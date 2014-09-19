Oakland Athletics - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - INSIDE PITCH

OAKLAND, Calif. -- The Oakland Athletics freefall continued Thursday at the O.co Coliseum with a 7-2 loss to the Texas Rangers, and there’s no guarantee it will end in time for them to salvage a wild-card playoff spot.

Texas swept the three-game series, knocking the A’s out of a tie with the Kansas City Royals for the top wild-card spot in the American League. The A’s trail Kansas City by half a game, and Seattle was just 1 1/2 game back going into their game Thursday night against the Los Angeles Angels.

The A’s have gone 11-25 since Aug. 10 and have lost eight of their past 11 games. On Wednesday, the Angels clinched the AL West crown, ending the A’s two-year reign as division champs. Now the A’s are fighting for their wild-card playoff lives.

“When you’re in a race, and it’s a wild-card race now, that kind of baseball’s supposed to be fun,” A’s left fielder Brandon Moss said. “But I don’t see anybody in this clubhouse having any fun right now because it’s not. With the way things are going and just how things have built, we’re pretty frustrated. We’re disappointed, but it’s not over, and we know that. But I think we’re definitely pressing to right the ship. You can see it in our demeanor, you can see it in the way things happen.”

For much of the season, the A’s owned the best record in baseball, but they’ve struggled for over a month.

“The good thing is we’re still in a position to make the playoffs,” A’s shortstop Jed Lowrie said. “We just need to forget what’s happened, try to hit the reset button and everybody take a deep breath and move forward. It’s not easy. And I think we’ve had some carryover, but for us to accomplish what we want to it’s going to have to happen sooner rather than later.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 83-69

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT: Phillies (RHP David Buchanan, 6-7, 3.75 ERA) at Athletics (LHP Jon Lester, 15-10, 2.45 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Sonny Gray (13-9) gave up five runs, four earned, and eight hits over five innings Thursday afternoon in a 7-2 loss to Texas. Gray fell to 1-6 over his past 10 starts. He struck out four and walked two. Gray gave up four runs in the first innings, throwing 32 pitches. He allowed five singles in the frame as his first-inning struggles continued.

--OF Sam Fuld went 2-for-4 with a two-run triple and a double Thursday in a 7-2 loss to Texas. Over his past 17 games, Fuld has 10 RBIs.

--RF Josh Reddick was out of the lineup Thursday against Texas, one day after taking a hard fall while beating out an infield single in the eighth inning and hurting his left ankle and the right side of his neck. Reddick had an MRI on his ankle, which revealed no fracture, A’s manager Bob Melvin said before his team’s 7-2 loss to Texas. “No breaks as far as the ankle,” Melvin said. “That’s what we were worried about.” Melvin said Reddick did not have an MRI of his neck. “The neck’s just kind of more like a whiplash thing.” After taking a long stride and hitting the bag with his left foot in the eighth inning, Reddick fell hard and tumbled forward. He stayed in the game.

--C Bryan Anderson made his A’s debut Thursday, hitting into a game-ending double-play in the ninth inning of a 7-2 loss to Texas. The A’s acquired Anderson from Cincinnati on Aug. 24 in a minor league trade for cash considerations. He was recalled from Triple-A Sacramento on Sept. 1.

--C John Jaso (concussion symptoms) has yet to resume baseball activities after being shut down on Sept. 10 following an examination in Pittsburgh by a concussion specialist. “He’s status quo,” A’s manager Bob Melvin said before Oakland’s 7-2 loss to Texas. “The same. Really isn’t making any progress from the way he feels and not doing any baseball activities. Just trying to get him in a normal cycle to whether it’s sleep patterns or so forth to where this thing subsides some. but at this point it is not.” Jaso suffered a season-ending concussion last season in July. This year he has been on the seven-day disabled list since Aug. 24 but has battled concussion symptoms since taking a hard foul fall off his mask on Aug. 8. Melvin said he has not counted him out this year. “You never know. Obviously the first and foremost with him is that he recovers from this thing. That’s what I‘m most worried about.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “When you’re in a race, and it’s a wild-card race now, that kind of baseball’s supposed to be fun. But I don’t see anybody in this clubhouse having any fun right now because it’s not. With the way things are going and just how things have built, we’re pretty frustrated.” -- A’s LF Brandon Moss after a third-straight loss to last-placed Texas on Thursday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RF Josh Reddick (sore left ankle and neck) was out of the lineup Sept. 18. He had an MRI on his ankle that revealed no fracture. He was hurt in the Sept. 17 game. He’s day-to-day.

--1B Stephen Vogt (sprained left ankle) left the Sept. 3 game. He did not play Sept. 5-16, but he ran Sept. 15 and 16. He faced live pitching and took batting practice Sept. 16. He pinch-hit Sept. 17 and sat out Sept. 18.

--C Geovany Soto (back spasms) came out of the Sept. 12 game, and he didn’t play Sept. 13-16. He started Sept. 17 and sat out Sept. 18.

--CF Craig Gentry (concussion) left the Sept. 9 game and did not play Sept. 10-18. As of Sept. 17, he was still feeling concussion symptoms and hadn’t resumed baseball activities. There was no timetable for his return.

--C John Jaso (concussion symptoms) went on the seven-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 24. He battled concussion symptoms since Aug. 8, when he took a hard foul ball off his mask. Jaso ran, shagged balls, played catch and hit in the cage Sept. 1. Jaso took batting practice on the field Sept. 2, ran the bases Sept. 5 and began catching pitchers in bullpen sessions Sept. 6. He visited a concussion specialist Sept. 10 in Pittsburgh and has not been cleared to return. He is out indefinitely.

--1B Kyle Blanks (torn left calf, left Achilles tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 23, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 24. Initially out due to the calf ailment, Blanks began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Sacramento on Aug. 9. He experienced a setback Aug. 20 when he developed left Achilles tendinitis, and he was shut down. There is no timetable for his return.

--RHP A.J. Griffin (right flexor tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 4. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 30.

--RHP Jarrod Parker (torn right ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 60-day disabled list March 20. He had a second Tommy John surgery March 24, and he will miss the entire season. He resumed playing catch Aug. 4.

ROTATION:

LHP Jon Lester

RHP Sonny Gray

LHP Scott Kazmir

RHP Jeff Samardzija

RHP Jason Hammel

BULLPEN:

LHP Sean Doolittle (closer)

LHP Eric O‘Flaherty

RHP Ryan Cook

RHP Luke Gregerson

RHP Dan Otero

LHP Fernando Abad

RHP Jesse Chavez

RHP Evan Scribner

LHP Drew Pomeranz

RHP Fernando Rodriguez

CATCHERS:

Derek Norris

Geovany Soto

Bryan Anderson

INFIELDERS:

1B Stephen Vogt

2B Alberto Callaspo

SS Jed Lowrie

3B Josh Donaldson

DH Adam Dunn

INF Nick Punto

INF Eric Sogard

INF Nate Freiman

INF Andy Parrino

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Brandon Moss

CF Coco Crisp

RF Josh Reddick

OF Jonny Gomes

OF Sam Fuld

OF Craig Gentry

OF Billy Burns