Stephen Vogt made his first appearance in a game Wednesday night since spraining his left ankle Sept. 3. Vogt pinch-hit in the eighth inning of the Athletics’ 6-1 loss to Texas. He was intentionally walked, then came out of the game for a pinch runner.

--LHP Drew Pomeranz, as expected, will make a spot start Saturday against Philadelphia, replacing RHP Jason Hammel, who will miss his scheduled start to be with his wife for the birth of their second child. Pomeranz is 5-4 with a 2.53 ERA in 19 games, including nine starts this season. He made a spot start on Aug. 27 against Houston, getting a no-decision in a 5-4 A’s victory. He allowed one run and three hits over 5 1/3 innings, striking out seven and walking one.

--OF Craig Gentry said Wednesday that he is still feeling symptoms from a concussion he sustained Sept. 9 against the White Sox during a collision while running to first base. “I‘m eager to get back, but I don’t want to rush back and have a setback,” Gentry said. Gentry was hurt when he collided with 2B Carlos Sanchez while trying to beat out a bunt. Gentry’s head hit Sanchez’s right shoulder. “It caught me off guard,” Gentry said. “For some reason I didn’t know he was there. I didn’t have any chance to brace myself or anything like that. That was definitely a pretty violent collision. I‘m just waiting to feel completely normal again before I can start doing stuff again. I don’t know how long it will be.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s an acquired taste, pitch out of the bullpen, then go into the rotation knowing you’re supposed to throw a certain number of pitches. He’s done it numerous times for us this year and had success doing it, so if there’s anybody you’d feel confident in in that type of role, it’s him.” -- Manager Bob Melvin, on LHP Drew Pomeranz, who will make a spot start for the A’s on Saturday.

MEDICAL WATCH:

--1B Stephen Vogt (sprained left ankle) left the Sept. 3 game. He did not play Sept. 5-16, but he ran Sept. 15 and 16. He faced live pitching and took batting practice Sept. 16. He pinch-hit Sept. 17.

--C Geovany Soto (back spasms) came out of the Sept. 12 game, and he didn’t play Sept. 13-16. He started Sept. 17.

--CF Craig Gentry (concussion) left the Sept. 9 game and did not play Sept. 10-17. As of Sept. 17, he was still feeling concussion symptoms and hadn’t resumed baseball activities. There was no timetable for his return.

--C John Jaso (concussion symptoms) went on the seven-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 24. He battled concussion symptoms since Aug. 8, when he took a hard foul ball off his mask. Jaso ran, shagged balls, played catch and hit in the cage Sept. 1. Jaso took batting practice on the field Sept. 2, ran the bases Sept. 5 and began catching pitchers in bullpen sessions Sept. 6. He visited a concussion specialist Sept. 10 in Pittsburgh and was not cleared to return. He flew back to Oakland to take a few days off from baseball activities. He is out indefinitely.

--1B Kyle Blanks (torn left calf, left Achilles tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 23, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 24. Initially out due to the calf ailment, Blanks began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Sacramento on Aug. 9. He experienced a setback Aug. 20 when he developed left Achilles tendinitis, and he was shut down. There is no timetable for his return.

--RHP A.J. Griffin (right flexor tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 4. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 30.

--RHP Jarrod Parker (torn right ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 60-day disabled list March 20. He had a second Tommy John surgery March 24, and he will miss the entire season. He resumed playing catch Aug. 4.

