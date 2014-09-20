Oakland Athletics - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - INSIDE PITCH

OAKLAND, Calif. -- After being swept three games by last-place Texas, the Oakland A’s were in desperate need of stopping their nosedive Friday night when they faced Philadelphia at the O.co Coliseum.

The A’s had the right man for the job on the mound in left-hander Jon Lester.

Lester (16-10) gave up just one run and five hits, striking out seven and walking two. Lester, the reigning American League Player of the Week, won his third straight outing and improved to 6-3 in 10 starts since being traded to Oakland by the Boston Red Sox on July 31 along with outfielder Jonny Gomes for outfielder Yoenis Cespedes. He remained perfect against the Phillies, improving to 4-0.

The A’s (84-69) moved a half-game ahead of the Kansas City Royals and remained one game ahead of the Seattle Mariners in the American League wild-card race.

“We haven’t been playing our best baseball, but he hasn’t let any of that affect him,” A’s closer Sean Doolittle said of Lester. “He still goes out there every fifth day. You know he’s going to battle and pitch deep into the game. He’s been every bit as good as advertised, probably better given the circumstances, and being kind of that rock for us and the team knowing every fifth day he’s going to go out there and do his thing.”

If the A’s capture one of the AL’s two wild-card spots, Lester will be lined up to pitch that playoff game.

“He’s been terrific, every time out there,” A’s manager Bob Melvin said. “You feel like you don’t have to score many runs because you know he’s going to do his job. We’d like to be able to make it easy on him every once in a while. But every time out he’s deep in the games, he’s 110-plus pitches and he comes out with a lead. That’s all you can ask of him.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 84-69

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Phillies (RHP Jerome Williams, 3-2, 2.84 ERA) at Athletics (LHP Drew Pomeranz, 5-4, 2.53 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Jon Lester (16-10) won his third straight start Friday night, allowing just one run and five hits in a 3-1 victory against Philadelphia. Lester struck out seven and walked only two. In 10 starts since being traded by Boston to the A‘s, Lester is 6-3.

--LHP Sean Doolittle pitched a one-two-three ninth inning Friday night in a 3-1 victory against Philadelphia, earning his 22nd save of the season. Doolittle’s save came just two days after he allowed five runs in the ninth inning of a 6-1 defeat to Texas, blowing the save and getting a loss.

--1B Stephen Vogt made his first start Friday night against Philadelphia since spraining his left ankle on Sept. 3 while sliding in a game against Seattle. Vogt went 0-for-2 but walked twice and scored a run. Vogt pinch hit Sept. 17 against Texas but was intentionally walked then replaced by a pinch runner. “We’ve missed him,” A’s manager Bob Melvin said before the game. “Ever since we brought him back up (from Triple-A Sacramento), he’s been a spark plug for us, a tough out, a grinder, so it’s nice to get him back in the lineup.” Vogt entered the game batting .302 with nine home runs and 32 RBIs. Vogt, who is still bothered by an injury to his right foot, will not be available to catch the rest of the season and will probably not be used in the outfield, either, Melvin said.

--CF Coco Crisp went 2-for-4 and drove in a run during Oakland’s three-run rally in the second inning Friday night in a 3-1 victory against Philadelphia. Crisp was coming off a 1-for-12 series against the Texas Rangers

--RF Josh Reddick (sore left ankle and neck) was out of the starting lineup for the second straight game Friday night against Philadelphia. Reddick took some swings in the batting cage, and A’s manager Bob Melvin said he “potentially could be back” in the lineup Saturday. Reddick was hurt Wednesday against Texas while beating out an infield single. After hitting the bag with his left foot, Reddick took a hard fall. Of Reddick’s two injuries, his sore neck is bothering him the most.

QUOTE TO NOTE: ”“I felt better today. I‘m still not quite there for some reason. My fastball command hasn’t been exactly great the past couple starts. Curveball was better.” - A’s pitcher Jon Lester, who won his third straight start Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--1B Stephen Vogt (sprained left ankle) left the Sept. 3 game. He did not play Sept. 5-16, but he ran Sept. 15 and 16. He faced live pitching and took batting practice Sept. 16. He pinch-hit Sept. 17, sat out Sept. 18 and started at first base Sept. 19.

--RF Josh Reddick (sore left ankle and neck) was out of the lineup Sept. 18-19. He had an MRI on his ankle that revealed no fracture. He was hurt in the Sept. 17 game. He’s day-to-day.

--C Geovany Soto (back spasms) came out of the Sept. 12 game, and he didn’t play Sept. 13-16. He started Sept. 17 and sat out Sept. 18-19.

--CF Craig Gentry (concussion) left the Sept. 9 game and did not play Sept. 10-18. As of Sept. 17, he was still feeling concussion symptoms and hadn’t resumed baseball activities. There was no timetable for his return.

--C John Jaso (concussion symptoms) went on the seven-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 24. He battled concussion symptoms since Aug. 8, when he took a hard foul ball off his mask. Jaso ran, shagged balls, played catch and hit in the cage Sept. 1. Jaso took batting practice on the field Sept. 2, ran the bases Sept. 5 and began catching pitchers in bullpen sessions Sept. 6. He visited a concussion specialist Sept. 10 in Pittsburgh and has not been cleared to return. He is out indefinitely.

--1B Kyle Blanks (torn left calf, left Achilles tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 23, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 24. Initially out due to the calf ailment, Blanks began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Sacramento on Aug. 9. He experienced a setback Aug. 20 when he developed left Achilles tendinitis, and he was shut down. There is no timetable for his return.

--RHP A.J. Griffin (right flexor tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 4. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 30.

--RHP Jarrod Parker (torn right ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 60-day disabled list March 20. He had a second Tommy John surgery March 24, and he will miss the entire season. He resumed playing catch Aug. 4.

ROTATION:

LHP Jon Lester

RHP Sonny Gray

LHP Scott Kazmir

RHP Jeff Samardzija

RHP Jason Hammel

BULLPEN:

LHP Sean Doolittle (closer)

LHP Eric O‘Flaherty

RHP Ryan Cook

RHP Luke Gregerson

RHP Dan Otero

LHP Fernando Abad

RHP Jesse Chavez

RHP Evan Scribner

LHP Drew Pomeranz

RHP Fernando Rodriguez

CATCHERS:

Derek Norris

Geovany Soto

Bryan Anderson

INFIELDERS:

1B Stephen Vogt

2B Alberto Callaspo

SS Jed Lowrie

3B Josh Donaldson

DH Adam Dunn

INF Nick Punto

INF Eric Sogard

INF Nate Freiman

INF Andy Parrino

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Brandon Moss

CF Coco Crisp

RF Josh Reddick

OF Jonny Gomes

OF Sam Fuld

OF Craig Gentry

OF Billy Burns